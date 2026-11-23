I tested this AirPods-sized 100W charger that powers my iPhone, laptop and camera — and it’s 31% off right now
Space saving meets power packing
When you carry as much gear as I do on my commute to work, the last thing I need is unnecessary weight dragging me down from all the power bricks for my gadgets. That’s why I ditched them all for the Baseus PicoGo Pro, an AirPods-sized 100W 3-port GaN charger with a neat smart display — and it’s on sale for Black Friday with a 31% discount.
Normally, it sells for $59, but an instant $18 discount brings its final cost at checkout down to $41. This comes out to 31% off, which isn’t too shabby considering it launched not too long ago. Not only is it the only charger I keep in my backpack, but it’s also one of the smartest. Here’s why.
This 100W GaN charger can juice three devices at once and is amazingly compact, making it a must-have for anyone on the go. You can charge your iPhone, AirPods and MacBook all from this one device. A built-in smart display tells you the charging level in real time
I’ve tested a number of multi-port chargers, but what really sold me on the Baseus PicoGo Pro is how ridiculously small it is for a 100W adapter. Putting it side by side with my AirPods Pro 2, the footprint is almost identical — and it’s remarkably lightweight too, so it practically disappears inside a pouch in my backpack. I also love the smart design touches, like the fold-out prongs that tuck neatly into the body.
Another one of my favorite features on the Baseus PicoGo Pro is the built-in smart display, which basically acts as a lie detector for my gadgets. Many of the best phones and best laptops often claim to reach speedy charging levels — like how my Motorola Razr Fold is advertised to have 80W charging — so the screen on the charger shows the exact real-time wattage going through each of its three USB-C ports. With a quick tap, I can also cycle through different display readouts, including the charging protocol, internal temperature, and how much time is remaining until a full charge.
Ultimately, it’s the peace of mind of knowing it can charge all the gadgets I carry on me that wins me over — including my laptop. Depending on which one I decide to bring on a given day, smaller travel chargers often struggle to keep up, but thanks to its 100W charging output, the PicoGo Pro easily handles power-hungry laptops like a MacBook Pro or Googlebook alongside my iPhone 18 Pro and camera. At its $59 regular price, it’s already a solid upgrade — but a discount that brings it down to $41 for Black Friday is a no-brainer if you want to lighten your load.
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John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
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