How to watch '2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards' online for *FREE* — stream the award show from anywhere

Join Edith Bowman to celebrate all things Scottish and see the latest winners at the "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards", with the likes of Jack Lowden, Peter Mullan, Lesley Manville, and Robert Aramayo nominated.

Here's how to watch "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" — free streaming details, release date Extended highlights of the "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" will air on BBC Scotland and will be available on BBC iPlayer to stream. You can also watch the show live through the BAFTA YouTube channel.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC iPlayer anywhere — use NordVPN

On Sunday, November 15, Edith Bowman will take to the stage at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow Central to celebrate the best Scottish talent to grace our screens for one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment calendar.

This year's big hitters include the brilliant true story of Tourette's Syndrome advocate John Davidson, with the cast and crew of "I Swear" getting plenty of love among the nominations. Meanwhile, actors like Ncuti Gatwa, Peter Capaldi, and Katie Leung are recognized for their work, too.

Naturally, if you want to watch the winners announced live on November 15, you'll have to access the live stream via YouTube. Otherwise, you'll have to wait a few days for the highlights to land on TV and on BBC iPlayer.

Want to see the awards handed out? Here's how to watch "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch '2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards' for free? "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. You can also watch the event on the free-to-air channel BBC Scotland, though an exact date and time for that broadcast has not been announced yet. If you want to watch along live, you'll need to get on the BAFTA YouTube channel for a live feed, which won't cost you a penny. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch '2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

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Get NordVPN and stream 2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" online and on-demand.

Watch '2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" will be broadcast on linear TV via BBC Scotland. However, we don't have an exact broadcast date or time yet.

You can also catch the show through BBC iPlayer after it airs on TV.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the event if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch '2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the event is Brit-centric and the broadcast is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The show will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

Even the BAFTA YouTube channel — which is generally accessible from outside the U.K. — will not have the live event available if you're living in the States, Canada, or Down Under.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" from anywhere.

'2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards' — all you need to know

'2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards' — who is the host?

Edith Bowman will host the "2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards" after successfully leading the show last year, too.

Bowman was born in Anstruther, Fife and has long championed Scottish talent on screen and in the music industry.

She has had a long and successful career as a presenter on various BBC Radio stations, often hosts coverage of the biggest musical festivals like Glastonbury, and has her own film music podcast called Soundtracking with Edith Bowman, where she interviews direcotrs, actors, and composers.

'2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards' - nominations

Here are all the nominees for this year's show:

Actor - Film: Peter Mullan, Robert Aramayo, Scott Ellis Watson (all for "I Swear")

Peter Mullan, Robert Aramayo, Scott Ellis Watson (all for "I Swear") Actor - TV: Dougray Scott ("Summerwater"), Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses"), Peter Capaldi ("Criminal Record"), Robert Carlyle ("The Hack")

Dougray Scott ("Summerwater"), Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses"), Peter Capaldi ("Criminal Record"), Robert Carlyle ("The Hack") Actress - Film: Lesley Manville ("Midwinter Break"), Lucy Halliday ("California Schemin"), Shirley Henderson ("I Swear")

Lesley Manville ("Midwinter Break"), Lucy Halliday ("California Schemin"), Shirley Henderson ("I Swear") Actress - TV: Lucy Halliday ("The Testaments"), Chloe Pirrie ("Dept. Q"), Emma Laird ("Mint"), Ashley Storrie ("Dinosaur")

Lucy Halliday ("The Testaments"), Chloe Pirrie ("Dept. Q"), Emma Laird ("Mint"), Ashley Storrie ("Dinosaur") BAFTA Scotland Audience Award: Julie Wilson Nimmo ("Balamory"), Ncuti Gatwa ("Doctor Who"), Stephen Libby ("The Traitors")

Julie Wilson Nimmo ("Balamory"), Ncuti Gatwa ("Doctor Who"), Stephen Libby ("The Traitors") TV Scripted: "Dinosaur", "The Bombing Of Pan Am 103", "Dept. Q", "The Buccaneers"

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