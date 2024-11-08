Where to watch 'The Graham Norton Show' online from anywhere — stream season 32 for free

Graham Norton is back for 2024 and he is once again bringing some of the most famous people in the world with him. Now in season 32, the show is something of an institution. New episodes premiere live on Friday nights and are available to stream after airing.

Here's how to watch "The Graham Norton Show" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

"The Graham Norton Show" sees the biggest stars in the world take to the famous sofa every Friday night. Season 32 guests include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lucy Liu, who discus their latest movie "Red One", Kate Winslet talking about "Lee" and Pharell Williams. With a drink in hand, viewers are always treated to funny and candid conversation, led expertly by actor and comedian Norton.

Elsewhere in the show, there is the notorious Red Chair on which members of the public tell their story and try not to bore the stars and get thrown off. Some of the most exciting musicians perform their latest work too. This season Michael Kiwanuka will be amongst those performing.

Ready to grab a drink, sit back and relax to start the weekend? Read on to find out where to watch "The Graham Norton Show" online, on TV and from anywhere.

Where to watch "The Graham Norton Show" for free in the U.K.

"The Graham Norton Show" season 32 premiered on BBC One on on Friday, September 27 and now streams FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'The Graham Norton Show' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Graham Norton Show" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Graham Norton Show" episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'The Graham Norton Show' around the world

Where to watch "The Graham Norton Show" in the USA

Raise a glass to AMC for showing "The Graham Norton Show" season 32. All episodes are are available on AMC Plus, with new episodes added each Wednesday. You can get a 7-day-free-trial.

AMC is a broadcast network that can be accessed through a cable TV package, but if you've already cut for cord cutters and " and don't have cable, you can watch AMC on a live TV service, such as Sling TV. For "The Graham Norton Show" though, you're going to need to stream.

If you're away from home when "The Graham Norton Show" airs, you can tune in as you usually would using a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch "The Graham Norton Show" live and on catch-up in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "The Graham Norton Show" on Fridays on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT). All broadcast episode are also available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer right now. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch "The Graham Norton Show" in Canada

Canadians and watch"The Graham Norton Show" season 32 at the same time as their American friends on AMC, and that's where the broadcast episodes will be available for those looking to catch up.

Americans traveling in the Great North looking to watch Graham Norton overseas can use a VPN to stream as they would back home.

Where to watch "The Graham Norton Show" for free in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch "The Graham Norton Show" episodes for free via 10Play.

If if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch "The Graham Norton Show" season 32 in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand can watch "The Graham Norton Show" on AMC+. There is also a 7-day-free-trial If you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'The Graham Norton Show' S32 guests so far

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Lucy Liu

Hugh Grant

Lady Gaga

Kate Winslet

Billy Crystal

Hugh Bonneville

Emily Mortimer

Paul Mescal

Denzel Washington

Miranda Priestly

Bill Bailey

Ncuti Gatwa

'The Graham Norton Show' FAQ

Which guest has been on "The Graham Norton Show" most? Comedian Ricky Gervais has been on the "The Graham Norton Show" a total of 15 times, more than anyone else. Just behind him on 14 appearances is Dame Judi Dench, while Jack Whitehall and Dawn French have both been on 13 times.

Will there be another season of "The Graham Norton Show"? Almost certainly! "The Graham Norton Show" started on February 22, 2007 and is now in its 32nd season. We can expect people to head to the famous sofa for season 33 and beyond.