When you carry as much gear as I do on my commute to work, the last thing I need is unnecessary weight dragging me down from all the power bricks for my gadgets. That’s why I ditched them all for the Baseus PicoGo Pro, an AirPods-sized 100W 3-port GaN charger with a neat smart display — and it’s on sale for Black Friday with a 31% discount.

Normally, it sells for $59, but an instant $18 discount brings its final cost at checkout down to $41. This comes out to 31% off, which isn’t too shabby considering it launched not too long ago. Not only is it the only charger I keep in my backpack, but it’s also one of the smartest. Here’s why.

Save 31% ($18.48) Baseus PicoGo Pro: was $59.99 now $41.51 at Amazon This 100W GaN charger can juice three devices at once and is amazingly compact, making it a must-have for anyone on the go. You can charge your iPhone, AirPods and MacBook all from this one device. A built-in smart display tells you the charging level in real time

I’ve tested a number of multi-port chargers, but what really sold me on the Baseus PicoGo Pro is how ridiculously small it is for a 100W adapter. Putting it side by side with my AirPods Pro 2, the footprint is almost identical — and it’s remarkably lightweight too, so it practically disappears inside a pouch in my backpack. I also love the smart design touches, like the fold-out prongs that tuck neatly into the body.

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

Another one of my favorite features on the Baseus PicoGo Pro is the built-in smart display, which basically acts as a lie detector for my gadgets. Many of the best phones and best laptops often claim to reach speedy charging levels — like how my Motorola Razr Fold is advertised to have 80W charging — so the screen on the charger shows the exact real-time wattage going through each of its three USB-C ports. With a quick tap, I can also cycle through different display readouts, including the charging protocol, internal temperature, and how much time is remaining until a full charge.

Ultimately, it’s the peace of mind of knowing it can charge all the gadgets I carry on me that wins me over — including my laptop. Depending on which one I decide to bring on a given day, smaller travel chargers often struggle to keep up, but thanks to its 100W charging output, the PicoGo Pro easily handles power-hungry laptops like a MacBook Pro or Googlebook alongside my iPhone 18 Pro and camera. At its $59 regular price, it’s already a solid upgrade — but a discount that brings it down to $41 for Black Friday is a no-brainer if you want to lighten your load.