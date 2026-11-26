Physical media is having a renaissance this year, thanks to creeping streaming and subscription prices, RAMageddon and a tangible yearning for simpler times. In my house, our DVD and Blu-ray collection has been steadily growing over the past few months, also thanks in part to my young children's love of being in charge of what we're watching. Honestly, they regard these shiny discs as sparkling new treasures ready to unbox and take them to explore other worlds.

Whether your movie and TV show collection is in its infancy or ready to take over another new bookcase, the Black Friday deals, are here, ready to make it more affordable to add some fresh titles. Amazon is offering deals on hundreds of Blu-rays and DVDs, including a 3 for $33 offer that includes classic movies such as "E.T." (1982) and "The Thing" (1982).

Best Blu-ray, 4k UHD and DVD deals

Save 43% The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Collector's Edition DVD: was $14 now $8 at Walmart If you're looking for a Christmas gift for a young person in your life, my son and I had a great day out watching the latest Mario movie in the theater this summer. Sure, it's not critically acclaimed like some of the other movies in this list, but it's packed with fun and an enjoyable storyline. Read more Read less ▼

Save 69% Dr. Seuss' the Grinch Blu-ray: was $29 now $9 at Amazon This is my kids' favorite Christmas movie, and in my opinion miles better than the overly grouchy, borderline scary Jim Carey version (2000). It packs the perfect blend of adventure, humor and a heartwarming message. This 69% discount is frankly bonkers given we're quickly approaching Christmas, but I'm not gonna argue. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% Elf Blu-ray: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Get into the festive spirit with everyone's favorite elf, Buddy. This movie frequently makes the top 10 Christmas movies list, with quotable quips and even a mass singalong scene that will bring a tear to your eye each year. 4k UHD version: $15 Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Apollo 13, 4k UHD: was $14 now $11 at Amazon Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon dazzled in this dramatic retelling of the Apollo 13 space mission, released in 1995. It's a movie I haven't seen in years, and as it's part of Amazon's 3 for $33 promotion it's a great time to snap it up for a rewatch. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Titanic 4k UHD: was $19 now $13 at Amazon The movie that propelled Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio to superstardom, "Titanic" (1997) won an astonishing 11 Academy Awards, four Golden Globes and four Grammy awards for Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On". My dad's favorite joke of the era, "I know what happens: it sinks", may well be valid, but Jack and Rose's story is one for the ages, and well worth watching and rewatching as we approach the movie's 30th anniversary. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Back to the Future Trilogy 4k UHD Blu-ray: was $29 now $24 at Amazon From "Back to the Future" (1985) to the western-themed "Back to the Future Part III" (1990), all of the Doc and Marty's adventures are chronicled in this special 8-disc 40th anniversary edition. They also take you behind the scenes, reveal deleted scenes, memorabilia, director Q&As, explore the physics behind the story and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% The Ring Collection 4k UHD: was $89 now $58 at Amazon The movie that made us all want to lock up our TVs, "The Ring" (2002) won a host of awards when it was released, for its fresh new take on the horror genre. This box set contains all three movies, plus unrated versions, deleted scenes, cast interviews and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits, Criterion Collection Blu-ray: was $124 now $62 at Amazon This seven-disc collection packs in five classic Bruce Lee movies and special bonus features, including 4K digital restorations of "The Big Boss", "Fist of Fury", "The Way of the Dragon", and "Game of Death" plus a 2K digital restoration of the rarely seen 99-minute 1973 theatrical version of "Enter the Dragon". Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Steven Spielberg: the Spotlight Collection 4k UHD: was $199 now $169 at Amazon This huge box set encompasses eight of Spielberg's best movies: "Jaws", "Close Encounters of the Third Kind", "Raiders of the Lost Ark", "E.T.", "Jurassic Park", "Schindler's List", "Saving Private Ryan" and "War of the Worlds". It's packaged in an attractive box and has over 25 hours of bonus features. Read more Read less ▼

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