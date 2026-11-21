I’m vetting the best Black Friday headphone deals — save up to 53% on Bose, Apple, Sony, Beats and more
Grab a deal before the event even gets started
I could be playing GTA 6 right now, but no, I'm here to find you the best headphone deals around this Black Friday. There are already some great savings to be had, and we're still a week out from the big day itself.
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones down to $169 at Amazon are the deal of the moment. They're among our favorite noise-canceling headphones, and they're 53% off. Want more? Me too — so I found some. Let's goooooo...
Best headphones Black Friday deals: Quick links
- Soundcore Q20i: was $69 now $37 @ Amazon
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo: was $209 now $89 @ Amazon
- JBL Live 780NC: was $249 now $129 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro: was $249 now $139 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $329 now $169 @ Amazon
- Nothing Headphone (1): was $299 now $169 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $199 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 5: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459 now $348 @ Amazon
Best headphones Black Friday deals
Soundcore's ever-faithful (and always cheap) Q20i have dropped in price this Black Friday. They're a comfortable pair of lightweight headphones that sound great for the price and offer ANC — what more could you ask for under forty bucks? A pony, maybe? But these will do.
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"We heard you like bass, bro, so we put a bass slider in your headphones to make them literally shake on your head. There's a vibration motor in there. Seriously, bro, they're so bassy. And $110 off"
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How about a very colorful pair of headphones for a great price? We're big fans of the fit, finish and sound of the JBL Live 780NC, and this Black Friday deal makes them a great bet if you've got a little more to spend (but still want to maximise those savings).
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The venerable Beats Studio Pro hit different when they're $120 off MSRP. Solid ANC? Check. A cool, stylish look? Check. Good sound quality? That's a royal flush, baby.
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Bose might have replaced the QuietComfort headphones with (an also reduced pair), but at this price, these are headphones to go for. Excellent ANC for the price, a comfortable fit, and lovely physical controls. Not much more you could ask for this Black Friday. A pony, maybe? We can all dream...
(I still want that pony, mom)
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Wanna look like Lobot, that pilot/butler dude from Cloud City in (the best) Star Wars? The Nothing Headphone (1) can help you live out that dream while offering solid customizable sound and a great control scheme. Not bad for a Black Friday deal.
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Look out, world, boring is here. If you consider some of the best-sounding headphones for the price and 60 hours of battery life boring. I don't — and neither does this massive $120 saving on the Sennheiser Momentum 4. They do look boring, though. I'll give you that.
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Remember I said up top that Bose made new headphones to replace its more affordable model? This be they, and they're $20 more than the ones that everyone is buying. If you want some snazzier colors and a new design, you've found the cans for you — the Bose QuietComfort Headphones 2nd gen.
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Oh, look, boring raises its head again. If you consider 57 hours of battery life and excell... oh, I've made that joke before? Er... just buy the Momentum 4, not the Momentum 5. They're $160 and technically offer more battery life. Now that's no joke.
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Sony's plastic fantastic weigh very little and sound excellent — and now you can get them for $100 off. Not that you should. You see, I'm something of a deals clairvoyant, and I can foresee a deeper discount in these headphones' future. I can also see you buying these anyway because you want to bag that low price. I don't blame you — the WH-1000XM6 are great after all.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
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