One of the biggest streaming deals of the year is back, baby. Even with so many Black Friday streaming deals rolling in, none of them can hold a candle to this one from HBO Max, which gives you some of the best TV has to offer at 50% off for a full year. And there's a lot of amazing content on Max, which makes this a ridiculous value.

Normally $10.99/month, right now, you can get HBO Max’s ad-supported plan for just $5.49/month for one year. That translates to a savings of $65 over the next 12 months, while you're busy kicking back and streaming "Lanterns," "The Gilded Age," "The Pitt," and more of the award-winning TV shows and blockbuster movies in HBO Max's vast library. Just keep in mind that this is the HBO Max plan with ads, so you'll be in for the occasional pause while you binge. But at half off, you won't catch me complaining.

HBO Max Ad-supported subscription: was $10.99 now $5.49 at hbomax.com With hit shows like "Lanterns," "The Gilded Age," "The Pitt" and "Peacemaker" as well as tons of live sports, HBO Max is a solid streaming service with a well-rounded set of content. The discounted plan includes ads and supports 2 devices at once, which should be enough to handle the needs of most viewers.

For just about as long as I can remember, HBO Max has reigned supreme at the top of our best streaming services guide. HBO Max boasts arguably the strongest library of any streaming service, with award-winning shows like "Game of Thrones," "Succession" and "Veep," as well as new prestige titles like "The Pitt," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and "The Gilded Age." The upcoming "Harry Potter" series arrives this Christmas, which fans surely won't want to miss. And you can expect new seasons of "Heated Rivalry," "The White Lotus," and "The Last of Us" coming in 2027.

But don't be mistaken: Even with all those TV offerings, HBO Max doesn't skimp on movies. You can catch all the latest Warner Bros. movies, including blockbusters like "Sinners," "Dune: Part Two," and "Superman." It's also the one and only home of all things Studio Ghibli (at least in the States), offering some of the studio's biggest hits that I revisit again and again, like "Spirited Away" and "Princess Mononoke." HBO Max is also a great option for sports fans, offering NHL, MLB, AEW (wrestling), NCAA basketball, NASCAR and more.

This HBO Max deal only runs through November 30, so you'll want to act fast to lock in that 50% off rate of $5.49 a month. Of course, there are also the usual HBO Max bundles with Disney Plus and Hulu available now, which also slash the price (albeit not by as much).

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