Black Friday is known for some of the biggest savings of the year, but you don’t have to wait until November 27 to start shopping. Retailers have been rolling out impressive discounts of 50% or more on items from top brands like Asics, Patagonia, Stanley and Bose.

The bottom line? Black Friday deals are already here, and there’s no reason to wait to start saving.But just because something is heavily discounted doesn't mean it's a great deal. That's where I come in! As a deals editor, I've been tracking prices all year long to help you get the absolute bang for your buck this holiday season.

Luckily, I've decided to roundup the best deals that are at least half off ahead of Black Friday. Keep scrolling to check out my picks to help you shop smarter and save big.

Black Friday deals with 50% off

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (14 oz): was $25 now $12 at Amazon With the Stanley Quencher love still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save on the 14 oz version of the trendy beverage container. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Bedsure GentleSoft Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: was $34 now $15 at Amazon I love wrapping up in a cozy throw in winter, and this fleece blanket is ideal. Designed from a soft, plush material, this will certainly keep you warm all season. Plus, it looks great as a decorative item on your sofa or chair. And at such a bargain price, I'm tempted to buy several. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $15 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12. Personally, I use the Blink Mini 2K+ to spy on my dog when I'm not home. I place one in the bedroom and one in the living room, my dog's favorite lounging and people-watching spots, respectively. It's super easy to set up and sync the devices to the Blink app on your phone. It definitely gives me some peace of mind that's he's safe while I'm out and about. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 63% Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera (wired): was $79 now $29 at Amazon Knock a nice 63% off this Pan-Tilt camera, designed specifically for pet owners. With a 169° tilt and 360° pan angles, you can monitor every nook and cranny of your home when you're away. Read more Read less ▼

Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $79 now $31 at Walmart This 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve a delicious meal that feeds up to 9 people and fits a 7 pound roast. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful on an every day basis, enabling you to cook while at work or when you're doing other tasks around the house. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $79 now $39 at Amazon The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert: was $98 now $37 at Amazon Perfect to use on its own or pair with a duvet cover, this 100% polyester-filled comforter offers the perfect amount of warmth and comfort. It features eight tabs on each corner and side so you can easily match it with a duvet cover and ensure it stays in place. It's perfect as temperatures start to drop. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Tune Buds: was $99 now $44 at Amazon At a whopping 50% off, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 40 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Spot: was $109 now $44 at Amazon The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Aero Razor: was $140 now $63 at Amazon The Aero Razor is a very underrated running shoe and competitive with popular options like the Adidas Evo SL. This is a wild price on such a good shoe, and if you're looking for a lightweight daily trainer that comes alive in interval workouts, it's worth checking out. Read more Read less ▼

CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $69 at Amazon An extra large digital air fryer, this CHEFMAN model has 17 presets and an easy-to-use touch screen so you can get cooking immediately. It's big enough for family-sized meals, party-sized appetizers and has a window so you can check your cooking without opening it. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85 at Amazon The Sonicblast wasn't a hugely popular launch last year, which I guess means Asics has a lot of stock to sell in sales now the Sonicablast 2 has come out, because this is a great price. It's a plated trainer with a firm, fast ride that's good for workouts, and best paired with a more comfortable option like the Novablast in a running shoe rotation. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179 now $89 at Amazon This floodlight and camera combo has a history of being well-received by Amazon shoppers. It has all of the essential features offered by the more expensive Pro model, but with just a few minor cuts (they both offer 1080p video and two super bright 3000° Kelvin with 2000 Lumen floodlights, Read more Read less ▼

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 are tried-and-true headphones that are really impressive for their price. With $100 off for Black Friday, now is a great time to make the most of the high-res playback and 50-hour battery life offered by these headphones. Read more Read less ▼

Save 72% Blink Outdoor 2K+ (5-Pack): was $419 now $119 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection. Read more Read less ▼

Save $215 Patagonia Upstride Jacket: was $349 now $134 at REI A lighter ski shell jacket is one of the bigger-ticket purchases of the sport. The Patagonia Upstride Jacket is stretchy, water-repellent, and breathable. I especially like that it has plenty of pockets for stashing the little essentials (read: phone and chapstick) you'll want within reach on the mountain. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 at Amazon Bose might have replaced the QuietComfort headphones with (an also reduced pair), but at this price, these are headphones to go for. Excellent ANC for the price, a comfortable fit, and lovely physical controls. Not much more you could ask for. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System, 14 piece: was $359 now $179 at Amazon Ninja's 14-piece knife set has a built-in sharpener, so you never have to use a dull knife again. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife, plus 6 steak knives with a 4.5 inch blade. A pair of shears completes the set. Read more Read less ▼

Roborock Q10 S5+: was $549 now $229 at Amazon The Roborock Q10 S5+ is a great option if you want a smaller docking station for your robot vacuum. It has a suction power of 10,000Pa, so it can swiftly clean up on hard flooring and carpet, and the app lets you plan cleaning routes and schedule them for the most convenience. At less than $230, this is a great option for anyone looking for their first robot vacuum. Read more Read less ▼

eufy C28 Robot Vacuum and Mop for Pet Hair: was $799 now $379 at Amazon If you're on a budget, the Eufy Omni C28 proves you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve great pet hair cleaning power. The C28 Omni comes with a 5-in-1 docking station that can self-empty, wash mops, fill its own water tanks, hot-air dry, and handle dirty water — so you don’t have to. Read more Read less ▼

Save $800 Hisense 55” Hi-QLED S7 Canvas 4K TV: was $1,499 now $699 at Best Buy The 2026 update of the Canvas TV pairs a crisp 4K picture with rich, vibrant Hi-QLED color and Dolby Vision support for enhanced contrast and detail. The 144Hz refresh rate helps reduce blur, whether you’re watching sports or playing video games. Plus, the new AI ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and color temperature to suit the lighting in your room, so you don’t have to waste time tweaking with the settings. It also runs on Google TV, giving you access your favorite apps without the need for an additional streaming device. Read more Read less ▼