Don't pay attention to the calendar. Black Friday is already here, and there are a lot of great deals you can grab for less than $30.

Although Black Friday is the best time of the year to grab a big-ticket item (like an OLED TV or a new fridge) for less, it can also be a great chance to shop smaller gifts or stocking stuffers.

For example, you can grab the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24 right now or pick up one of our favorite water bottles, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (14 oz) for $19 at Amazon right now.

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Tom's Guide will be covering all the best Black Friday savings all this week So whether it's smart home devices, affordable wireless headphones or general fitness apparel, we've got you covered. Below, I've handpicked 30 Black Friday under $30 to get you started. Keep scrolling to check them out and let me know in the comments box below this article if you've found any great deals of your own you'd like to share.

Black Friday Deals Under $30

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $6, this is a sale you don't want to miss. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

Save big on kids' shoes and women's apparel from Skechers at Amazon, with deals starting at just $20. Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check out the different color options in your size to find the best deals. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas sale: from $9 @ Amazon

With Black Friday just a few days away, Amazon is slashing prices on Adidas shoes, workout apparel, and more starting at $9. If you need a few extra gym bag essentials, now is the time to buy. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering epic deals on YETI cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $15 for Black Friday week. There are plenty of deals to help you sip your PSL in style as the temperature drops. Read more Read less ▼

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $11 now $7 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for just $7 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights. Read more Read less ▼

Ugreen FineTrack smart tracker: was $10 now $7 at Amazon Keep track of your keys, bag, or wallet with Ugreen's FineTrack smart tracker. Now just $7 on Amazon, the tracker has a built-in buzzer that can play up to 80dB of sound to find your item and can be tracked through the "Find My" App for iOS users. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Classic Utility Whisk: was $14 now $9 at Amazon KitchenAid's Classic Utility Whisk is great for beating eggs, whipping meringue, blending batters or keeping the lumps out of your sauces. The sturdy head is constructed of stainless steel wire and the handle is designed for maximum comfort. The elegant design is completed with a pretty Pistachio handle with a saving of 36%. Read more Read less ▼

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger: was $19 now $11 at Amazon It's one of the sleekest wireless chargers around, but you don't need to spend a fortune on the TOZO W1 wireless charger. We also love how it's just as skinny as a coaster, while surprisingly outputting 10W wireless charging power. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11 at Amazon These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt! Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $26 now $19 at Amazon Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% Club Room Men's Crew Ribbed Cashmere-Blend Socks: was $54 now $19 at Macy's If the Adidas sports socks aren't your bag, then here's something a little more luxurious, why not splurge on these fancy cashmere socks for yourself, a partner or a son. This deal is limited to just today, so get in quick for bargain cashmere. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Yonder Water Bottle 20 oz.: was $30 now $21 at Amazon Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask: was $17 now $12 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price. Read more Read less ▼

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (14 oz): was $25 now $19 at Amazon With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $6 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $33 now $21 at Amazon An ideal travel backpack for work, this bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. They could be a great investment for Christmas. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for? Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant: was $49 now $29 at Amazon The Skechers Women's Go Walk Pant is made with a nylon and spandex blend that features a 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and UPF 40+ properties. The cotton-like fabric also pulls sweat away from the body so you remain cool whether you're at the gym or running weekend errands. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $69 now $29 at Amazon The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $15. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $14 at Amazon We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ThermoMonster 0.5 Sec Instant Read Thermometer: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Make life simple with an instant-read thermometer that’s wallet-friendly, too. Right now, the ThermoMonster Instant Read Thermometer is under $20. That’s a small price to pay for the peace of mind that your protein is cooked perfectly. The gadget has a professional thermocouple sensor and delivers an accurate reading in just 0.5 seconds, showing the temperature on a clear display. Read more Read less ▼

The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $28 at Amazon Time for a confession: I've never played the The Last Of Us Part 1. But if I was going to, this is how I'd do it: it's a gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making (I'm told) exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging. Read more Read less ▼

Horizon Forbidden West: was $41 now $28 at Amazon Sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4 (one of my favorite games on that platform), Horizon Forbidden West takes everything that was great about its predecessor and expands upon it. In this open-world action/adventure game, you take control of Aloy: a warrior in the post-apocalyptic United States that has been reclaimed by nature. There, she must contend with animal-like machines, as well as cunning human foes, as she ventures from her homeland towards the coast of the Pacific. Read more Read less ▼