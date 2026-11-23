Not your ordinary Black Friday "deal"... (Image credit: Future) Every Black Friday computing deal we recommend passes two rigorous tests to ensure it is cheaper than its original MSRP before the memory crisis began. That's the 'RAMageddon Reset' promise. Find more deals

Well, Jensen Huang is back at Nvidia, so cheap RAM isn't walking through that door. That being said, Black Friday is quietly sneaking in some great deals on the best gaming laptops.

This news just turned our RAMageddon Reset from a small rebellion against AI inflated prices into a necessity to make sure you don't get taken for a ride in the future.

By checking deals prices by their MSRPs from before all this started, we're finding you the genuine savings on gaming rigs — and since the grand strategy of waiting for RAM prices to magically chill by halfway through 2027 has gone out the window, now is the time to upgrade if your current machine already sounds like a small aircraft just opening Chrome.

Right now, you can get MSI's Vector 16HX AI with RTX 5070 Ti for a lower price than many RTX 5060 machines. You can also get $700 off the HyperX Omen 15, and the Lenovo Legion 5a is another great bargain at $550 off.

I'll keep you posted on a daily basis on all the latest gaming laptop deals that do drop, and whether they cut the mustard by our rigorous price tests. But for now, let's get into them!

Best gaming laptop Black Friday deals

Our top pick Save $400 MSI Vector 16 HX AI (RTX 5070 Ti): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Newegg An RTX 5070 Ti laptop that's cheaper than several RTX 5060 systems?! Yes the MSRP was padded a little earlier this year (it's $100 more now), but this price cut still takes it way below that. This is a solid mid-ranger at a great price. Read more Read less ▼

Asus ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5060): was $1,586 now $1,179 at Amazon This Asus ROG Strix G16 packs the basics for solid 1080p gaming, including an RTX 5060 GPU, an Intel Core i7-14650HX, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. At $1,179, you’re saving $320 off the pre-crisis MSRP of $1,499, so this is a deal you don’t want to miss. Just make sure it ships from Amazon and not a third-party retailer. Read more Read less ▼

Save $700 HyperX Omen 15 (RTX 5060): was $1,899 now $1,199 at Walmart This is my favorite deal, saving you $700 off the current inflated $1,899 asking price. The $1,199 cost also undercuts its pre-crisis equivalent by $400. Here, you get an RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB DDR, and a 1TB SSD, which is perfect for 1080p gaming on medium graphical settings. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Legion 5a (RTX 5060): was $1,799 now $1,249 at BHPhoto You’re technically saving $230 off the pre-crisis $1,479 MSRP of its predecessor, but that’s still a nice chunk of cash that stays in your bank account. This Lenovo Legion 5a model packs in a 15.3-inch 165Hz OLED panel, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 250 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI (RTX 5070): was $2,099 now $1,799 at BHPhoto This Acer Predator Helios 16 AI packs an enormous 32GB of RAM. On top of that, it also has an RTX 5070 GPU, a fast Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, a 1TB SSD, and a buttery-smooth 240Hz 16-inch display. Though it’s really $50 off the pre-crisis MSRP, that amount of RAM is certainly enticing. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios 18 AI (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,999 at Newegg The Acer Predator Helios 18 AI is for gamers who want to go BIG. This behemoth of a desktop replacement has an 18-inch 240Hz display, an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HZ CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You’re saving $200 off the original sticker price, but it is still a great deal for an equally impressive 18-inch laptop. Read more Read less ▼

Save $350 Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 (RTX 5090): was $4,499 now $4,149 at Newegg This a monster RTX 5090 gaming laptop with a $350 saving. As you'd expect, the MSRP did get quietly padded by $200 over its actual launch price, but even with that in mind, it is still cheaper! Alongside that, you've got that 16-inch QHD 240Hz display, 32GB DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

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