How to watch 'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' online for *FREE* — stream the dance contest from anywhere

"Strictly Come Dancing 2026" is back with new presenters Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis, and Johannes Radebe after the departures of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Here's how to watch "Strictly Come Dancing 2026" online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Strictly Come Dancing 2026" - free streaming details, release date The first live show of "Strictly Come Dancing 2026" will air on BBC One on Saturday, September 26 at 6:15 p.m. BST, then weekly every Saturday through to December. It will also be available on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC anywhere — use NordVPN

Though Tess and Claudia have left "Strictly Come Dancing" after 11 years, the good news is the delightful trio of Emma Willis, comedian Josh Widdicombe, and South African dancer Johannes Radebe are in to take their place on the revamped show.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas are all back to cast an eye over the celebrity contestants, with a line-up this year including Lacey Turner, Dani Dyer, Delta Goodrem, and former Premier League footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.

We met the sequin-decked contestants on September 19 and got a taster of what the new presenters bring to the table, but live shows are coming and it's all leading to the Grand Final on December 19.

Who will get quickstep their way to the famous Glitterball Trophy in 2026?

Ready to hit the dancefloor? Here's how to watch "Strictly Come Dancing 2026" online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' for free? "Strictly Come Dancing 2026" will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. If you are looking for linear coverage that will start on BBC One at 6:15 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 26. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "Strictly Come Dancing 2026" with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Strictly Come Dancing 2026" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Strictly Come Dancing 2026".

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Strictly Come Dancing 2026" online and on-demand.

Watch 'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Strictly Come Dancing 2026" will be broadcast on BBC One every Saturday evening, with the first episode airing on September 26 at 6:15 p.m. BST.

If you miss the broadcast, you can replay it on BBC iPlayer.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the show if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the show is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "Strictly Come Dancing 2026" on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.). The series will not be playing on any streaming services, either.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Strictly Come Dancing 2026" from anywhere.

'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' — all you need to know

'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' - who are the new presenters?

Emma Willis: Having already hosted high profile shows such as "Big Brother", "The Voice", and Netflix dating show "Love Is Blind", it's no surprise to see her step up to take on "Strictly" now.

Having already hosted high profile shows such as "Big Brother", "The Voice", and Netflix dating show "Love Is Blind", it's no surprise to see her step up to take on "Strictly" now. Josh Widdicombe: Comedian, presenter, and actor Widdicombe has appeared on various comedy shows like "The Last Leg", "Mock the Week", and "Taskmaster".

Comedian, presenter, and actor Widdicombe has appeared on various comedy shows like "The Last Leg", "Mock the Week", and "Taskmaster". Johannes Radebe: The expert among the presenting trio, Radebe hails from South Africa and has a lot of experience in the dancing world. He is a two-time Professional South African Latin Champion and a three-time South African Amateur Latin Champion.

'Strictly Come Dancing 2026' - contestants

Lacey Turner (actress)

Dani Dyer (reality star)

Delta Goodrem (musician)

Chris Appleton (hair stylist)

Cach Mercer (reality star)

Will Best (TV and radio host)

Dame Sarah Storey (Paralympian)

Jaime Winstone (actress)

Bethany Antonia (actress)

Shaun Wright-Phillips (footballer)

Graeme 'The Dogfather' Hall (dog trainer)

Lawrence Robb (actor)

Tabby Stoecker (Team GB athlete)

John Nellis (football content creator)

Melanie Walters (actress)

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