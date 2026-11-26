Home Depot Black Friday event: 29 epic price drops on appliances, furniture, home decor and more
Everything you need to spruce up your space for the holidays
Black Friday is only one day away and Home Depot's holiday deals are already in full swing. Running through December 2, the home-improvement giant is slashing prices across seasonal essentials, making it easy to prepare your home for the holidays without blowing your budget.
Whether you’re decking the halls early or refreshing your space before guests arrive, you’ll find markdowns at Home Depot on artificial trees, festive decor, smart home gear, furniture, outdoor tools, and more.
Ready to upgrade your space for less this holiday season? Scroll down for the best budget-friendly Home Depot deals I’d buy for my home right now — and don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best Home Depot promo codes for extra ways to save.
Quick Links
- shop Home Depot's early Black Friday deals
- Christmas tree sale: deals from $25
- Holiday decor sale: deals from $9
- Furniture sale: up to 40% off
- Home decor sale: up to 40% off
- Smart device sale: up to 50% off
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Fire pits: up to 30% off
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
I love all things lifestyle, shopping and deals — specifically when it comes to the home. It's no secret that Home Depot is THE home improvement retailer. So when a sale comes around, you can bet I'll be highlighting my favorite deals. Check out my fall favorites from Home Depot's sale below. See more of Olivia's favorite deals here!
Editor's Choice
Christmas tree sale: deals from $25 @ The Home Depot
With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to grab a new tree. As part of its sales, The Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees discounted from $25. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.
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Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ The Home Depot
Deck out your home insdie and out with core lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in The Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.
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Smart device sale: deals from $14 @ The Home Depot
Upgrade your smart home for less with great deals from Home Depot. Whether you’re in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $14.
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Appliance sale: up to 39% off @ The Home Depot
Is it time to update your appliances? The Home Depot is slashing up to 39% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.
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Lighting: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot has 1,000s of special value deals across lighting starting from just $7. So, whether you're looking for outdoor, indoor or floodlights, the retailer will help you brighten up your space for less.
Featured: Annecy 13 in. 3-Light – was $77 now $61
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Bathroom upgrades: up to 48% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 48% off. From faucets, sinks and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there’s tons of great deals to refresh your bathroom for less.
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Home Decor
Rugs: deals from $10 @ The Home Depot
Buying a new rug doesn't have to mean a big investment, because The Home Depot is offering options from just $10 across a range of sizes and styles.
Featured: nuLOOM Davi Faded – was $263 now $150
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Snuggle up with a little luxury this holiday season with this herringbone throw blanket. It's soft to the touch and has fringe along the edges for extra style points! There are four color options to choose from.
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Open up your space with a modern touch. This hexagon-shaped mirror with a black frame will make your room feel larger and more stylish. Plus, it’s easy to wipe clean.
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This decorative vase has an understated but undeniably classic look. It's perfect for giving your favorite plants pride of place — or just pop in an artificial plant if you don't have a green thumb.
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Featuring a modern, open-cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will add style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. You can adjust its height and it’s compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.
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Indoor Furniture Deals
Furniture sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
For rooms across your home, The Home Depot is slashing prices from everything from office desks to coffee tables . These savings are exclusively online, so be sure to shop the sale before it ends on 29 November.
Featured: Spruce Calliope Chair – was $389 now $269
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This end table is a Home Depot bestseller. Not only does it have a unique, eye-catching design, but it also has three tiers of storage for items you want to keep handy. The only decision you’ll have is which side of the sofa it goes on.
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This modern accent table is perfect for placing next to your couch. Dress it up with a lamp or flower arrangement, or use it as a cocktail table. Made of gleaming metal, the petite round table will standout anywhere it’s placed.
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Add a touch of coastal style to your home with this set of backless stools that are great for your kitchen island. They are designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing kitchen furniture and decor.
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This is the perfect entryway bench! It is super stylish thanks to its splash of color and cushioned seat. It's also extremely functional with several drawers and shelves perfect for storage to keep shoes and other sundries off the floor.
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This modern round coffee table features a hammered metal design that will look elegant in just about any room. It also has a top that lifts and you'll have a roomy space for storage. For added convenience it comes fully assembled.
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Add a touch of vintage style to your home with this console table, which features a natural pine veneer for durability. In addition, the tabletop and open shelves are designed with smooth, curved edges, and each carved leg is intricately turned to create a classic spindle shape.
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This olive green velvet couch will add the perfect touch of mid-century modern to your home. It features brass metal legs that offer the perfect balance of style and stability. This couch will exude elegance in just about any space. With over $200 off, it's a great Black Friday buy.
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This cute chair will comfy up your home. It's covered in soft boucle fabric and swivels to help you enjoy the fall foliage from the perfect angle. The neutral colorway will ensure it blends into any room in your home.
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Outdoor Deals
Home Depot is only taking $15 off this folding Adirondack Chair, but it's still a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $133, this foldable design is crafted from durable, UV-resistant and fade-resistant materials and is a great deal.
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Kick back outdoors in this sturdy swing and relax. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cup holders for your beverages to keep your drinks within reach.
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This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $132 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet, making them perfect for outside.
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This is the perfect affordable bistro set for your patio. It combines comfort, style and elegance in one and super-comfortable set of chairs and a table. It's sturdy, weather-resistant and will last for many years to come. For extra comfort, the chairs come with light gray cushions.
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This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
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Keep your outdoor space toasty with this fire pit that transforms into a table when not in use. It's super stylish with a rattan embossed pattern, and runs on propane gas. When you're not using the fire, you can pop the lid on and use it as a table to store snacks and drinks.
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Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great centerpiece for your outdoor space. There are two different cushion color options to match your decor — but be quick, as two colorways have already gone out of stock.
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This patio set is a Home Depot bestseller, and it's easy to see why — it's on sale with 29% off. This set seats 6, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There’s also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks.
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Elevate your outdoor dining space with this luxurious, ultra-comfortable, stylish set that expresses your style while working for patio hangouts and backyard barbecues. The textilene chairs and matching dining table are guaranteed to withstand all weather conditions and offer superb comfort and durability.
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Shop More Deals
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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