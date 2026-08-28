There's a simple way to watch 'Reading and Leeds Festival' 2026 for *FREE*

"Reading and Leeds Festival" will see some of the biggest music stars in the world take the stage, including the likes of Charli XCX and RAYE.

Here's how to watch "Reading and Leeds Festival" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Reading and Leeds Festival' - How to watch, broadcast date, streaming options You can watch select coverage of "Reading and Leeds Festival" on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. on Friday, August 28, Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

Across three days, a multitude of stages, and in two cities, you could be camped in a field watching all these musicians in what is likely to be rainy weather, or you could catch them all from the comfort of your home on the TV. With performances from Fontaines D.C., Chase and Status, Dave, Charli XCX, Florence + The Machine, and RAYE, there's so much to enjoy, too.

"Reading and Leeds Festival" has always been a staple of the summer festival season, and thanks to exposure and support from the BBC it's just continuing to get bigger and better. Whether it's new artists, established superstars, or even archive footage you're after, the Beeb has it all over the weekend.

Ready to enjoy the show? Here's how to watch "Reading and Leeds Festival" 2026 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Reading and Leeds Festival' 2026 for free? "Reading and Leeds Festival" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. You can also listen along for free on BBC Sounds as well as 6 Music and Radio 1. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will be available on BBC One each night. Outside the U.K. on holiday? Unlock "Reading and Leeds Festival" 2026 with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Reading and Leeds Festival' 2026 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Reading and Leeds Festival" 2026 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Reading and Leeds Festival" online and on-demand.

Watch 'Reading and Leeds Festival' 2026 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Reading and Leeds Festival" will be broadcast on BBC One across the weekend of August 28-30, with some of the biggest acts highlighted each night.

It's Fontaines D.C. on Friday, August 28 at 10:40 p.m. BST, RAYE on Saturday, August 29 at 11:35 p.m., and Chase and Status on Sunday, August 30 at 11:40 p.m. BST.

If you miss the broadcasts (or want to see lots more acts), you can catch it all on BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 28 (and the same on Saturday/Sunday) while the whole thing will be available on-demand for 30 days after the event. You can also listen to the whole thing on BBC Sounds as well.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Reading and Leeds Festival' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, due to licensing laws, there is no way to watch "Reading and Leeds Festival" 2026 on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The shows will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Reading and Leeds Festival" 2026 from anywhere.

'Reading and Leeds Festival' 2026 — all you need to know

Who is playing Reading and Leeds Festival this year?

Headliners this year are:

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

RAYE

Florence and the Machine

Fontaines D.C.

Dave

Kasabian

Among the slew of other performers across the three days at the two venues, you can see:

Skepta

Declan Mckenna

Sombr

Gunna

Loyle Carner

Role Model

Blossoms

Jade

Kneecap

Duke Dumont

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