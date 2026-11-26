23 best Black Friday Blu-ray and 4K UHD deals from $8, including Oscar-winning movies, bingeable box sets and nostalgic collectors’ editions
Up to 70% off ‘Die Hard’, ‘Friends’, ‘Elf’ and more
Physical media is having a renaissance this year, thanks to creeping streaming and subscription prices, RAMageddon and a tangible yearning for simpler times. In my house, our DVD and Blu-ray collection has been steadily growing over the past few months, also thanks in part to my young children's love of being in charge of what we're watching. Honestly, they regard these shiny discs as sparkling new treasures ready to unbox and take them to explore other worlds.
Whether your movie and TV show collection is in its infancy or ready to take over another new bookcase, the Black Friday deals, are here, ready to make it more affordable to add some fresh titles. Amazon is offering deals on hundreds of Blu-rays and DVDs, including a 3 for $33 offer that includes classic movies such as "E.T." (1982) and "The Thing" (1982).
Quick links
- Amazon 3 for $33 Blu-rays
- Amazon Black Friday Blu-ray deal: up to 70% off
- Walmart Black Friday Blu-ray deals from $7
Best Blu-ray, 4k UHD and DVD deals
Steven Spielberg's most recent movie, "Disclosure Day" (2026) is a sci-fi epic that our reviewer said, "reminds us of his greatness". This is a great price on a new movie, that I'd love to add to my collection.
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If you're looking for a Christmas gift for a young person in your life, my son and I had a great day out watching the latest Mario movie in the theater this summer. Sure, it's not critically acclaimed like some of the other movies in this list, but it's packed with fun and an enjoyable storyline.
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If you've been enjoying playing Zelda: Ocarina of Time recently then you might appreciate this 13-episode collection of the TV spin-off from 1989, with a generous Black Friday discount right now.
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One of our all-time favorite feel-good movies (and featured in this week's name the '80s movie from a single still quiz), if you don't already own "Dirty Dancing" (1987) then now is the time to add it to your physical movie collection.
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Featuring "Batman" (1989), my favorite Batman movie "Batman Returns" (1992), "Batman Forever" (1995) and "Batman & Robin" (1997), this 4-disc box set is a packed edition.
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Get holiday-ready with not just the original "Die Hard" (1988) but the rest of the franchise as well, all the way up to "A Good Day To Die Hard" (2013), all in one box set.
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This is my kids' favorite Christmas movie, and in my opinion miles better than the overly grouchy, borderline scary Jim Carey version (2000). It packs the perfect blend of adventure, humor and a heartwarming message. This 69% discount is frankly bonkers given we're quickly approaching Christmas, but I'm not gonna argue.
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Get into the festive spirit with everyone's favorite elf, Buddy. This movie frequently makes the top 10 Christmas movies list, with quotable quips and even a mass singalong scene that will bring a tear to your eye each year.
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Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon dazzled in this dramatic retelling of the Apollo 13 space mission, released in 1995. It's a movie I haven't seen in years, and as it's part of Amazon's 3 for $33 promotion it's a great time to snap it up for a rewatch.
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If you're as much of a fan of Indie as I am, you'll appreciate having access to his adventures whenever you like. This set includes all four movies; "Raiders Of The Lost Ark" (1981), "Temple Of Doom" (1984), the misleadingly named "Last Crusade" (1989) with Sean Connery and "The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull" (2008). This Black Friday deal makes the box set cheaper than buying "Raiders" on its own right now, and cheaper than the Prime Video digital bundle, at $19.
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The movie that propelled Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio to superstardom, "Titanic" (1997) won an astonishing 11 Academy Awards, four Golden Globes and four Grammy awards for Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On". My dad's favorite joke of the era, "I know what happens: it sinks", may well be valid, but Jack and Rose's story is one for the ages, and well worth watching and rewatching as we approach the movie's 30th anniversary.
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This box set covers Eastwood's movies from 1968-1987 (when he was signed with Universal) – namely westerns "Two Mules for Sister Sara", "Joe Kidd" and "High Plains Drifter" as well as thrillers "Coogan's Bluff", "The Beguiled", "Play Misty For Me" and "The Eiger Sanction".
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From "Back to the Future" (1985) to the western-themed "Back to the Future Part III" (1990), all of the Doc and Marty's adventures are chronicled in this special 8-disc 40th anniversary edition. They also take you behind the scenes, reveal deleted scenes, memorabilia, director Q&As, explore the physics behind the story and more.
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An iconic movie of the 90s, this particularly beautiful edition of "Pulp Fiction" (1994) would make a great gift or a piece to treasure in your collection. Its second disc includes interviews with the cast and Quentin Tarantino.
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Star Wars fans, take note! This set contains "Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens" (2015), "Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" (2017), and "Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker" (2019).
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Get ready for the coming Robert Pattinson Bond era by reliving the outgoing Daniel Craig 2006-2026 movies. The blondest, broodiest Bond has starred in "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall", "Spectre", and "No Time to Die".
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Return to the movie franchise that made us all second-guess the reality of everything for a minute there, with this box set of all four Matrix movies, at almost half off its usual price.
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I come back to my ancient "Friends" DVD box set again and again. It's the ultimate nostalgic comfort watch, perfect for cozy evenings at home.
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This set contains both the theatrical and extended versions of the three Lord of the Rings movies from "The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001) to "The Return of the King" (2003) in 4k UHD. Or if you'd like the full Shire-based collection and don't mind a slightly lower resolution, The Hobbit Trilogy and The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Blu-ray is $49.
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Thanks to this huge Black Friday discount, each Fast & Furious movie is effectively just $5! It also includes bonus features, alternate and extended editions of the movies, and is currently cheaper than the lower-quality DVD version, at $56.
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The movie that made us all want to lock up our TVs, "The Ring" (2002) won a host of awards when it was released, for its fresh new take on the horror genre. This box set contains all three movies, plus unrated versions, deleted scenes, cast interviews and more.
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This seven-disc collection packs in five classic Bruce Lee movies and special bonus features, including 4K digital restorations of "The Big Boss", "Fist of Fury", "The Way of the Dragon", and "Game of Death" plus a 2K digital restoration of the rarely seen 99-minute 1973 theatrical version of "Enter the Dragon".
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This huge box set encompasses eight of Spielberg's best movies: "Jaws", "Close Encounters of the Third Kind", "Raiders of the Lost Ark", "E.T.", "Jurassic Park", "Schindler's List", "Saving Private Ryan" and "War of the Worlds". It's packaged in an attractive box and has over 25 hours of bonus features.
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Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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