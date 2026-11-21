I've found 13 major discounts at REI — including Columbia, Patagonia, The North Face, Keen, Merrell and more with up to $151 off
The very best deals for outdoor adventures this winter
Even though the world's gone a bit Black Friday crazy, REI is still treating us outdoor enthusiasts with great deals. I've found discounts on every outdoor brand from Patagonia to Columbia to The North Face, starting as low as $27 (thanks, Columbia!).
REI doesn't officially open on Black Friday — historically, it's encouraged customers to spend the day outside — but that doesn't stop it from launching some discounts before the event.
Right now you can get the Columbia Skien Valley Cargo Pants for $27, down from $110, which have insect repellant and SPF50 for jungle excursions. My favorite deal? The Helly Hansen Teddy jacket for $99 down from $250. But hurry, REI has a low inventory warning already.
Best REI deals: Quick links
- Columbia Women's Skien Valley Cargo Pants: was $110 now $27
- REI Women's Campwell Fleece: was $89 now $67
- Patagonia Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover: was $139 now $68
- Columbia Men's Khyex Pro Wind Jacket: was $160 now $79
- REI Co-op Women's 650 Down Jacket: was $129 now $96
- Helly Hansen Women's Yu Teddy Pile Jacket: was $250 now $99
- KEEN Women's Jasper Zionic Shoes: was $150 now $104
- The North Face Women's Fleeski Quarter-Zip Pullover: was $140 now $104
- Columbia Women's Northwest Explorer 3L Shell Jacket: was $220 now $109
- Merrell Men's Moab Speed 2 Leather Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots: was $195 now $146
- The North Face Men's Hydrenalite Down Hoodie: was $250 now $187
Best REI deals
These insect-repellant pants from Columbia are a huge $83 off — and they're still available in XS and XXL. They also rock SPF50 protection, making them ideal for tropical or jungle excursions.
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The REI Campwell fleece is super affordable at just $67. It's got a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm and reinforced elbows and cuffs for longevity. Right now, it's available in all four colors in XS-XL.
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The Patagonia Synchilla fleece is an icon in the outdoor gear world. Have you ever felt one? It's so soft. This men's fleece is on sale for $68 in this blue color or $84 in red. It's only in XXS or L, so if you're either of those sizes, I'd hurry up!
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Columbia's windproof jacket is $81 off — and it has SPF50 protection, a bonded visor, and an elastic hood to protect you from all the elements. It's available in all sizes except small in black, and all sizes except small and medium in white.
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REI's own-brand insulated down jacket is a much more affordable way to stay warm this winter. This jacket is $96 and available in five colors in most sizes. It's windproof, but it's probably not insulated enough if you live in a super cold environment — I'd recommend the 850-fill version.
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If you're an XS, I would run, not walk to this one. REI's showing low inventory — and there's no doubt why. You can save $151 on this gorgeous warm jacket right now.
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Coincidentally, these are the hybrid hiking shoes I wear most days! The Keen Jasper Zionic are incredibly comfortable and lightweight while being supportive and sturdy. I never slip or get blisters when I wear these shoes. They're still available in all sizes.
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The North Face Fleeski fleece has a draw cord and a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort, whether you're relaxing by the campfire or hiking in winter. It's still available in every size in every color except brown (only XXL).
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The Columbia Northwest Explorer 3L Jacket is a huge $110 off right now — and it's still available in every size. It has pit zips for hot, wet conditions and packs into its own hand pocket.
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Now this is what you call a good deal. The Patagonia Upstride Jacket is currently $215 off — a 62% discount. It has a stretch-knit fabric and DWR finish to keep you dry and warm. It's only available in two sizes and two colors, but if you're an XS or L, you're in luck.
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The Merrell Moab Speed 2 are iconic shoes for a reason: they're supportive, waterproof, and stylish. Merrell has loaded up these hiking shoes with odor control, a foam sole, and a flexible plate for support and movement.
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The North Face's Hydrenalite hoodie has a 600-fill recycled down and a DWR finish for serious weatherproofing. It'll keep icy winds out and help keep you dry (but I wouldn't wear it in torrential storms!). It's available in all sizes and colors.
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This Fjällräven insulated jacket is ideal for harsh winters due to its wind-resistant design and PrimaLoft insulation. It's available in five colors and most sizes, but I wouldn't wait around to snap this up if you need a winter coat.
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Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide, focusing on reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista, she knows her way around a coffee machine, and as a music lover, she's constantly chipping away at her dream of having a multi-room home sound system. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
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