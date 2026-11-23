Black Friday is just days away — but Walmart isn't waiting until then to reveal the deals. In fact, the retailer just dropped its second wave of discounted items, giving early-bird shoppers even more reason to start their holiday browsing now.

As for the deals, we're already seeing markdowns of up to 50% off home and kitchen appliances, TVs, tech, apparel and much more. Even better? The best discounts come courtesy of top brands like Apple, Shark, Ninja, LG, Skechers and much more.

One of the best holiday sales I've seen is Walmart's full Thanksgiving dinner for just $35. It feeds 10 people and comes with all the fixings to make your holiday favorites. Additionally, you can start shopping Advent calendars, holiday decor and artificial Christmas trees on sale now.

You can also get Walmart Plus and Sam's Club Plus for $120/year. Traditionally priced at $98/year and $120/year, respectively, this deal gives you both for just $120/year. You'll enjoy free delivery, exclusive deals at both retailers, and up to 2% in Sam's Cash.

I've done the heavy lifting and rounded up tons of Walmart must-haves to shop ahead of Black Friday. The retailer's final drop will take place on Monday, November 30 — but I recommend shopping these early deals now.

Editor's Choice

Walmart Plus w/ Sam's Club Plus: $120/year @ Walmart

Walmart Plus just got a whole lot better. The Walmart Plus with Sam's Club Plus membership tier gives you access to exclusive perks at both Walmart and Sam's Club. Traditionally priced at $98/year and $120/year, respectively, this deal gives you both for just $120/year. It includes free delivery at both retailers, access to exclusive deals, and up to 2% Sam's Cash. You also get fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations and your pick of free access to Paramount Plus or Peacock. Read more Read less ▼

Advent Calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart

From Disney to Dr. Seuss, Walmart has advent calendars on sale from as little as $6. The calendars are a fun way to countdown to the holidays and many come with candies or toys that you can open each day of the month. Pictured is the Taba Advent Calendar for $16, which includes a mini Taba surprise every day for 24 days. Read more Read less ▼

Thanksgiving dinner: feed 10 people for $35 @ Walmart

Walmart is making holiday dinners stress-free and extra affordable by offering its annual Thanksgiving Value Meal. For just $35, you'll be able to feed up to 10 people with just the click of a button. The holiday basket offers over 26 national and Walmart brand items — including a Butterball turkey for $0.97 per pound. You'll also get all your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes and staples for just $3.50 per person. Read more Read less ▼

Artificial Christmas Trees: deals from $9 @ Walmart

It's time to deck the halls! Walmart has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $9. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as taller fully decorated trees. Read more Read less ▼

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $56 for Shark devices or $64 for Ninja appliances. Read more Read less ▼

4K TVs: deals from $78 @ Walmart

Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $78. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Walmart. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers: deals from $24 @ Walmart

There are plenty of Skechers fans at Tom's Guide. The sneaker brand is know for being comfortable and affordable. Right now, Walmart has Skechers deals on sale from $24. The sale also includes Skechers watches on sale from $19. Read more Read less ▼

Tech

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 at Walmart The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: these sold for $69 on Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $449 now $379 at Walmart Apple's latest iPad (11th Gen) can just about do it all thanks to its upgraded A16 chip, larger 128GB base storage and longer battery at over 11 hours (it even beats the iPad Air M3 and iPad mini 7). In our 4-star iPad 11 review, we called it the Apple tablet for most. For $379, it's one of the best value tablets you'll find. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $849 now $699 at Walmart There are plenty of mainstream laptops out there, but the IdeaPad Slim 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15-inch 2560 x 1600 touch LCD. You also get a Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's a reliable machine for everyday work, web-based tasks, and streaming. In our Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i review, we said it's a dependable machine that's even better when on sale. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 98" 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $898 at Walmart Want a big-screen TV without having to pay a fortune? The 98-inch TCL Q-Series TV is on sale for an unprecedented price of $898. Powered by Google TV, it features up to a 144Hz refresh rate for low-latency console and PC gaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and support for all of the HDR formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. You'll be hard-pressed to find a 98-inch TV at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: at Walmart iPhone 17 Pro Max: now from $33/month @ Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max is still an amazing phone. It features a 6.9-inch OLED 120Hz display, A19 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP w/ 4x zoom telephoto lens. The front camera is 18MP. In our iPhone 17 Pro Max review, we said it's the phone to get if you love iOS and you want a big screen and long battery life (17 hours and 54 minutes). Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,349 at Walmart The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance Deals

Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $79 now $31 at Walmart This 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve a delicious meal that feeds up to 9 people and fits a 7 pound roast. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful on an every day basis, enabling you to cook while at work or when you're doing other tasks around the house. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Alrocket Air Purifier: was $78 now $39 at Walmart An air purifier is a smart investment for your home if any member of your family struggles with allergies. These home appliances can remove up to 99.99% of particulates from your room. This model from AIrocket is an affordable option that can help clear rooms up to 300 sq ft in size. Read more Read less ▼

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $74 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $84 at Walmart The least-expensive machine in Nespresso's lineup is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell CrossWave Hard Floor Expert: was $209 now $98 at Walmart This Bissell is a double threat for your cleaning routine — it both vacuums and washes your hard floors. Just pass over once and this device will scrub mess and suck up debris. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Reebok: workout apparel from $5 @ Walmart

It's time to stock up on new workout gear. As part of its Black Friday deals drop, Walmart is slashing the prices of select Reebok apparel. For example, you can get the Reebok Plus Reflex High Rises Leggings for $15 (pictured). Read more Read less ▼

Holiday matching PJs: from $3 @ Walmart

Get ready for Christmas morning with a pair of matching holiday PJs. Walmart has various sets on sale from just $3. The sale includes popular brands like Dr. Seuss, Peanuts, and Sponge Bob. Read more Read less ▼

Levi's jeans: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's t-shirts, hats, shoes and jeans down to just $19 during its Black Friday sale. The sale includes men's/big men's and women's/big women's apparel. Read more Read less ▼

Crocs: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Score up to 40% off the comfiest footwear around! Walmart is slashing prices on women's, men's and children's Crocs — including cozy, fuzzy options for fall and winter. After discount, prices start from $19 for sandals and $10 for jibbitz. Read more Read less ▼

Home Deals

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $9 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

DAMAYCA Solar Outdoor Lights: was $49 now $27 at Walmart Harness the power of the sun to light up your garden long into the evening! This deal gets you a set of 8 solar path lights that emit a warm white glow. They're also water resistant and easy to install. Read more Read less ▼

Comfort Canopy 4 Piece Hotel Style Bed Sheets: was $84 now $29 at Walmart These cozy sheets will have you feel like you're sleeping in a luxury hotel bed — without the hefty price tag! They're cooling, breathable and durable and can be used for just about any season. They also feature a wrinkle-resistant design, which makes for easy care. Just give them a quick wash and you'll be ready to sleep. Read more Read less ▼

Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $89 now $47 at Walmart Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. Read more Read less ▼

SUNMORY Floor Lamp: was $119 now $47 at Walmart This simple standing lamp with a boho wicker shade will add some serious style to your home. It also seamlessly matches just about any type of decor — think contemporary, vintage, mid-century, traditional and farmhouse. It's dimmable and features three different lighting temperatures. Read more Read less ▼

Ohhani Patio Furniture Cover: was $42 now $18 at Walmart Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 90" L x 60" W x 29" H furniture cover on sale for $18 to keep your furniture protected from the elements! Read more Read less ▼

SPECSTAR Bird Bath: was $60 now $35 at Walmart This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a resin coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $189 now $73 at Walmart Walmart is taking $116 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $73, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many seasons to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!" Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Chairs: was $129 now $75 at Walmart Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. They conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate. Read more Read less ▼