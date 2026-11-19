As you get older, a strong core becomes even more important to help you maintain balance and stability and avoid injury. But the types of core exercises you enjoyed at 20 might not be the types you enjoy today, and for me personally, at 35, I now prefer low-impact, deep core exercises over typical moves like sit-ups, crunches, or planks.

For that reason, I wanted to share one exercise I love for strengthening your core and hips while remaining low-impact for your spine.

One of the best core exercises I use with my dad, who is nearing 73, looks simple but really blasts your core and deep stabilizer muscles. It also strengthens your hip flexors, which are important muscles for walking and running. Read on to learn more.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

What is the exercise?

As a reminder, this exercise is beginner-friendly. Still, if you're pregnant, postpartum, or dealing with an injury, it’s always best to seek personalized advice from an expert who knows you and your body.

I like exercises that keep your spine straight and stable while teaching the various muscles that form your core to maintain and control tension. So, rather than peddling out endless sit-ups, which flex your spine over and over, I recommend trying leg openers.

If you're unsure what "bracing" your core means, I teach you how with a 5-minute bracing routine.

Here’s how to perform leg openers with proper form:

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sit with your legs extended in front of you and your spine tall and straight, keeping your gaze ahead. For extra support, rest against a wall

Place your hands gently on the ground, behind your head, on your hips, or crossed over your chest

Brace your stomach, then lift one leg to hover above the ground, pause, then slowly open your leg to the side, working the outer glute, hips and inner thigh

Pause at your end range of motion, then slowly return to center and lower your leg

Complete 6-8 reps on one side, then switch. If this feels too intense, alternate sides. Aim for 2-3 sets.

Avoid hunching or dumping into your torso. Imagine a piece of string running along your spine and coming out of the crown of your head. Now imagine someone pulling that string to lift you.

Move slowly and with control, using your braced stomach to maintain your upright position. You can slightly lean back, but try not to do so excessively.

Are leg openers good for the back?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, which is why I use it with older clients regularly. The move teaches proper posture and spinal alignment as you keep your shoulders stacked over your hips and avoid hunching or rounding. This also requires your core muscles to activate to hold you upright and keep you stable; a strong, active core protects your lower back.

Leg openers also work your hip flexors, which are important muscles for lifting your knees, allowing you to walk and run. As you abduct the hip, your outer glutes and adductors also switch on; your glutes help stabilize the pelvis, and the adductors run along your inner thighs, sometimes referred to as the groin.

This exercise is much friendlier for your lower back than moves like sit-ups, as you can support your lower back if needed, and you don't need to use any extreme range of motion, like hyperextension or flexion, or spinal compression. This move also teaches you to control the movement you generate, increasing time under tension, or how long your muscles work, to build endurance.

I like to count four seconds out with a one-second pause and a four-second count back in. If you notice you're leaning back too much, position yourself against a wall to prevent this, as you want to maintain a strong L-shaped position with your body. A soft bend in the working leg is fine if you have tight hamstrings.

Follow Tom's Guide fitness on Instagram for more workouts, routines, tips, and tricks.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.