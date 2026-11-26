Black Friday is only one day away and Home Depot's holiday deals are already in full swing. Running through December 2, the home-improvement giant is slashing prices across seasonal essentials, making it easy to prepare your home for the holidays without blowing your budget.

Whether you’re decking the halls early or refreshing your space before guests arrive, you’ll find markdowns at Home Depot on artificial trees, festive decor, smart home gear, furniture, outdoor tools, and more.

Ready to upgrade your space for less this holiday season? Scroll down for the best budget-friendly Home Depot deals I’d buy for my home right now — and don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best Home Depot promo codes for extra ways to save.

Olivia Halevy Deals Editor I love all things lifestyle, shopping and deals — specifically when it comes to the home. It's no secret that Home Depot is THE home improvement retailer. So when a sale comes around, you can bet I'll be highlighting my favorite deals. Check out my fall favorites from Home Depot's sale below. See more of Olivia's favorite deals here!

Editor's Choice

Christmas tree sale: deals from $25 @ The Home Depot

With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to grab a new tree. As part of its sales, The Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees discounted from $25. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees. Read more Read less ▼

Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ The Home Depot

Deck out your home insdie and out with core lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in The Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard. Read more Read less ▼

Smart device sale: deals from $14 @ The Home Depot

Upgrade your smart home for less with great deals from Home Depot. Whether you’re in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $14. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 39% off @ The Home Depot

Is it time to update your appliances? The Home Depot is slashing up to 39% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands. Read more Read less ▼

Lighting: deals from $7 @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot has 1,000s of special value deals across lighting starting from just $7. So, whether you're looking for outdoor, indoor or floodlights, the retailer will help you brighten up your space for less.

Featured: Annecy 13 in. 3-Light – was $77 now $61 Read more Read less ▼

Bathroom upgrades: up to 48% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 48% off. From faucets, sinks and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there’s tons of great deals to refresh your bathroom for less. Read more Read less ▼

Home Decor

Rugs: deals from $10 @ The Home Depot

Buying a new rug doesn't have to mean a big investment, because The Home Depot is offering options from just $10 across a range of sizes and styles.

Featured: nuLOOM Davi Faded – was $263 now $150 Read more Read less ▼

Becky Cameron Herringbone Throw Blanket: was $32 now $23 at The Home Depot Snuggle up with a little luxury this holiday season with this herringbone throw blanket. It's soft to the touch and has fringe along the edges for extra style points! There are four color options to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $112 at The Home Depot Featuring a modern, open-cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will add style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. You can adjust its height and it’s compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W. Read more Read less ▼

Indoor Furniture Deals

Furniture sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

For rooms across your home, The Home Depot is slashing prices from everything from office desks to coffee tables . These savings are exclusively online, so be sure to shop the sale before it ends on 29 November.

Featured: Spruce Calliope Chair – was $389 now $269 Read more Read less ▼

Nestfair Wood Console Table: was $319 now $204 at The Home Depot Add a touch of vintage style to your home with this console table, which features a natural pine veneer for durability. In addition, the tabletop and open shelves are designed with smooth, curved edges, and each carved leg is intricately turned to create a classic spindle shape. Read more Read less ▼

Goodwin Square Arm Velvet Rectangle Sofa: was $529 now $328 at The Home Depot This olive green velvet couch will add the perfect touch of mid-century modern to your home. It features brass metal legs that offer the perfect balance of style and stability. This couch will exude elegance in just about any space. With over $200 off, it's a great Black Friday buy. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Vivohome Outdoor Patio Swing with Canopy: was $239 now $195 at The Home Depot Kick back outdoors in this sturdy swing and relax. It features a convertible bed design, high weight capacity and a protective, adjustable canopy so you can kick back and relax. It also includes armrests that feature cup holders for your beverages to keep your drinks within reach. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $154 now $132 at The Home Depot This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $132 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet, making them perfect for outside. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set: was $185 now $158 at The Home Depot This is the perfect affordable bistro set for your patio. It combines comfort, style and elegance in one and super-comfortable set of chairs and a table. It's sturdy, weather-resistant and will last for many years to come. For extra comfort, the chairs come with light gray cushions. Read more Read less ▼

Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Set: was $428 now $359 at The Home Depot Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great centerpiece for your outdoor space. There are two different cushion color options to match your decor — but be quick, as two colorways have already gone out of stock. Read more Read less ▼