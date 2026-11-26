If you’re an artist and you use social media, you’ve probably heard about Ohuhu by now. This brand quickly made a name for itself simply because they offered high-quality alcohol based markers at prices that undercut competitors. I have to admit that I turned my nose up at them at first; I didn’t believe they could be as good as the markers I already owned when they cost so much less.

In short, I should have listened to Ohuhu’s supporters. I was able to try out both the Honolulu 2S alcohol markers, and my first ever set of acrylics with the Hilo brush tip acrylic paint markers. I was blown away by both.

Ohuhu Hilo 48 Acrylic Paint Markers: was $39 now $31 at Amazon Perfect for artists of all skill levels, the Ohuhu Hilo markers come in packs of 48 or 72 and are an affordable option compared to rivals. They have a soft brush tip and can be layered up on the page for an opaque finish.

Ohuhu Honolulu 2S 320 Alcohol Markers: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Ohuhu's Honolulu 2S alcohol markers come in a huge range of colors, with 320 markers in the biggest set! These dual-ended markers feature a brush and a chisel tip. While you'll need to watch out for bleed through, they produce a beautiful and smooth finish.

Ohuhu Hilo Acrylic Markers

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I started off with the Hilo acrylic markers. These markers have a single, soft and flexible brush tip, and you can currently get either a set of 48 or a set of 72 at Amazon. I was excited to see how they would perform, so I stuck a Holiday movie on, sat back and got out a coloring book to test them out.

As soon as the pen touched the page, I was immediately struck by the vibrancy of the colors and the opacity of the ink. Sure, the first sections of color I filled in were the blacks, but I couldn’t believe my eyes when the numbers almost disappeared under the acrylic ink. Some of the colors are less effective at this than others — but layer the ink up a few times, and you’ll have one gorgeously clean looking coloring page!

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As for the experience of using them, the soft tips give plenty of control. They felt incredibly smooth to use across gentle curves and coloring medium to large areas was easy and comfortable. These acrylic markers give you the ability to go over and redo areas you’re not happy with if you accidentally color over something you didn’t want to, which is a huge bonus.

Another positive under this set’s belt is the carrying case.The design is so cheerful that it immediately put a smile on my face the first time I saw it, and it honestly still does every time I open it. And compared to other name brand acrylic markers, they’re significantly cheaper — the 72 set works out to around 70 cents per marker at the Black Friday sale price.

There are some downsides to contend with. When it came to coloring small, detailed areas... I pretty much had to forget about staying within the lines. I struggled to achieve fine pointed shapes and found that the ink pooled into circular shapes every time I attempted them. I also had issues with streaky ink, and my coloring paper pilled in certain spots, too.

This is my first time using acrylic markers, so I’m willing to acknowledge all these problems could come down to my lack of skills. I’m going to keep using them and see if I can improve my technique and layer up more to combat the streaks. The pilling probably isn’t going away until I get a coloring book with higher quality paper, though.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Honolulu 2S

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Next up, I tried the Honolulu 2S alcohol based markers. You get more color options here as the sets come in packs of 24 all the way up to 320; and these markers have a dual tip. One side has a brush tip, and the other is a chisel tip.

Compared to the Hilo's, the Honolulu 2S’s brush tip is firmer and stiffer. Even though the Hilo brush tip felt great, I liked the Honolulu 2S’s firmer brush tip even more, and found it easier to control when coloring detailed areas and sharp points. It still handles curves just as well, and the chisel tip comes in handy for filling large areas too. I fell in love with alcohol-based markers years back because they produce a beautiful, non-streaky finish. The Honolulu 2S markers absolutely live up to that and looked fantastic on the page.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However, using alcohol based inks comes with more of a learning curve. I started off filling in a large black area on the page once again, and was very impressed that the marker didn’t bleed much at all. However, other colors like the dark blue and gray didn’t fare so well, and bled right over the lines.

The bleed can be mitigated by using paper made specifically for alcohol markers, but you don’t have that option if you want to color in a specific coloring book. It took an hour or two for me to get used to it, but I eventually learned to leave plenty of space while filling areas in to account for the bleed.

As well as bleeding over the lines, I also had to watch out for the ink bleeding through the paper — Ohuhu provides a plastic sheet to place under your work to avoid staining the next page in your sketchbook. The ink in the Honolulu 2S markers was clearly visible on the back side of the paper I colored on (seen on the left of the image below,) but none got through to the next page. Meanwhile, the back side of the page I colored with the Hilo markers (seen on the right below) was completely clean.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Verdict

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re a budding artist, I highly recommend picking up a set of Ohuhu markers. The Hilo acrylic markers are the ones for you if you want the most vibrancy, and are also great if you want to have the option to redo areas if you’re not happy with them. Meanwhile, the Honolulu 2S markers stand out for their enormous color selection, excellent brush tip and super-smooth finish.

These markers are cheaper than the big brands, and are even better value when discounted. Grab them while you can!