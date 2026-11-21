Even though the world's gone a bit Black Friday crazy, REI is still treating us outdoor enthusiasts with great deals. I've found discounts on every outdoor brand from Patagonia to Columbia to The North Face, starting as low as $27 (thanks, Columbia!).

REI doesn't officially open on Black Friday — historically, it's encouraged customers to spend the day outside — but that doesn't stop it from launching some discounts before the event.

Right now you can get the Columbia Skien Valley Cargo Pants for $27, down from $110, which have insect repellant and SPF50 for jungle excursions. My favorite deal? The Helly Hansen Teddy jacket for $99 down from $250. But hurry, REI has a low inventory warning already.

Best REI deals

REI Co-op Women's Campwell Fleece Pullover: was $89 now $67 at REI The REI Campwell fleece is super affordable at just $67. It's got a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm and reinforced elbows and cuffs for longevity. Right now, it's available in all four colors in XS-XL. Read more Read less ▼

Save $71 Patagonia Patagonia Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover : was $139 now $68 at REI The Patagonia Synchilla fleece is an icon in the outdoor gear world. Have you ever felt one? It's so soft. This men's fleece is on sale for $68 in this blue color or $84 in red. It's only in XXS or L, so if you're either of those sizes, I'd hurry up! Read more Read less ▼

Save $81 Columbia Columbia Men's Khyex Pro Wind Jacket: was $160 now $79 at REI Columbia's windproof jacket is $81 off — and it has SPF50 protection, a bonded visor, and an elastic hood to protect you from all the elements. It's available in all sizes except small in black, and all sizes except small and medium in white. Read more Read less ▼

Save $215 Patagonia Patagonia Women's Upstride Jacket : was $349 now $134 at REI Now this is what you call a good deal. The Patagonia Upstride Jacket is currently $215 off — a 62% discount. It has a stretch-knit fabric and DWR finish to keep you dry and warm. It's only available in two sizes and two colors, but if you're an XS or L, you're in luck. Read more Read less ▼

Save $118 Fjallraven Fjallraven Men's Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket: was $390 now $272 at REI This Fjällräven insulated jacket is ideal for harsh winters due to its wind-resistant design and PrimaLoft insulation. It's available in five colors and most sizes, but I wouldn't wait around to snap this up if you need a winter coat. Read more Read less ▼

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