How to watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026' online — watch Zara Larsson, BTS and more from anywhere

The "iHeartRadio Music Festival" is back for another year with massive pop stars from around the world converging on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a whole weekend's celebration of the best in the business.

Below is our guide to how to watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.

'iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026' release date and time "iHeartRadio Music Festival" is live on both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026.

• WATCH LIVE — Disney+ and Hulu (U.S.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Music festival season is coming to an end as autumn looms, but there's still at least one more huge event to look forward to in the form of the "iHeartRadio Music Festival", as Ryan Seacrest hosts a weekend of amazing music from some of the biggest names in the industry.

Those attending (or watching at home) will get to see the likes of Zara Larsson, Stella Lefty, Benson Boone, and Lainey Wilson perform, while older heads will be delighted to hear nostalgic music from performers such as Ciara, the Goo Goo Dolls, Snoop Dogg, and Weezer.

If you didn't get a ticket for the shows, check out the following information regarding how to watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" with live viewing and streaming options available.

How to watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026' in the U.S.

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If you live in the U.S. you've got a pretty simple route to watching "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" over the weekend, with the event playing live on Disney+ and Hulu.

You'll need a subscription to access the shows on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19.

Disney+ costs $11.99/month (for the ad-supported package) and you can add Hulu to that package for just $1 more per month.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026' from anywhere

Traveling when "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" takes place? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming apps and watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" as normal.

Can you watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026' in Canada?

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You won't be able to watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" if you live in Canada, but you can listen along on the iHeartRadio Canada app.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

Can you watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival' in the U.K.?

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Similarly, there's no live broadcast or on-demand option for watching "iHeartRadio Music Festival" in the U.K. but you should head to the official iHeartRadio YouTube Channel for free performance clips, interviews, and highlights.

Alternatively, NordVPN can help you watch your usual channels if you're traveling outside the States at the moment.

Can you watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival' in Australia?

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It's the same story in Australia, with no broadcast planned for the "iHeartRadio Music Festival" this year. You will be able to listen to the performances on the iHeartRadio Australia App or the official iHeart website.

On holiday? If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service like Disney+ or Hulu in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

BTS, Cardi B & More: 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup Revealed - YouTube Watch On

Who is performing at the 'iHeartRadio Music Festival' 2026?

BTS

Benson Boone

Cardi B

Ciara

Goo Goo Dolls

Kenny Chesney

Lainey Wilson

LE SSERAFIM

Major Lazer

Muse

Snoop Dogg

Stella Lefty

The Smashing Pumpkins

Weezer

Zara Larsson

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