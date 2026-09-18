How to watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026' online — watch Zara Larsson, BTS and more from anywhere
Catch all the action from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from the comfort of your own couch
The "iHeartRadio Music Festival" is back for another year with massive pop stars from around the world converging on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a whole weekend's celebration of the best in the business.
Below is our guide to how to watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.
"iHeartRadio Music Festival" is live on both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026.
• WATCH LIVE — Disney+ and Hulu (U.S.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Music festival season is coming to an end as autumn looms, but there's still at least one more huge event to look forward to in the form of the "iHeartRadio Music Festival", as Ryan Seacrest hosts a weekend of amazing music from some of the biggest names in the industry.
Those attending (or watching at home) will get to see the likes of Zara Larsson, Stella Lefty, Benson Boone, and Lainey Wilson perform, while older heads will be delighted to hear nostalgic music from performers such as Ciara, the Goo Goo Dolls, Snoop Dogg, and Weezer.
If you didn't get a ticket for the shows, check out the following information regarding how to watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" with live viewing and streaming options available.
How to watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026' in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. you've got a pretty simple route to watching "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" over the weekend, with the event playing live on Disney+ and Hulu.
You'll need a subscription to access the shows on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19.
Disney+ costs $11.99/month (for the ad-supported package) and you can add Hulu to that package for just $1 more per month.
Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026' from anywhere
Traveling when "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" takes place? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.
We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" from anywhere in the world.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming apps and watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" as normal.
Can you watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026' in Canada?
You won't be able to watch "iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026" if you live in Canada, but you can listen along on the iHeartRadio Canada app.
Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.
Can you watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival' in the U.K.?
Similarly, there's no live broadcast or on-demand option for watching "iHeartRadio Music Festival" in the U.K. but you should head to the official iHeartRadio YouTube Channel for free performance clips, interviews, and highlights.
Alternatively, NordVPN can help you watch your usual channels if you're traveling outside the States at the moment.
Can you watch 'iHeartRadio Music Festival' in Australia?
It's the same story in Australia, with no broadcast planned for the "iHeartRadio Music Festival" this year. You will be able to listen to the performances on the iHeartRadio Australia App or the official iHeart website.
On holiday? If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service like Disney+ or Hulu in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.
Who is performing at the 'iHeartRadio Music Festival' 2026?
- BTS
- Benson Boone
- Cardi B
- Ciara
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Kenny Chesney
- Lainey Wilson
- LE SSERAFIM
- Major Lazer
- Muse
- Snoop Dogg
- Stella Lefty
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Weezer
- Zara Larsson
More from Tom's Guide
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- There's a simple way to watch 'Reading and Leeds Festival' 2026 for *FREE*
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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