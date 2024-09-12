How thick should my mattress topper be? A guide to choosing the right thickness

Mattress toppers are a cost-effective way to add comfort-boosting materials to your bed, but you should also consider thickness as well as price and quality when choosing a bed topper. But how thick should my mattress topper be?

Even the best mattresses of 2024 for all sleepers need a refresh over time, and the best mattress toppers are perfect for expanding your bed's lifespan. However, picking the wrong bed topper height for your sleep style or mattress will make the wrong impact - or none at all.

This guide will show you how to pick a mattress topper thickness that's right for you, including the pros and cons of each height. We've also rounded up some of the best mattress topper deals available in this month's mattress sales, so you can find your ideal bed topper for less.

Does mattress topper thickness matter?

Yes, the height of your mattress topper does matter. While the material and design of a bed topper is important, the thickness of a mattress topper can determine its comfort, support, and overall feel. Mattress toppers, particularly the best memory foam mattress toppers, are usually between two inches and four inches tall, as this thickness range provides enough support and comfort.

For instance, a mattress topper above 4 inches thick will be too squidgy and tall for some sleepers, but a topper below two inches tall will likely be to thin to make no significant impact on your mattress. However, there are exceptions, as we'll see below.

Mattress topper height chart

Here's a brief rundown of the most common mattress topper thickness levels and what mattresses and sleepers they are best for:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress topper thickness Best for 2 inches Newer mattresses; mattress toppers with high-density foam 3 inches Hard mattresses in need of softness; all sleep positions 4 inches Older, worn-out mattresses; side sleepers who like extra cushioning

What determines mattress topper thickness?

Most mattress toppers only have one layer, such as a thick slab of memory foam, or two. While some come with soft, breathable covers, more budget-friendly toppers tend to come without a cover - so it's effectively a slab of foam. This means that the thickness is determined by the foam's height.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

However, some more expensive mattress toppers have a higher-quality design with multiple layers, which boosts their thickness. For example, not only do hybrid toppers feature two foam layers, but they also have a layer of micro-coils (flexible, small coils), so they're usually over three inches tall.

How to choose the right mattress thickness

The thicker the mattress topper, the softer and more cushioning it will be. A thicker topper means there'll also be more impact on your mattress, too. While a topper between two inches and four inches thick will likely provide a suitable blend of comfort and support for most sleep styles, here's what you should consider when picking the ideal topper height.

1. Sleeping position

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most sleepers will be fine with a mattress topper that's between two to three inches, as it's thick enough to be supportive and comfy, but not too thick that it will be squidgy to support stomach and back sleepers.

Lightweight side sleepers can also opt for a 4" topper if they want something plusher more cushioning, but it is unecessary for any kind of sleeper to go any thicker than that.

2. Your current mattress

If you've recently bought a new mattress and want to alter the feel slightly, then a 2" topper should be able to provide enough support and comfort to tinker with your new bed. However, if you've had your bed for over seven years and its starting to show signs of aging and wear and tear, then you'll need a mattress topper that's around 3"-4" thick.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Another thing to consider is also the height of your mattress. If your current mattress is already quite high (over 14" thick) then the last thing you'll want to do is add an extra-tall topper to your bed - especially if you have mobility issue and find it hard to get in and out of bed.

3. Mattress topper material

(Image credit: Saatva)

While we always reccomend choosing a mattress topper that's two to four inches thick, there are exceptions. For instance, the Saatva High-Density Foam Mattress Topper is only 1.5" thick, but our Saatva High-Density Foam Mattress Topper review praised its body-cradling pressure relief thanks to its high-density foam and premium materials.

Top 3 mattress toppers to shop today

1. Saatva Foam Mattress Topper: from $195 at Saatva

This topper may only be 1.5" thick, but it packs a small comfort-boosting punch. With enough pressure relief for side sleepers and a breathable cotton cover, this is one of the best luxury bed toppers on the market. While it's not on sale (a queen is currently $295), it does have some great extras including a 1-year warranty and a 180-night sleep trial.

2. Casper Comfy mattress topper: was from $199 $179.10 at Casper

This 3" topper is perfect for side sleepers, with our Casper Comfy mattress topper review praising its cloud-like comfort and great temperature control. After a rare 15% off discount, it's back to its standard 10% off (reducing a queen to $269.10) but it still comes with a 5-year warranty, free shipping, and a 30-night sleep trial.