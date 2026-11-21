While the debate about symmetrical and offset thumbsticks is likely to rumble on for all eternity (this writer is an “offset guy”), all Xbox and PC gamers can appreciate a well-made controller with plenty of features.

Better yet, they can appreciate a Black Friday deal on one of the best controllers around for anyone playing on a Microsoft console or a Windows machine. Right now, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is seeing a 20% discount, bringing it down to $159 from $199, and making it even easier to recommend.

Our reviewer Eve gave the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro a whopping 4.5 stars in 2024, dubbing it “the king of controllers” — and it still holds up to this day.

She said, “The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is a remarkably sleek, comfortable and high-performance controller for Xbox and PC, boasting Hall Effect thumbs and sticks, alongside a premium build.”

Honestly, at this price, and with that kind of recommendation, I’m tempted myself! Eve praised the buttons for being particularly clicky, since they use Razer’s mouse switches. That makes them tactile, responsive, and means they tickle the brain just right (just me?).

Those Hall Effect sticks and triggers should last longer than some more traditional options (we’re looking at the Switch Joy-Con sticks), and the four back buttons are ideal for programming things like jumping, crouching, or reloading so you don’t need to take your digits off the triggers in your favorite shooter. It even has the share button that Microsoft added to its first-party pads with this generation, which is ideal for screenshot-takers and video-makers alike.

Our only complaint was the price, something this deal helps make easier to swallow.

The internal battery nets you up to 20 hours on a single charge, too. In fact, our only complaint was the price, something this deal helps make easier to swallow.

So, if you’re looking for a pad for your Xbox console or your PC (or one you can use with both), this is a comfortable, high-performance controller that should last you for years, and with a bunch of software options to truly make it your own.