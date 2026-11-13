Settle in for a three-hour event to raise money for the most vulnerable children in the world, as Alex Jones, Mel Giedroyc, Rylan, Sara Cox and Tyler West host the special show.

Here's how to watch "BBC Children in Need 2026" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

Overview BBC One on Friday, November 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. GMT

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC iPlayer anywhere — use NordVPN

Coming live from dock10 at MediaCityUK in Salford, the BBC has a night full of entertainment, emotional segments, and incredible challenges all in the aid of charity in this iconic and important annual event.

We'll see Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans complete his epic cycling challenge, inspiring young individuals taking part in the One Show's Challenge Squad, and even a fashion show in conjunction with Vinted.

There's even appearances from the cast of High School Musical, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, and a special musical performance by the Children in Need Choir (who will be singing a mash-up of great songs by Myles Smith and Florence + The Machine).

Want to be involved in the big night? Here's how to watch "BBC Children in Need 2026" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'BBC Children in Need 2026' for free? "BBC Children in Need 2026" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. You can also watch the event on the free-to-air U.K. channel BBC One on Friday, November 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. GMT. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "BBC Children in Need 2026" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'BBC Children in Need 2026' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "BBC Children in Need 2026" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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Get NordVPN and stream BBC Children in Need 2026 wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "BBC Children in Need 2026" online and on-demand.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

Watch 'BBC Children in Need 2026' in the U.K.

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"BBC Children in Need 2026" will be broadcast on linear TV in the U.K. on BBC One. The show starts at 7 p.m. GMT on Friday, November 13 and runs right through to 10 p.m. GMT.

You can also catch the show through BBC iPlayer after it airs on TV.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the event if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'BBC Children in Need' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the release is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "BBC Children in Need 2026" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The show will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "BBC Children in Need 2026" from anywhere.

'BBC Children in Need 2026' — all you need to know

'BBC Children in Need 2026' — who is involved?

The hosts throughout the night will be Alex Jones, Rylan, Mel Giedroyc, Sara Cox, and Tyler West, sharing duties on stage and directing viewers to the next special segment, as well as offering information regarding how to donate to the cause.

Segments include a cycling challenge completed by BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans, young participants called Anna, Serena, Harri, and Zoe who are doing the One Show's Challenge Squad, and musical performances by the Children in Need Choir.

While no one has been formally announced yet, you can also expect live appearances and video messages from a number of top celebrities on the night.

Some of the other names behind the Children in Need 2026 appeal are Jordan Banjo, Emma Bunton, JB Gill, Tasha Ghouri, Angela Scanlon, Gladiators Apollo and Dynamite, Joe Wicks and social stars Ash Holme, Charley Marlowe, and Jack Remmington.

How to donate to Children in Need 2026

You can make a donation on the night by phone or online, but you don't have to wait. You can donate to the Children in Need cause here.

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