How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2026 online from anywhere for FREE

While 'stale' is one of the harshest criticisms that could be directed at baking enthusiasts, "The Great British Bake Off" itself is attempting to avoid that tag by bringing a special new ingredient to the plate for its 2026 run.

Here's how to watch "The Great British Bake Off" 2026 episodes from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE!

'The Great British Bake Off' 2026 live stream, Date, Time, Channels Season 17 of "The Great British Bake Off" premieres on Tuesday, September 22

► U.K. day and time: Episodes go out on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Netflix

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

There's going to be a different flavor to savor in the tent this year. While the leftfield Noel Fielding, National Treasure-in-waiting Alison Hammond, and purveyor of TV's most famous handshake Paul Hollywood remain, they're joined by U.K. television's queen of comfort food, Nigella Lawson.

After Dame Prue Leith bowed out following the last series won by Jasmine Mitchell, the oft-mononymous Nigella was named as her replacement. That should bring in a whole tribe of new viewers to a show that's reached its 17th season, with fans of the presenter's luxuriant, sensual style waiting to see whether she'll reprimand the contestants for using the "mee-cro-wah-vay"...

This year's (not quite a baker's) dozen of wannabe Star Bakers include doctors, students and a drag king, but they'll be reduced to 11 after Week 1 — the cream always rises to the top, but that also means somebody has to be at the (soggy) bottom.

Named the "The Great British Baking Show" for North American audiences, read on for details on where to watch "The Great British Bake Off" 2026 online and from anywhere, including U.S. and U.K dates and where you can watch weekly episodes absolutely FREE.

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Watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2026 free online

In the U.K. "The Great British Bake Off" goes out on the free-to-air Channel 4 and its dedicated streaming service.

You can watch episodes as they go out at 8 p.m. in the U.K. (3 p.m. ET) on Tuesdays or catch up with them on demand — all of which you can stream for FREE on Channel 4.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and want to catch up on "Bake Off" 2026? Don't worry — you can watch "GBBO" with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2026 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Great British Bake Off" 2026, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "The Great British Bake Off" 2026 online.

How to watch 'The Great British Baking Show' around the world

How to watch 'The Great British Baking Show' 2026 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Known as the "The Great British Baking Show" in America, 'Collection 14' — as Netflix will dub the 2026 season — will be available on Netflix in the U.S., with new episodes expected to land every Friday from September 25.

Previous seasons are also available to binge there. Netflix plans start from $8.99/month.

But don't panic, if you're a Brit in the States for work or on vacation and prefer the show with its proper name — you can watch "Bake Off" via your usual domestic streaming services using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch 'The Great British Baking Show' 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Great British Baking Show" (as it's called in Canada, too) goes out on CBC Gem, but not for a while after it shows across the Atlantic or south of the border. The 2025 season, for example, didn't land in Canada until the following March.

In the meantime, if you are a Brit or American on holiday in Canada, you can still catch the show on Channel 4 or Netflix by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2026 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With season 9 of "The Great Australian Bake Off" continuing Down Under, the latest British series will go out a little later in Australia. Last year, it didn't start airing on Foxtel or the Binge streaming service until November.

If you are a Brit Down Under, don't forget that you can use a VPN to watch the show on the Channel 4 website or app as if you were back at home.

'The Great British Bake Off' 2026 trailer

The Great British Bake Off Series 17 | Official Trailer | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

Swipe to scroll horizontally Episode U.K. release date (Channel 4): Tuesdays U.S. release date (Netflix): Fridays Episode 1 September 22 September 25 Episode 2 September 29 October 2 Episode 3 October 6 October 9 Episode 4 October 13 October 16 Episode 5 October 20 October 23 Episode 6 October 27 October 30 Episode 7 November 3 November 6 Episode 8 November 10 November 13 Episode 9: (Semi-final) November 17 November 20 Episode 10: Grand final November 24 November 27

'The Great British Bake Off' cast 2026

Clara, 24, Marketing graduate (Hertfordshire)

Connie, 63, NHS hospital discharge lead (London)

Danni, 25, HGV service centre administrator (Dorset)

Gabe, 32, Artist and drag king (West Midlands)

Gary, 67, Retired garment technologist (Nottinghamshire)

Molly, 31, Accessibility coordinator (London)

Moyin, 22, Political economy student (Essex)

Mo, 21, Law student (West Midlands)

Nikki, 50, Advertising post-producer (London)

Shannon, 29, Project planner and scheduler (Gloucestershire)

Tom, 25, Hairdresser (West Yorkshire)

Yannis, 28, Paediatric doctor (London)

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