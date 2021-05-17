Eurovision 2021 dates, times You can watch Eurovision tomorrow, starting at 3 p.m. ET — full details below. Those in America don't have a way to watch, and will likely need to use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

It's almost time to watch Eurovision 2021 — as the epic international battle of the bands is back! The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is taking place this week, as the multinational music competition returns after taking a pandemic-induced break last year.

A total of 39 countries are participating in the 65th edition of the contest. Eurovision 2021 semi-finals will feature 33 countries in total, while the Eurovision 2021 grand-final will highlight the top vote-getters from the semi-finals and the Big Five (Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain).

Eurovision 2021 is happening in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which was supposed to host the 2020 edition of the song contest since the country won in 2019 with "Arcade" by Duncan Laurence.

With the agreement of the Netherlands government, audiences will be on hand to cheer on the performers, though capacity has been reduced to 80 percent of the usual size. Organizers said, "The safety of our artists, employees and performers is paramount at all times. We will do everything in our power to organise an unforgettable Eurovision Song Contest.”

Here's everything you need to watch Eurovision 2021 online.

How to watch Eurovision 2021 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because Eurovision isn't streaming on any channels in your country doesn't mean you need to miss out! Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

How to watch Eurovision 2021 in the U.S.

Bad news for Americans who want to watch Eurovision 2021 — it's not airing on any U.S. channels. But all is not lost! You can use use ExpressVPN to change your location and access the U.K. and Australia options.

How to watch Eurovision 2021 in the U.K.

Brits can watch Eurovision 2021 on BBC and BBC iPlayer. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

The two semi-final shows are scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. BST and airing on BBC Four. The hosts are Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes.

The grand final is Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. BST and airing on BBC One. Graham Norton will be on hand to host and provide commentary.

How to watch Eurovision 2021 in Australia

In Australia, Eurovision 2021 is on SBS. The semi-finals and grand final will air live, but replays will also be available at a more normal hour.

The semi-finals are on Wednesday, May 19 at 5 a.m. AEST (replay Friday at 8:30 p.m.) and Friday, May 21, 5 a.m. AEST (replay Saturday at 8:30 p.m.).

The grand final is airing live Sunday, May 23, 5 a.m. AEST, with the replay on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Eurovision 2021 countries and singers

A total of 39 countries are competing in Eurovision 2021.

Competing for the "Big Five" and host countries are:

U.K.: James Newman, "Embers"

Spain: Blas Cantó, "Voy a quedarme"

France: Barbara Pravi, "Voilà"

Germany: Jendrik, "I Don't Feel Hate"

Italy: Måneskin, "Zitti e buoni"

Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy "Birth of a New Age"

Sixteen countries are competing in semi-final 1. The top 10 vote-getters will move on to the final:

Lithuania: The Roop, "Discoteque"

Slovenia: Ana Soklič, "Amen"

Russia: Manizha, "Russian Woman"

Sweden: Tusse, "Voices"

Australia: Montaigne, "Technicolour"

North Macedonia: Vasil, "Here I Stand"

Ireland: Lesley Roy, "Maps"

Cyprus: Elena Tsagrinou, "El diablo"

Norway: Tix, "Fallen Angel"

Croatia: Albina, "Tick-Tock"

Belgium: Hooverphonic, "The Wrong Place"

Israel: Eden Alene, "Set Me Free"

Romania: Roxen, "Amnesia"

Azerbaijan: Efendi, "Mata Hari"

Ukraine: Go_A, "Shum" (Шум)

Malta: Destiny, "Je me casse"

Seventeen countries are competing in semi-final 2. The top 10 vote-getters will move on to the final: