There’s only one phone I’m keeping my eyes locked on during Black Friday sales: the iPhone Duo. A handful of deals are already up for grabs ahead of the busiest shopping day of the year, with carriers offering generous packages that include getting an iPhone Duo for free.

While these offers are attractive and can save you big, there are a lot of details you need to sift through — which is why I’m vetting all the iPhone Duo Black Friday deals. I’ll also rate them so you know whether each one is worth taking advantage of or passing on. If there’s one piece of advice I can give, it’s that you shouldn’t pay full price for one. Here’s what I found.

Best iPhone Duo Black Friday deals: All the deals

Apple iPhone Duo: free w/qualifying T-Mix plan and 7 "Picks" perks @ T-Mobile

This is the only iPhone Duo deal that “discounts” the foldable so that it’s technically free, though getting one requires a significant commitment on your part. If you’re looking for a family plan, this deal is absolutely worth it because it requires four lines to qualify for the “7 Picks” promotion on a T-Mix plan. Luckily, T-Mobile offers several free phones for the other three lines to keep your checkout cost to a minimum. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: free Apple Watch & AirPods 5 @ Verizon

Even though you’re still paying for the iPhone Duo with Verizon’s Black Friday deal, I love that it bundles in a free Apple Watch 12 and iPad 11 (2025) — perfect for Apple gadget lovers. Better yet, you can activate the foldable iPhone on Verizon’s new Simplicity Plan, which saves you big on unlimited service. Once you factor in the device payments and accompanying data plans for the iPad and Apple Watch, your total comes out to $119.72 a month for 36 months. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: save up to $1,200 off any condition trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T’s iPhone Duo saves you up to $1,200 off the new foldable, but you’re still on the hook for the rest of the phone’s cost. However, I like this deal because you can get that $1,200 discount if you trade in an iPhone 15 Pro Max or newer — in any condition. Meaning, if your qualifying iPhone model has a crack, doesn’t power on, or has damage of any kind, you’ll still get the full $1,200 off discount. I'd choose AT&T’s Value 2.0 plan at the rate of $50/month. Throw in the financed cost of the remaining amount for the iPhone Duo, and your monthly cost for the next 36 months comes out to $96.66. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: $22.22/month w/trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $1,200 off the iPhone Duo with a trade-in. Unlike AT&T, though, your device must be in working condition — with newer models fetching the highest value. Selecting an iPhone 15 Pro Max unlocked the full $1,200 Black Friday discount, bringing the financed cost of the iPhone Duo down to $22.22/month for 36 months. Read more Read less ▼