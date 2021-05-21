How to watch Eurovision 2021 Grand Final online from anywhere on Earth

Eurovision 2021 dates, times The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest grand-final airs Saturday at 3 p.m. ET — full details below. Those in America can watch on Peacock, or access a different stream with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Jaja ding dong, it's almost time to watch Eurovision 2021 Grand-Final online. The epic international battle of the bands has returned after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 has already aired the two semi-finals, and the Grand-final will crown a winner on May 22.

A total of 39 countries are participating in the 65th edition of the contest. Eurovision 2021 semi-finals will feature 33 countries in total, while the Eurovision 2021 grand-final will highlight the top vote-getters from the semi-finals and the Big Five (Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain).

Eurovision 2021 is taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which was supposed to host the 2020 edition of the song contest since the country won in 2019 with "Arcade" by Duncan Laurence.

With the agreement of the Netherlands government, audiences will be on hand to cheer on the performers, though capacity has been reduced to 80 percent of the usual size. Organizers said, "The safety of our artists, employees and performers is paramount at all times. We will do everything in our power to organise an unforgettable Eurovision Song Contest.”

Here's everything you need to watch Eurovision 2021 online.

How to watch Eurovision 2021 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because Eurovision isn't streaming on any channels in your country doesn't mean you need to miss out! Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.View Deal

How to watch Eurovision 2021 in the U.S.

GREAT NEWS, Americans who want to watch Eurovision 2021! The contest wasn't initially scheduled to air on any U.S. channels, but Peacock has flown in to save the day.

The grand-final is streaming Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

Oh, and Eurovision 2022 will also be available on Peacock next year!

Peacock boasts a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various NBCUniversal brands, like The Office, Harry Potter, The Voice and This Is Us. And Peacock is the home of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Get thousands of hours with Peacock Free or upgrade to Premium for even more content.View Deal

How to watch Eurovision 2021 in the U.K.

Brits can watch Eurovision 2021 on BBC and BBC iPlayer. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

The grand final is Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m. BST and airing on BBC One. Graham Norton will be on hand to host and provide commentary.

How to watch Eurovision 2021 in Australia

In Australia, Eurovision 2021 is on SBS. The grand final will air live on Sunday, May 23 at 5 a.m. AEST.

A replay will also be available at a more normal hour on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Eurovision 2021 countries and singers

A total of 39 countries are competing in Eurovision 2021.

Competing for the "Big Five" and host countries are:

U.K.: James Newman, "Embers"

Spain: Blas Cantó, "Voy a quedarme"

France: Barbara Pravi, "Voilà"

Germany: Jendrik, "I Don't Feel Hate"

Italy: Måneskin, "Zitti e buoni"

Netherlands: Jeangu Macrooy "Birth of a New Age"

Sixteen countries competed in semi-final 1 on May 18. The top 10 vote-getters move on to Saturday's final. They are highlighted in bold.

Malta: Destiny, "Je me casse"

Cyprus: Elena Tsagrinou, "El diablo"

Lithuania: The Roop, "Discoteque"

Ukraine: Go_A, "Shum" (Шум)

Russia: Manizha, "Russian Woman"

Sweden: Tusse, "Voices"

Azerbaijan: Efendi, "Mata Hari"

Israel: Eden Alene, "Set Me Free"

Belgium: Hooverphonic, "The Wrong Place"

Norway: Tix, "Fallen Angel"

Romania: Roxen, "Amnesia" (11)

Ireland: Lesley Roy, "Maps" (12)

Croatia: Albina, "Tick-Tock" (13)

Australia: Montaigne, "Technicolour" (14)

Slovenia: Ana Soklič, "Amen" (15)

North Macedonia: Vasil, "Here I Stand" (16)

Seventeen countries competed in semi-final 2 on May 20. The top 10 vote-getters are listed in bold: