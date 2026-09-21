How to watch 'The Voice' season 30 online — stream the singing competition from anywhere

"The Voice" is back, with Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson once again on the hunt to find the next, best undiscovered musician in America — and they're joined by new coaches Riley Green and Queen Latifah.

Here's how to watch "The Voice" season 30 from anywhere with a VPN, along with what you need to know if you are travelling and your usual stream is geo-blocked.

'The Voice' S30 — TV schedule, dates, streaming "The Voice" season 30 airs on NBC on Mondays, starting September 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. For the first time, Live Shows will be simulcast on Peacock, too. • U.S. — NBC / Peacock

• Canada — CTV / Crave

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Time flies when you're having fun, and we can't quite believe that "The Voice" is now into its 30th season. The latest edition of the singing contest will feature extra special themed Live Shows, with those taking part vying for not only the glory of winning, but also the prospect of performing at the 2027 Governors Ball.

Levine is now back for his 19th stint in the famous red chairs, while Clarkson is making her 11th appearance on the show. Carson Daly will host once more, marking his 13th and final spell on the show. Meanwhile, country music star Riley Green and pop culture icon Queen Latifah are stepping in for the first time.

Speaking of first times, this year "The Voice" Live Shows will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock — something the show has never done before.

Here's how to watch "The Voice" season 30 online, with a potentially free option available, too.

Can I watch 'The Voice' season 30 for FREE? If you watch "The Voice" on NBC you'll be able to enjoy it all for free. NBC is a free-to-air linear TV channel in the U.S., with a TV antenna. No cable? No problem. You can also sign up to YouTube TV for a 21-day free trial and it'll give you access to the NBC linear channel. However, to keep watching beyond that period you'll have to pay. Fubo (10 days) and DirecTV Stream (5 days) are more OTT streaming options, with NBC, that offer free trial periods. Again, if you want to see "The Voice" through to the finale, you'd have to pay to keep using the service. Away from the U.S. right now? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream without getting geo-blocked — we recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'The Voice' season 30 from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from your usual apps? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while you’re abroad.

We’ve tested many services, and the best VPN currently available is NordVPN. It offers fast, reliable connections, works on most devices, and you can try it risk-free for 30 days thanks to its money-back guarantee.

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Using a VPN is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice (NordVPN is our favourite).

2. Choose the location you want in the VPN app. For example, pick a U.S. server to use Peacock as normal while overseas.

3. Open your streaming service and start watching.

Watch 'The Voice' season 30 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC will air "The Voice" season 30 every Monday at 8 p.m. ET, starting from September 21.

To watch live via NBC, you'll need a cable package which includes the channel. You could access that via a YouTube TV free 21-day trial, but you'll have to pay after that. Other providers like Sling, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are an option, too.

Peacock will be the streaming home of "The Voice" season 30, with the broadcast playing live or on-demand. You can watch live on Peacock if you fork out for the $16.99 Premium Plus plan, or catch it a day later on-demand with a standard package ($12.99 per month).

Only after on-demand viewing? Look at getting a Walmart Plus 30-day trial costing just $1 and a subscription to Peacock is included as one of the perks.

U.S. subscriber abroad? If you’re traveling and find your usual apps blocked, you can securely access your subscription with a VPN.

Watch 'The Voice' season 30 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To watch "The Voice" season 30 in Canada you'll need to access CTV2.

You can watch CTV content on-demand for free in Canada with ads, but watching live will require a sign-in.

The show will also be on Crave for on-demand viewing a day after its broadcast.

Away while the show airs? Sign up to a service like NordVPN and access your subscription no matter where you are.

Can you watch 'The Voice' season 30 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Voice" season 30 will not be on any TV channel or streaming service in the U.K.

You can watch the U.K. version of the show on BBC iPlayer, though.

If you’re traveling to the UK and want to watch, a VPN like NordVPN can help you securely access your apps as normal.

Can you watch 'The Voice' season 30 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's also no broadcast or streaming release for "The Voice" season 30 in Australia at this moment.

You can watch the Australian iteration of "The Voice" on 7Plus.

A U.S. citizen in Australia on vacation right now? Use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to sign in to your Peacock account and watch as you would at home.

'The Voice' season 30 — need to know

Who are the judges/coaches on 'The Voice' season 30? With two familiar faces and two new coaches for "The Voice" season 30, here's who you need to get acquainted with:

Adam Levine: Lead singer of Maroon 5, bringing us hit pop songs like 'This Love', 'She Will Be Loved' and 'Sugar' as well as collaborating with musicians like Cardi B ('Girls Like You'), Christina Aguilera ('Moves Like Jagger'), and Wiz Khalifa ('Payphone'). Has been a judge/coach on "The Voice" for 19 seasons now, between 2011-2019 and again through 2025 and 2026.

Lead singer of Maroon 5, bringing us hit pop songs like 'This Love', 'She Will Be Loved' and 'Sugar' as well as collaborating with musicians like Cardi B ('Girls Like You'), Christina Aguilera ('Moves Like Jagger'), and Wiz Khalifa ('Payphone'). Has been a judge/coach on "The Voice" for 19 seasons now, between 2011-2019 and again through 2025 and 2026. Kelly Clarkson: Shot to fame as the first winner of "American Idol" in 2002, Clarkson has delivered hit songs like 'Because of You', 'Stronger', 'Since U Been Gone'. She also has her own chat show and has been a judge/coach on "The Voice" for 11 seasons now.

Shot to fame as the first winner of "American Idol" in 2002, Clarkson has delivered hit songs like 'Because of You', 'Stronger', 'Since U Been Gone'. She also has her own chat show and has been a judge/coach on "The Voice" for 11 seasons now. Queen Latifah: A Grammy-winning music artist in her own right, often referred to as hip-hop's first lady, Queen Latifah was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2026. Away from music, Queen Latifah is also an Oscar-nominated actor (for her supporting role in "Chicago"). This is her first season as a judge/coach on "The Voice".

A Grammy-winning music artist in her own right, often referred to as hip-hop's first lady, Queen Latifah was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2026. Away from music, Queen Latifah is also an Oscar-nominated actor (for her supporting role in "Chicago"). This is her first season as a judge/coach on "The Voice". Riley Green: Also new to the show this season is country music artist Riley Green. He's been prolific since breaking out in 2019, with four albums to his name now and hit songs like 'There Was This Girl' and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died'.

'The Voice' season 30 - trailer

The Voice Season 30 | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

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