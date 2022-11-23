The best memory foam mattress topper is one that provides an additional layer of comfort to your bed, according to your needs. You can find a mattress topper with materials to alleviate discomfort for hot sleepers, provide pressure relief for achy joints, and promote a supportive night’s sleep all around. Many opt for a topper instead of buying an entirely new mattress because it can actually be cheaper for the time being, especially if your bed is in otherwise fine shape.

There are a plethora of foam mattress toppers out there so we’ve put together this buying guide to help you find the best one for your sleep preferences and budget. All of our entries have been ranked according to our own in-depth mattress research and testing – most of these toppers we've either tried ourselves or are in the process of reviewing. In addition, we've analyzed outside user reviews to provide a more comprehensive look at what these toppers can do to improve your sleep quality.

Many people opt for a topper rather than buying a whole new bed, but if your mattress is looking really tired, be aware that the competitiveness of the market means that mattress sales are common. Picking up one of today's best memory foam mattresses (or even one of the best mattresses of any kind) might not be as expensive as you think. And browsing the upcoming Black Friday mattress deals will help you save big, whether you need a topper or a whole new bed. Now onto our list of the best memory foam mattress toppers...

The Best Memory Foam Mattress Topper in 2022 - as chosen by experts

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper The best memory foam mattress topper for most people Specifications Depth: 3 inches Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Best for: all sleepers, people with joint pain, hot sleepers Warranty: 10 years Price (MSRP): $319 - $469 Today's Best Deals View at Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab) View at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab) View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Feels cool to the touch + Provides optimal pressure relief + Tempur material adapts to each sleeper + Has a removable, washable cover Reasons to avoid - Very expensive with no returns - Some say it's prone to sliding around

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper is a pricey, high-end option, but its biggest strength rests in the fact that it sufficiently addresses three primary sleep concerns in one: pressure relief, temperature, and comfort. This is thanks to the brand's signature NASA-developed Tempur Material, which adapts to an individual's weight, shape, and body temperature to create a unique sleep surface that'll suit them perfectly.

Tempur Material does a great job of keeping night sweats away on its own; however, If you are a chronically hot sleeper, consider upgrading to the Tempur Adapt+ Cooling with a phase-changing cover that's made to stay cool to the touch like some of the best cooling mattresses on the market. (It costs $60 more.) Either way, you'll be able to remove the Tempur-Adapt's top cover and pop it into the washing machine for easy cleaning.

Customer feedback for the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper is overwhelmingly positive, with nearly three-quarters of its 5,400+ verified user reviews earning a perfect 5 stars. Fans of the Tempur-Adapt topper credit it for easing (or eliminating) their aches and pains, and those who upgraded to the cooling version found it effective in keeping them comfortably dry. Those who didn't get on well with this topper said it's too soft, and some claim it slides around on their bed.

Keep in mind that there are no trials or returns for this product, which could be a risk if you're not already familiar with how Tempur Material feels. Prices range from $319 to $469, but Tempur-Pedic mattress sales often yield discounts of up to 40% off, making this splurge more attainable – especially if a full-fledged Tempur-Pedic mattress is out of your price range. And like all of Tempur's mattresses, a 10-year warranty applies.

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper is a worthwhile investment if you’re going off to college and need a topper that’ll last you at least four years, or you simply want to elevate your current bed into something more appealing. Keep an eye on our forthcoming Tempur-Adapt Mattress review for a better idea of what to expect from this premium bed topper.

2. Sleep Innovations Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper The best budget memory foam mattress topper Specifications Depth: 4 inches Sizes: 5 (twin - Cal king) Best for: All sleepers, pressure relief Warranty: 10 years Price (MSRP): $109.99 - $159.99 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable alternative to Tempur-Pedic + Enhanced support for all sleepers + Relieves pressure Reasons to avoid - May take time to expand - Too soft for heavier bodies

Memory foam mattress toppers can be pretty expensive depending on the brand and size. However, if you’re looking for a cost-efficient way to instantly upgrade your bed, consider the Sleep Innovations Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper. Its dual-layer design features a 2-inch soft quilted pillow top and two inches of cooling gel memory foam for a plush feel that’s comfortable to sleep on. The cool-to-the-touch cover is removable and machine-washable.

Plus, it’s made with all sleep positions in mind (front, back, and side) so just about anyone can benefit from this topper. And if you have pain in your body, the topper works to relieve pressure with its medium-plush support that contours your body for optimal comfort. It is quite soft at 4 inches deep, so heavier bodies or sleepers who like firmer surfaces might find it sinks too much.

It boasts over 28,000 Amazon user reviews as of November 2022, with a total rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. The Sleep Innovations Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper might take a bit longer than others to fully expand (up to 48 hours), but reviewers feel this topper is definitely worth the wait if you want to sleep on a plush, cozy bed. Those who like it say it's got the right amount of softness and some even claim it's helped reduce their pain. Critics say it's too soft, and a few customers say it'll lose its shape quickly.

Keep in mind that the Sleep Innovations Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a budget-friendly option, with an MSRP between $110 and $160 plus occasional Amazon sales that'll drop the price even lower. It may not have the longevity of the Tempur-Adapt (at number one), but for a short-term solution, it's a fantastic choice for anyone who needs to soften up a firm mattress.

3. Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper The best memory foam mattress topper for cooling Specifications Depth: 3 inches Sizes: 7 (twin - split king) Best for: Hot sleepers, back sleepers Warranty: 1 year Price (MSRP): $245 - $510 Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great temperature regulation + Especially comfortable for back sleepers + Includes a 180-night trial Reasons to avoid - Warranty only lasts one year - Cover is spot-treat only

The Saatva Mattress Topper actually comes in three types: high-density foam, graphite-infused foam, or latex. However, our focus here is on the graphite version, which is what we tested in our Saatva Mattress Topper review. It's the tallest of the bunch at 3 inches, so it's certainly the one to go for if you want a plusher bed. While we found it comfortable in all sleep positions, we felt most at ease resting on our backs – especially our primary tester, who was dealing with a lower back injury.

The graphite-infused Saatva Mattress Topper is designed with hot sleepers in mind so it doesn't retain heat like typical memory foam. There's also a 100% organic cotton cover that has a subtle cool-to-the-touch feeling. Unlike most other mattress toppers, the Saatva offers a seamless design so it looks like an actual part of your mattress. It even has elastic bands on each corner to ensure no shifting happens throughout the night. But note that the top cover is spot-clean only so we recommend securing it in one of the best mattress protectors.

The Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper sits in the middle price-wise compared to its latex and foam counterparts. It ranges between $245 and $510, but keep an eye on Saatva mattress sales for occasional discounts. When it comes to Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers, the Saatva is the more economical choice by comparison – and it also comes with a 180-night trial, which is by far the largest of any mattress topper on this list.

On the flip side, the Saatva Mattress Topper is backed by a limited one-year warranty, which is shorter than even the least expensive budget option in this guide. However, Saatva is renowned for the integrity of their materials so it should last you quite a while. If having a cool place to sleep is a priority (and you're willing to spend a little extra to get there), go with the Saatva.

Read more: Saatva Mattress Topper review

4. Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper The best memory foam mattress topper for back sleepers Specifications Depth: 4 inches Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Best for: back sleepers, hot sleepers Warranty: 5 to 7 years Price (MSRP): $334.95 - $534.95 Today's Best Deals View at ViscoSoft (opens in new tab) View at ViscoSoft (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ample support for back sleepers + Optimal heat and moisture deflection + Comes in ivory or black Reasons to avoid - Might be too firm for some - Expect some off-gassing

As the name suggests, the Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper is designed to relieve hot sleepers thanks to a 2-inch layer of copper-infused foam and a breathable top cover. However, as we discovered in our Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review, its medium-firm feel really suits back sleepers since the 2-inch comfort layer allowed it to evenly distribute our body weight in that position.

You won’t feel the hug-like sensation found in other memory foam toppers on this list, but that may be just what you need if you're a back sleeper (or even a front sleeper) who needs support along the lumbar to keep everything properly aligned. We felt a subtle cradling along our joints that kept us comfortably stable. If your current mattress is too plush for your tastes, the Viscosoft Active Cooling Topper will add some firmness to it.

Some people may find this topper too firm, but reviewers have noted that it does take a while to notice a difference in your sleep patterns from using the topper, but they are slow and steady over time. Those who like the Viscosoft topper find it supportive, and some users note that it's resolved their lower back or hip pain. Reactions are mixed when it comes to this topper's cooling properties, however.

The Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper is not the most expensive on this list, but it’s definitely up there with an MSRP between $334.95 and $534.95. Fortunately, regular mattress topper deals knock 25% off, with a starting price of $249.99 for a twin. A 5-year warranty applies, but you can add an extra 2 years of protection via an included QR code. And if you're keen on coordinating your topper to match the aesthetic of your room, you can choose between an ivory or black cover.

Read more: Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review

5. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Another good budget-friendly memory foam mattress topper Specifications Depth: 4 inches Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) Best for: Side sleepers, budget shoppers Warranty: 3 years Price: $74.99 - $149.99 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at wayfair (opens in new tab) View at Mattress Firm (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ventilated for improved breathability + Comfortable for side sleepers + A great value overall Reasons to avoid - Very plush, not for everyone - Questionable durability

If you’re looking for another good budget-friendly memory foam mattress topper, take a look at the Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper. This 4-inch foam topper offers similar qualities to some of the higher-end mattress toppers on this list, but at a more affordable price. We're in the process of testing this one so expect our review to drop very soon; in the meantime, we can offer some of our early impressions.

The Lucid topper is ventilated and infused with cooling gel to evenly distribute heat and create a more comfortable sleeping surface. To ensure a comfortable and restful night’s sleep, its plush memory foam relieves pressure, which we found was a boon for side sleepers who need that extra cushioning along their shoulders and knees. However, we weren't comfortable on our back or front due to an uneven distribution of weight in those positions. Also, if you have any sort of lower back pain, you may want to find something that's more supportive for that area.

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper has over 27,000 Amazon reviews as of November 2022, with an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Fans of this topper say it's like sleeping on a cloud, with many sleepers claiming it's helped reduce some of their aches and pains. However, some customers say it's too soft as they felt like they sank too much into it, but this will depend on how much you want your mattress to envelop you.

​​There are also question marks around its durability. Lucid includes a 3-year warranty but some Amazon reviews suggest it might not last that long with regular use. Still, with an MSRP between $74.99 and $149.99 – and regular Amazon discounts, to boot – this is a great topper to buy if you’re looking for temporary comfort or just want to add an additional layer of plushness to your current bed until you can afford a new mattress.

How to choose the best memory foam mattress topper

When it comes to choosing the best memory foam mattress topper you’ll want to pay mind to the following...

Firmness level

Depending on what you’re looking to address with a mattress topper, you’ll want to pick either a plush or firm one. The taller the bed topper, the softer it'll be.

A soft, plush topper is great for those who want to sink into bed at night and be cradled in support from all sides. Especially ideal for side sleepers, these types of mattress toppers aid in more pressure relief compared to firmer toppers.

However, for those who need more support during the night – particularly back and stomach sleepers – a firm topper will provide a more sturdy surface to promote spinal alignment.

Temperature regulation

If you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll want to choose a memory foam mattress topper that's ventilated to increase airflow. You can also opt for a foam topper that's infused with cooling elements to draw away heat – for instance, graphite, gel, or copper. Some memory foam mattress toppers include covers made from breathable materials to aid in cooling.

Cost

Purchasing a mattress topper is always going to be a more economical alternative to buying a new mattress outright. However, prices vary among bed toppers. For a short-term solution that'll tide you over until you're ready to buy a new mattress in a year or two, a budget-priced topper should suit just fine.

On the other hand, if you're hoping for a longer-term fix – for instance, you're a college student who doesn't want to spend four years on an uncomfortable dorm cot – spending a little extra will go a long way in enjoying continuous nights of restful, quality sleep.

What's the difference between foam and memory foam mattress toppers?

At first glance, you may think that all foam toppers are memory foam but that’s not the case — even though they may look similar.

Unlike traditional foam, memory foam has more density and viscosity. It creates a ‘hug-like’ feel that cradles the body at every point for ideal pressure relief and comfort that traditional foam doesn’t do in the same way. Additionally, memory foam springs back into shape a lot quicker than regular foam.

Memory foam is typically more expensive than its standard foam counterparts because of these properties, but there are affordable options available at many online retailers to browse and shop. You'll find them discounted during year-long mattress sales.

