15 new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and more

The lineup of new movies and TV shows streaming this week truly has something for everybody. An action-packed zombie heist flick? Check, Army of the Dead on Netflix. A weird animated Marvel show? Check, M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu. A serious docuseries about mental health, starring Prince Harry? Check, The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV Plus.

Plus, there’s the second season of Who Killed Sara?, which has already locked down the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 list since its debut earlier this week. We’re excited for all the summer movies 2021, but streaming is providing so much for our viewing pleasure.

And even more new TV shows and specials are available broadcast and cable, like the Billboard Music Awards and 46th season finale of SNL. If you’ve cut the cord, just sign up for one of the best cable TV alternatives for access to your favorite channels.

Here are our picks for the new movies and TV shows to watch this week.

Streaming now:

Army of the Dead (Netflix)

Movie | 148 min, Rated R | Watch now

It's a big year for director Zack Snyder. First, he got to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max. Now, he's returning to his zombie roots with this Netflix flick (Snyder made his directorial debut with a remake of Dawn of the Dead). Army of the Dead follows a group of mercenaries (Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera and others) who use the opportunity presented by a zombie outbreak to execute a heist in a Las Vegas casino. Really, what could go wrong?

The Me You Can't See (Apple TV Plus)

Series premiere | Season 1, episodes 1-5 | Watch now

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey already made what’s possibly the television event of the year (along with Meghan Markle) with that scorching interview about the couple’s exit from the royal family. Now, Harry and Oprah are teaming up for this docuseries about mental health. He opens up once again to talk about receiving therapy to deal with the trauma of growing up as a royal and losing mother Princess Diana. Other celebs including Lady Gaga and regular people join in to share their personal experiences.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu)

Series premiere | Season 1, episodes 1-10 | How to watch MODOK online

Hmm, a Marvel show that’s not on Disney Plus? Yes, it’s a little confusing, but Hulu is also owned by Disney so it’s all in the same family. Patton Oswalt is a co-creator and voice lead of the animated M.O.D.O.K. , which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. The supervillain fights Iron Man (Jon Hamm) by day, but is just another struggling husband and dad by night. The series features stop-motion puppetry and computer animation, a la Robot Chicken, and has a similar quirky, wry sense of humor. This isn’t your typical Marvel project, which is why it makes sense to stream on Hulu.

Trying (Apple TV)

Season 2 premiere | Episodes 1-2 | Watch now

As far as comedies on Apple TV Plus go, everybody knows about — and adores — Ted Lasso. But don’t sleep on Trying, which returns to follow the rollercoaster adoption story of Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall). In season 2, they’ve finally been approved by the adoption agency; now, they have to match. And the second stage of the process is just as complicated, confusing and frustrating as the first. Luckily (or unluckily), they have their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton) to support them.

P!nk: All I Know So Far (Amazon Prime Video)

Movie | 99 min, Not Rated | Watch now

“So what? I’m still a rock star!” shout/sings Alecia Beth Moore, who performs under the name Pink. Go behind the scenes of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour and watch as she juggles performing through 156 shows in 18 countries with her role as a mother and wife (and sometime aerialist). Don’t expect a lot of juicy gossip; you’re more likely to see a diaper change. But Pink is one of the most enduring pop stars of our time and in a year when we haven’t gotten to see much music, we’ll take a concert doc.

Who Killed Sara? (Netflix)

Season 2 premiere | Episodes 1-8 | Watch now

The Mexican crime drama returns, as Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona) continues his quest to find answers about his sister’s supposed death, for which he was wrongly convicted. Season 1 left the titular question still unresolved. And really, it might not even be accurate since Sara may not be dead and if she is, she may have killed herself.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again (HBO Max)

Special | 46 min, Rated TV-PG | Watch now

The third hour-long Adventure Time special (following BMO and Obsidian) reunites the main heroes from the Cartoon Network series, Finn and Jake the Dog, for their biggest adventure yet. They’ve taken a break for the last few years, but now the duo embarks on a cosmic journey where they take on a monstrous evil.

Coming Soon:

Eurovision Song Contest 2021 (Peacock)

Special | Streams Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m. ET | Watch Eurovision online

Play Jaja Ding Dong! OK, that’s probably not going to happen since that catchy earworm is from a Netflix movie named for this annual competition. But we can dream! The Grand-final showcases the 20 top vote-getters from the previous round, as well as the Big Five (Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain). We fully expect a spectacle of ridiculous costumes, weird dance moves and some genuinely great tunes.

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Season 46 finale | Airs Saturday, May 22 at 11:30 p.m. ET

After the hullabaloo generated by inviting Elon Musk to host, SNL closes out the season with a much more sane lineup: host Anya Taylor-Joy and musical guest Lil Nas X. Chris Redd recently portrayed the rapper in a sketch, so maybe we’ll get Lil Nas X x 2. As for Taylor-Joy, she’s been so good in such a variety of projects — from Peaky Blinders to Emma to Queen’s Gambit — that she seems game for whatever absurdities come her way.

Master of None (Netflix)

Season 3 premiere | Episodes 1-5 Sunday, May 23 at 3 a.m. ET

Aziz Ansari never seemed in a rush to make more episodes of the show he co-created, but a four-year break between season 2 and 3 is a long one. Whether he needed to rejuvenate creatively or escape the harsh spotlight of the sexual misconduct allegations against him, Ansari has taken his sweet time — and made a sweet, five-episode ode to love. He directs, but stays off camera, focusing instead on Lena Waithe’s Denise and her partner, Alicia (Naomi Ackie).

2021 Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

Special | Airs Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET

More like the Drake Music Awards! This year’s ceremony not only honors the singer with the artist of the decade award, he’s also nominated in seven categories. Billboard also rights the wrongs of the Grammys with The Weeknd leading finalists with six nominations. Nick Jonas is hosting, and the BTS Army will be swarming, since the K-pop band will debut their new single “Butter.”

The Chi (Showtime)

Season 4 premiere | Airs Sunday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Lena Waithe’s drama returns to the South Side of Chicago to continue following the lives of Emmett, Kevin and fellow residents. Season 4 brings some new faces to the neighborhood, with Tabitha Brown playing interior designer Octavia and Jason Weaver as an old friend of Trig’s (Luke James). Meanwhile, Douda is the Mayor now, but finds it difficult to balance his new duties with his old life.

In Treatment (HBO)

Season 4 premiere | Airs Sunday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET

The pandemic was the perfect catalyst for reviving this HBO drama, since it’s just two people talking — a therapist and a patient. Now, those emotionally-fraught sessions are on Zoom (wailing emoji) and are led by Orange Is the New Black alum Uzo Aduba. Dr. Brooke Taylor has three clients played by Anthony Ramos, John Benjamin Hickey and Quintessa Swindell, but is dealing with her own issues outside of the office, uh, webcam.

The Bold Type (Freeform)

Season 5 premiere | Airs Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. ET

I’m pretty bummed that this is the final season of the millennial workplace dramedy set at a Cosmopolitan-type women’s magazine. No more conversations about boys and bosses in the fashion closet! Season 5 opens with Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) all living together. Sutton is managing the fallout of her breakup with husband Richard, while Kat may be on-again with Adena. Meanwhile, Jane has some big decisions to make about her future at Scarlet.

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Special | Streams Thursday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET | Watch the Friends Reunion

Guess we were all just on a break, huh? It’s been 17 years since NBC’s blockbuster sitcom ended, but the gang’s all here and back together again. The six stars (Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer) gather for a table read and to reminisce about the show that made all of them superstars. The special also includes a bunch of guests we don’t care about, but others who are very welcome (Janice! Gunther!). The Friends Reunion trailer made me teary-eyed, and I’m already stocking up on tissues.