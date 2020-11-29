Cyber Monday sale — up to $600 off memory foam mattresses

If you're looking for the best mattress for your bedroom, you can't go wrong with a memory foam mattress. And now that Cyber Monday mattress deals are all live — there's never been a better time to upgrade to a memory foam mattress.

Today's deals are taking as much as $600 off popular models. So if you're shopping for a new mattress — here are the best memory foam mattresses you can get right now. (Also, make sure to check out our mattress deals coverage for more bedding sales).

Memory foam mattresses on sale

Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $1,198 now $799 @ Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our favorite overall mattress. It provides the perfect combo of support, comfort, and value. The mattress itself is a medium-firm mattress with five layers of foam that contour to your body. All Nectar Memory Foam Mattresses are from $300 to $399 off. Even better, you get a free bundle ($399 value) with any mattress purchases. A queen mattress costs $799, which is $399 off. View Deal

The GhostBed mattress: was $645 now $452 + 2 free pillows @ Ghostbed

GhostBed's memory foam mattress deals are live, with 30% off all mattresses, plus two free luxury pillows (worth $170). The Ghostbed is a medium-firm mattress (7.5/10). It's the cheapest and most popular from the company, with a high-density foam core, contouring gel memory foam and aerated latex top layer for maximum comfort. A twin mattress costs just $452 (was $645), while the price of a split king has dropped from $1,690 to $1,183 — that's the biggest discount ever. View Deal

Zoma Mattress: was $649 now $499 @ Zoma

The Zoma Mattress is designed with athletes in mind. The premium mattress uses gel memory foam to offer durable support that promotes proper spinal alignment. Beyond that, it uses an airy cover to keep you cool while you sleep. Use coupon code "BF150" to take $150 off all mattresses. (The coupon is automatically applied). After discount, prices start at $499 for the twin or $799 for the queen size mattress. View Deal

Layla Memory Foam Mattress: was $1,049 now $899 @ Layla

Want two mattresses in one? The Layla Memory Foam Mattress can be flipped based on your sleeping preference. One side offers a soft sleeping experience, whereas the other gives sleepers a more firm experience. It's made from memory foam infused with cooling copper gel particles. All mattresses are now $150 off and you get two free pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector. A queen mattress costs $899, which is $150 off. View Deal