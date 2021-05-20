Trending

Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online

By

Here's how to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live stream online wherever you are

Monaco Grand Prix live stream
(Image credit: Mercedes / LAT Images)
2021 Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online

The 2021 F1 Monaco Grand Prix weekend starts with first practice today (Thursday, May 20). Qualifying is on Saturday and the race is on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

The Monaco Grand Prix live stream is nearly upon us, and if the first four races of the season are anything to go by, we're in for another thrilling contest.

Before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, all the talk was around the potential for a proper title fight this year, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen ready to take on Mercedes' eight-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at the top of the field.

And so it's been proven: Hamilton has three wins and one second so far, while Verstappen has one victory and three second-place finishes to his name. What's more, all four races have been close; for the first time since Nico Rosberg won the title in 2016, Hamilton faces a real threat. 

The action has now moved on to perhaps the most famous circuit of them all: Monaco. And it's a welcome return, with 2020's race having been cancelled due to Covid-19 — the first time it hadn't run since 1954.

Hamilton won here in 2019 and will be hopeful of doing the same again, but it's famously hard to overtake on the tight, winding streets of the principality, so qualifying will be key.

Who will come out on top? All will become clear soon. Read on to find out how to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.

Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online from anywhere with a VPN

Being in another country doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you pay for to watch the Monaco Grand Prix live stream. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality workaround.

We've tested many VPN services, and for our money the best VPN right now is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.View Deal

Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in the US

Monaco Grand Prix live stream – US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN is the place to turn for the Monaco Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. 

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1. 

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world. 

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. View Deal

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.View Deal

Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in the UK

Monaco Grand Prix live stream – British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Monaco Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution. 

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra. 

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in Canada

Monaco Grand Prix live stream — Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream. 

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in Australia

Monaco Grand Prix live stream – Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the Monaco Grand Prix online via Foxtel

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25. 

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 live stream: Monaco Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

Monaco Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix online – Red Bull

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend starts today (May 20) with the first two practice sessions, while P3 and qualifying take place on Saturday (there's no action on Friday in Monaco). The race itself is on Sunday (May 23). Here's the full schedule:

Thursday, May 20

  • Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST)
  • Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Saturday, May 22

  • Practice 3: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST)
  • Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Sunday, May 23

Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)

F1 live stream: Monaco Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS

DRIVER

NATIONALITY

CAR

PTS

1

Lewis Hamilton

GBR

MERCEDES

94

2

Max Verstappen

NED

RED BULL RACING HONDA

80

3

Valtteri Bottas

FIN

MERCEDES

47

4

Lando Norris

GBR

MCLAREN MERCEDES

41

5

Charles Leclerc

MON

FERRARI

40

6

Sergio Perez

MEX

RED BULL RACING HONDA

32

7

Daniel Ricciardo

AUS

MCLAREN MERCEDES

24

8

Carlos Sainz

ESP

FERRARI

20

9

Esteban Ocon

FRA

ALPINE RENAULT

10

10

Pierre Gasly

FRA

ALPHATAURI HONDA

8

11

Lance Stroll

CAN

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

5

12

Fernando Alonso

ESP

ALPINE RENAULT

5

13

Yuki Tsunoda

JPN

ALPHATAURI HONDA

2

14

Kimi Räikkönen

FIN

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

0

15

Antonio Giovinazzi

ITA

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

0

16

Sebastian Vettel

GER

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

0

17

George Russell

GBR

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

0

18

Mick Schumacher

GER

HAAS FERRARI

0

19

Nicholas Latifi

CAN

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

0

20

Nikita Mazepin

RAF

HAAS FERRARI

0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team

Driver 1

Driver 2

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen (7)

Antonio Giovinazzi (99)

Alpha Tauri

Pierre Gasly (10)

Yuki Tsunoda (22)

Alpine

Fernando Alonso (14)

Esteban Ocon (31)

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel (5)

Lance Stroll (18)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (16)

Carlos Sainz (55)

Haas

Nikita Mazepin (9)

Mick Schumacher (47)

McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo (3)

Lando Norris (4)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44)

Valtteri Bottas (77)

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (33)

Sergio Perez (11)

Williams

George Russell (63)

Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar

DATE

GRAND PRIX

CIRCUIT

COUNTRY

26-28 March

Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain International Circuit

Bahrain

16-18 April

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Autodromo Imola

Italy

30 April 2 May

Portuguese Grand Prix

Portimão Circuit

Portugal

7-9 May

Spanish Grand Prix

Catalunya Circuit

Spain

20-23 May

Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Circuit

Monte Carlo

4-6 June

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku street circuit

Azerbaijan

18-20 June

French Grand Prix

Circuit Paul Ricard

France

25-27 June

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring

Austria

2-4 July

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring

Austria

16-18 July

British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit

Great Britain

30 July - 1 Aug

Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring

Hungary

27-29 Aug

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Belgium

3-5 Sept

Dutch Grand Prix

Circuit Zandvoort

Netherlands

10-12 Sept

Italian Grand Prix

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Italy

24-26 Sept

Russian Grand Prix

Sochi International Street Circuit

Russia

1-3 Sept

Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore Circuit

Singapore

8-10 Oct

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka Circuit

Japan

22-24 Oct

US Grand Prix

Circuit of The Americas

United States

29-31 Oct

Mexico Grand Prix

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Mexico

5-7 Nov

Brazilian Grand Prix

Autodromo Interlagos

Brazil

19-21 Nov

Australian Grand Prix

Albert Park Circuit

Australia

3-5 Dec

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

10-12 Dec

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit

UAE

Monaco Grand Prix live stream — VPN statement

(Image credit: Future)