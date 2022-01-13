Tempur-Pedic’s best mattress topper is 40% off after selling out for months

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme is a sought-after bed topper that relieves pressure and contours your body. Not only is this 3” slab of Tempur back in stock after months of being sold out, you can now save 40% on the Tempur Topper at Tempur-Pedic, with prices from $179.40.

The last time we covered a similar deal on the Tempur Topper Supreme it sold out in a few days. Why the big fuss about a mattress accessory? Because this is America’s best mattress topper and it has rave reviews for comfort, support and all-out snooze happiness. People with sore joints in particular love it.

This is also the biggest Tempur-Pedic mattress discount we’ve seen on it in a while, so we wouldn’t hesitate to jump on this if you’ve been waiting for it to come back in stock.

A queen size is reduced to just $239.40 (was $399), so if you don’t yet own the best mattress for your body and sleep, you can make a big difference to the comfort of your existing bed for a lot less here.

Tempur Topper Supreme: from $299 $179.40 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $179.60 - Tempur is the magic material found in all Tempur-Pedic mattresses, and you can get a taste of it for much less with the Tempur Topper Supreme. At 40% off, a twin size comes in at $179.40, a queen size costs $239.40, and a Cal king is just $30 more at $269.40. That’s a fantastic price on an unbeatable bed topper for all sleepers.

A good mattress topper is your secret weapon for revitalising an older bed and making it either softer, firmer or cooler. As the Tempur Topper Supreme reduces pressure on impact points like your back, hips and knees, we recommend it to people with stiff or sore joints. Especially when it comes on such a good mattress topper deal.

Tempur material was originally developed by NASA and responds to your body weight, curves and temperature, so it adapts itself to boost your sleep comfort. It has a similar body-hugging feel to memory foam mattresses, with a touch of sink-in comfort. This is quite the slab (3”) of Tempur though, so it will make a very big difference to the feel of your current mattress.

Tempur-Pedic has also designed it with a removable cover for machine washing so you can keep it fresher for longer, but we’d also suggest popping a mattress protector over it to safeguard against stains. The topper is also covered by a 10-year warranty, which is market leading.

The Tempur Topper Supreme is on sale in every size from twin to Cal king, and right now all sizes are in stock. We have our fingers crossed that it doesn’t sell out again, as it’s been at least a couple of months if not longer since all sizes were available to buy direct from the brand.

While it might be too heavy to pop on your sofa bed (read our feature on how to choose a mattress topper for sleeper sofas), it’s an excellent choice for overhauling a thin guest bed.

The Tempur-Cloud mattress in a box is also on offer, with 30% off all sizes at Tempur-Pedic. This shares similar cooling mattress materials with its pricier sibling, the Tempur-Breeze, and is ideal for side and combi sleepers.

Read more: