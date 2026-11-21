You’ve got your gaming PC, your keyboard, your mouse, and maybe even a comfy chair — but something’s missing. That something is your headset, and it makes a big difference to how you can perform in any given title.

From the immersion of the crowd cheering as you bag a last-minute goal in EA Sports FC 27, to actually being able to hear another player’s footsteps close by in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, there’s an awful lot that a gaming headset can do for you.

And, with this Black Friday deal at Razer, you can knock $100 off the MSRP of its excellent Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset (yes, the name is something of a mouthful), bringing it down to just a shade under $300.

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This Black Friday Razer deal knocks 25% off one of its best headsets

Make no mistake, this headset is aiming for the top end of gaming peripherals with its MSRP, but it might just achieve it.

It’s comfortable, with an aluminum frame that’s durable but relatively light at 397g, connectivity via Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless dongle, Bluetooth, wired USB, or a 3.5mm jack, and even simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth audio, so you can listen to a podcast on your phone while playing a game that doesn’t require as much brainpower.

The handy retractable mic uses Razer’s TriForce Driver design for a wider soundstage that’s free of distortion, and THX Spatial Audio brings everything together.

Still, those are somewhat “meat and potatoes” inclusions for any headset worth its salt: So what’s really the draw here? Aside from some nice RGB lighting from Razer’s Chroma, there’s also haptic feedback built into the Kraken V4 Pro for moments like when your character transforms in Marvel Rivals, or your car goes off-road in 007 First Light.

There’s also a handy OLED base station where you can adjust your listening mode, audio EQ, haptics, lighting, and just about anything else. And you can get up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge: ideal for a WoW Forever marathon (or two).