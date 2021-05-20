The 2021 F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend starts with first practice today (Thursday, May 20). Qualifying is on Saturday and the race is on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.
The Monaco Grand Prix live stream is nearly upon us, and if the first four races of the season are anything to go by, we're in for another thrilling contest.
Before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, all the talk was around the potential for a proper title fight this year, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen ready to take on Mercedes' eight-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at the top of the field.
And so it's been proven: Hamilton has three wins and one second so far, while Verstappen has one victory and three second-place finishes to his name. What's more, all four races have been close; for the first time since Nico Rosberg won the title in 2016, Hamilton faces a real threat.
The action has now moved on to perhaps the most famous circuit of them all: Monaco. And it's a welcome return, with 2020's race having been cancelled due to Covid-19 — the first time it hadn't run since 1954.
Hamilton won here in 2019 and will be hopeful of doing the same again, but it's famously hard to overtake on the tight, winding streets of the principality, so qualifying will be key.
Who will come out on top? All will become clear soon. Read on to find out how to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.
Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online from anywhere with a VPN
Being in another country doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you pay for to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live stream. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality workaround.
We've tested many VPN services, and for our money the best VPN right now is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in the US
ESPN is the place to turn for the Monaco Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.
As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.
ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.
If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.
F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.
Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in the UK
As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Monaco Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution.
You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.
To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.
A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.
Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.
Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in Canada
TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.
All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.
Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.
Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in Australia
Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the Monaco Grand Prix online via Foxtel.
Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.
You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.
F1 live stream: Monaco Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule
The Monaco Grand Prix weekend starts today (May 20) with the first two practice sessions, while P3 and qualifying take place on Saturday (there's no action on Friday in Monaco). The race itself is on Sunday (May 23). Here's the full schedule:
Thursday, May 20
- Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST)
- Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)
Saturday, May 22
- Practice 3: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST)
- Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)
Sunday, May 23
Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)
F1 live stream: Monaco Grand Prix — current driver standings
POS
DRIVER
NATIONALITY
CAR
PTS
1
GBR
94
2
NED
80
3
FIN
47
4
GBR
41
5
MON
40
6
MEX
32
7
AUS
24
8
ESP
20
9
FRA
10
10
FRA
8
11
CAN
5
12
ESP
5
13
JPN
2
14
FIN
0
15
ITA
0
16
GER
0
17
GBR
0
18
GER
0
19
CAN
0
20
RAF
0
F1 2021 car and driver line-ups
Team
Driver 1
Driver 2
Alfa Romeo
Kimi Raikkonen (7)
Antonio Giovinazzi (99)
Alpha Tauri
Pierre Gasly (10)
Yuki Tsunoda (22)
Alpine
Fernando Alonso (14)
Esteban Ocon (31)
Aston Martin
Sebastian Vettel (5)
Lance Stroll (18)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (16)
Carlos Sainz (55)
Haas
Nikita Mazepin (9)
Mick Schumacher (47)
McLaren
Daniel Ricciardo (3)
Lando Norris (4)
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44)
Valtteri Bottas (77)
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (33)
Sergio Perez (11)
Williams
George Russell (63)
Nicholas Latifi (6)
Full 2021 F1 calendar
DATE
GRAND PRIX
CIRCUIT
COUNTRY
26-28 March
Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain
16-18 April
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Autodromo Imola
Italy
30 April 2 May
Portuguese Grand Prix
Portimão Circuit
Portugal
7-9 May
Spanish Grand Prix
Catalunya Circuit
Spain
20-23 May
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Circuit
Monte Carlo
4-6 June
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku street circuit
Azerbaijan
18-20 June
French Grand Prix
Circuit Paul Ricard
France
25-27 June
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring
Austria
2-4 July
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring
Austria
16-18 July
British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit
Great Britain
30 July - 1 Aug
Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring
Hungary
27-29 Aug
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Belgium
3-5 Sept
Dutch Grand Prix
Circuit Zandvoort
Netherlands
10-12 Sept
Italian Grand Prix
Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Italy
24-26 Sept
Russian Grand Prix
Sochi International Street Circuit
Russia
1-3 Sept
Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore Circuit
Singapore
8-10 Oct
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka Circuit
Japan
22-24 Oct
US Grand Prix
Circuit of The Americas
United States
29-31 Oct
Mexico Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Mexico
5-7 Nov
Brazilian Grand Prix
Autodromo Interlagos
Brazil
19-21 Nov
Australian Grand Prix
Albert Park Circuit
Australia
3-5 Dec
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
10-12 Dec
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit
UAE