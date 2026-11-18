Early Black Friday deals and holiday sales are officially kicking off, which means you can save on all things outdoor apparel and fitness gear right now. Given how expensive brands like Keen, Garmin and The North Face can be, now is a great time to pick up some bargain deals.

As a personal trainer, I've spent many a freezing winter standing in damp, dark parks coaching my clients. From experience, I've learned the best outdoor apparel brands and items to buy to keep me warm, and through my job as a fitness editor, I've also learned the best time to shop them.

With that in mind, REI is a great place to shop, and their holiday sales have launched. The best deal I (personally) love is the Patagonia Synchilla fleece, just $68 down from $139.

You’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are 7 of the best Black Friday apparel deals I'm loving right now.

Best REI apparel deals

Save 51% ($71) Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover: was $139 now $68 at REI Save 50% on this everyday fleece for warmth and comfort. It has double-sided fleece and works well as a base layer, too. Shoppers can also take an extra 20% off one item at checkout with code HOLIDAY2026. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($38) Keen Jasper Zionic Sneakers: was $150 now $112 at REI We love the Jasper Zionic sneakers. In fact, our tester said they're the perfect urban-hiking cross shoe if you like to mix up the terrain. No pinching in the toes, a contoured fit that follows the contours of your foot, and removable, resilient foam insoles with arch support offer ultimate comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($101) Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody: was $300 now $199 at REI Known as one of the more expensive, premium outdoor apparel brands, this deal is a staff pick. This jacket does it all: Lightweight, breathable, wind-resistant, moisture-resistant, durable, water-repellent, and PFAS-free. Resilient Coreloft Compact 60 insulation means it stays breathable, warm and light, and performs when wet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($40) Patagonia ROC Essential Hoody: was $99 now $59 at REI The cozy go-to pick is now 40% off for a limited time. This super snug pullover is perfect for casual outings with friends or for wearing under a coat on cold days. It's crafted from soft, 100% regenerative organic-certified cotton, and I love the boxy, cropped fit. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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