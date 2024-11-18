I'm a mattress topper expert, here are my 5 tips to getting a good deal this Black Friday

As a sleep writer, I know that investing in a mattress topper is a great, cost-effective way to transform your sleep set-up without buying a new bed. Plus, with Black Friday fast approaching, now is the best time to buy a mattress topper. But how can you find a good mattress topper deal this Black Friday?

If your current mattress is in need of a makeover, but you're not ready to swap it for one of this year's best mattresses, then one of the best mattress toppers might be a better option for you. However, choosing the wrong mattress topper for your bed and your sleep will leave your mattress feeling exactly the same — or potentially even worse.

This is where I come in. I'm a mattress topper expert and I've rounded up my five best tips for finding a good deal in this year's Black Friday mattress topper sales. From picking the right thickness to shopping around, here's my advice for anyone scouring the Black Friday mattress deals for a good mattress topper,

5 tips for buying mattress topper this Black Friday

1. Choose the right depth

(Image credit: Future)

Here's my golden rule when shopping for a mattress topper in this month's mattress sales: never choose a topper less than two inches thick. Any mattress topper thinner than two inches will make little difference to your bed, as it's not thick enough to add support or comfort. And yes, that means you should avoid buying those cheap down-alternative and microfiber mattress toppers from Amazon. Trust me, I bought a microfiber bed topper to soften up a firm mattress and it was a huge mistake.

I'd also recommend avoiding a mattress topper that's over four inches thick, as these can be a little too squidgy. If you want to find a mattress topper that's the right height for you and your mattress, visit our guide on how thick a mattress topper should be.

2. Don't be swayed by price alone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When hunting for a mattress topper (especially on Amazon), you'll likely become entranced by the low prices. After all, the whole point of a mattress topper is to rescue your mattress and save money. But you know the old adage: "buy cheap, buy twice".

Prioritizing price over feel and support will likely result in having to buy again. For example, there's no point buying an ultra-soft mattress topper just because it's cheap if your mattress actually needs firmer support. Instead, look for a mattress topper that is suitable for your body type, sleep position, sleep conditions, and current mattress. If you don't know what mattress topper will suit your sleep position and body type, read our best mattress toppers buying advice.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Compare prices and benefits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When browsing Amazon, you can sometimes find low prices on toppers from big name brands. You might even find better prices than you'd get shopping direct from the brands' website. However, buying direct has its advantages, as you're more likely to get great benefits with your purchase, such as a warranty, sleep trial, and free shipping. With Amazon, on the other hand, you'll likely only get 30 days to return your bed topper — no official sleep trial.

Don't forget to compare prices, too. For example, price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa allow you to see how much a mattress topper has sold for on Amazon in the past compared to the current deal. So you can see if it's actually a saving or the same price you'd normally pay.

4. Look for the right material

(Image credit: Future)

I strongly discourage you from buying a mattress topper made from down or down alternative, as these bed toppers are thin and only last one to two years max. Memory foam is the most popular mattress topper material thanks to the way it adds body-cradling pressure relief to hard beds, and can last about five years. However, they can sleep warm and their 'hugging' properties may be too plush for some sleepers who need more support.

The best memory foam mattress toppers have different firmness options and are equipped with cooling features such as copper or gel infusions and perforated foam. Alternatively, you could try a latex mattress topper. Latex mattress toppers may be expensive, but they sleep incredibly cool, have hypoallergenic properties, and can last for around 10-15 years.

5. Read reviews

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

In our best mattress topper guide, all of our top picks have been tested and slept on so you can read our reviews for every single entry. You can also explore what customers have to say, including what they like and didn't like — beyond the star rating — and see if these pros and cons actually matter to you.

Also, check to see if these user reviews are verified or fake. If a deal seems to good to be true or the reviews seem overly positive, read our guide on how to spot fake reviews, to expose the tell-tale signs that a review is just a fake endorsement to boost a product's ranking.

3 mattress topper deals to shop today

1. ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper: was from $269.95 $199.95 at ViscoSoft

The ViscoSoft topper is the rare memory foam topper that can add firmness to a too-soft mattress, as we discovered in our ViscoSoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review. Right now, a queen is 25% off at $299.95 (was $399.95) in the evergreen sale.

2. Casper Comfy Topper: was from $199 $179.10 at Casper

According to our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review team, this topper sleeps surprisingly cool for an all-foam bed topper — especially one that's not billed as cooling. There's currently a 10% off deal which is pretty standard, but reduces a queen from $299 to $269.10.