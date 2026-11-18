Early Black Friday deals and holiday sales are officially kicking off, which means you can save on all things outdoor apparel and fitness gear right now. Given how expensive brands like Keen, Garmin and The North Face can be, now is a great time to pick up some bargain deals.
As a personal trainer, I've spent many a freezing winter standing in damp, dark parks coaching my clients. From experience, I've learned the best outdoor apparel brands and items to buy to keep me warm, and through my job as a fitness editor, I've also learned the best time to shop them.
With that in mind, REI is a great place to shop, and their holiday sales have launched. The best deal I (personally) love is the Patagonia Synchilla fleece, just $68 down from $139.
You’ll want to act fast before prices return to normal. Here are 7 of the best Black Friday apparel deals I'm loving right now.
Quick links
- Visit our Amazon Storefront for the best deals right now
- Shop all REI deals
- Patagonia ROC Essential Hoody: was $99, now $59 @ REI
- Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover: was $139, now $68 @ REI
- KEEN Targhee IV Waterproof Hiking Shoes (women's): was $180, now $89 @ REI
- Keen Jasper Zionic sneaker (men's): was $150, now $112 @ REI
- The North Face Hydrenalite Down Jacket: was $230, now $172 @ REI
- Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody: was $300, now $199 @ REI
- Garmin Fenix 8 Pro: was $1200, now $849 @ REI
Best REI apparel deals
Save 50% on this everyday fleece for warmth and comfort. It has double-sided fleece and works well as a base layer, too. Shoppers can also take an extra 20% off one item at checkout with code HOLIDAY2026.
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Sign up as a member to access 25% off this super snug down jacket. I own this myself, and it has seen me through some seriously chilly winters outdoors. I'd go for a size up so you can layer beneath it, though. Also, save 25% on the women's model.
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We test a lot of the best Garmin watches at Tom's Guide, and the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro AMOLED is a great option and is heavily discounted for a limited time. This is a whopping saving on a fantastic outdoor watch. It's the first Garmin smartwatch with built-in inReach technology. Make voice calls, use two-way messaging and access interactive SOS.
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We love the Jasper Zionic sneakers. In fact, our tester said they're the perfect urban-hiking cross shoe if you like to mix up the terrain. No pinching in the toes, a contoured fit that follows the contours of your foot, and removable, resilient foam insoles with arch support offer ultimate comfort.
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Known as one of the more expensive, premium outdoor apparel brands, this deal is a staff pick. This jacket does it all: Lightweight, breathable, wind-resistant, moisture-resistant, durable, water-repellent, and PFAS-free. Resilient Coreloft Compact 60 insulation means it stays breathable, warm and light, and performs when wet.
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The cozy go-to pick is now 40% off for a limited time. This super snug pullover is perfect for casual outings with friends or for wearing under a coat on cold days. It's crafted from soft, 100% regenerative organic-certified cotton, and I love the boxy, cropped fit.
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Another tried-and-tested hiking boot rated by TG's team? The Keen Targhee IV Waterproof Hiking Shoes. Nubuck leather uppers combined with wide toeboxes offer out-of-the-box comfort. Durable TPU outsoles provide great grip. Don't believe us? Check out the full review.
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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