I’m obsessed with high-tech outerwear — 13 Arc’teryx deals I’m recommending to my friends and family right now
Save up to 70% on high-tech t-shirts, hats, jackets, and more
I love outdoor mountain sports, and Arc'teryx is one of the apparel brands I trust the most to keep me dry, warm, comfortable, and safe while I'm enjoying all Mother Nature has to offer.
Of course, high-tech outerwear and mid-layers tend to come at a steep cost. This is normally the case for Arc'teryx gear, except during sales events like Black Friday and the weeks leading up.
With that in mind, I've combed the internet for the absolute best Arc'teryx deals on everything from sweat-wicking workout shirts to chic beanies to versatile, packable jackets. For instance, the Arc'teryx Cormac Logo T-Shirt is 70% off at REI, or you can score an Arc'teryx Squamish Jacket for only $126, or 30% off via the Arc'teryx Outlet.
Find details and links to these deals and eleven more below.
Quick Links
- Arc'teryx Cormac Logo T-Shirt: was $80 now $23 @ REI
- Arc'teryx Aerios 5 Panel Cap: was $75 now $37 @ Arc'teryx
- Arc'teryx Grotto Toque: was $60 now $42 @ Arc'teryx
- Arc'teryx Mallow Toque: was $55 now $44 @ REI
- Arc'teryx Kragg Cotton Long-Sleeve: was $80 now $44 @ EVO
- Arc'teryx Sinsolo Bucket Hat: was $85 now $59 @ Arc'teryx
- Arc'teryx Granville Crossbody: was $100 now $70 @ Arc'teryx
- Arc'teryx Emblem Fleece Crew: was $140 now $120 @ EVO
- Arc'teryx Konseal SL Pullover Hoody: was $160 now $126 @ REI
- Arc'teryx Squamish Jacket: was $180 now $126 @ Arc'teryx
- Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody: was $200 now $140 @ Arc'teryx
- Arc'teryx Atom Jacket: was $280 now $168 @EVO
- Arc'teryx Atom Hoody: was $300 now $195 @ EVO
Best early Black Friday 2026 Arc'teryx apparel deals
This unfussy logoed T-shirt, in "Moondrop," is sweat-wicking, ultra-breathable, and soft to the touch. Wear it while working out or lounging on the couch; I won't tell.
Read moreRead less▼
Looking for the fastest hat in town? You found it, bud. The Arc'teryx five-panel weighs less than an ounce and features an oversized brim and a drawstring in the rear for a secure fit. Better yet, folks will see you coming from a mile away if you opt for the parakeet-yellow "Euphoria/Forage" style.
Read moreRead less▼
Warm, cozy, and stylish, the Arc'teryx Grotto Toque is made from plush polyester and features a cool, abstract pattern print all the way around.
Read moreRead less▼
The last time I wore my Mallow Toque, I was mistaken for a fisherman. Then again, I was also wearing waders and handing out fish sticks, but I digress. Constructed from two layers of synthetic "tech" wool, this handsome beanie is thick, soft, stretchy, and downright flattering, if I do say so myself.
Read moreRead less▼
If you've ever yearned for a thick cotton long-sleeve T-shirt in ultra-bright yellow-green... I mean, "Mantis," this is your chance. The Kragg Cotton Long-Sleeve is designed to last, with a roomy fit for maximum mobility.
Read moreRead less▼
Every brain needs a bucket, particularly an ultra-light, mesh one in "Moondrop" purple or "Dk Stratus" grey. It even has a drawstring for when you're jet-skiing.
Read moreRead less▼
Pack it and pack it out with this sleek, adjustable ripstop crossbody bag. It's perfect for carrying a lightweight jacket like the Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody below, plus the essentials: your phone, keys, wallet, and snacks.
Read moreRead less▼
This timeless fleece crew-neck long-sleeve is discounted in "Green Jade" (my preference) and "Habitat," a fancy name for beige. Made from a mix of super-soft cotton with just a touch of polyester and elastane for stretchiness, this is one cozy, classy-looking pullover.
Read moreRead less▼
You don'thave to be a mountain climber to own the Konseal SL Pullover Hoody, but that's exactly who it was built for. This stretchy, breathable fleece layer boasts an oversized hood that fits over a helmet. It's also water-repellent and abrasion-resistant.
Read moreRead less▼
The Arc'teryx Squamish Jacket is a featherlight, packable wind shell designed with outdoor adventurers in mind. Weighing roughly 5 ounces and compact enough to fit in your pocket, it's there when you need it and unburdensome when you don't.
Read moreRead less▼
The Arc'teryx Sqamish Hoody is on sale in a number of attractive colors, including "Fludity" (blue), shown here. That's the best deal of the bunch; however, you can also get the jacket from REI for $159 in lovely "Stone Red," or from EVO for $143 in bold and bright "Mantis" (highlighter yellow).
Read moreRead less▼
I'm a huge fan of the Arc'teryx Atom line. These jackets and hoodies (see below) are ridiculously lightweight yet somehow manage to lock in body warmth like far heavier, more technical garments. Perfect as a main jacket on milder days and a layering option on colder ones, $168 is a mighty fine price for such a brilliant piece of kit.
Read moreRead less▼
The Arc'teryx Atom Jacket is easily one of the most versatile jackets I own thanks to a lightweight, super-soft, and insulating design. Stretchy fleece under the arms adds exceptional breathability, while an adjustable hood and hem make it easy to batten down the hatches when the weather turns.
Read moreRead less▼
Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.