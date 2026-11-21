The best Black Friday OLED TV deals we've found so far — massive price cuts on LG C6, Sony Bravia and more
The best early Black Friday OLED TV deals we've found so far
The home entertainment world has been shifting toward OLED for a while, and now that the technology has become more affordable, it’s easier to see what the fuss is about.
OLED displays can turn pixels off individually, meaning you get much better contrast, perfect blacks, and more vibrant color, and it’s also much more likely you’ll get gaming features like NVIDIA G-Sync and variable refresh rate (VRR) now. In short, they’ve become something of a total package, and some of our favorites are on sale across U.S. retailers already ahead of the Black Friday period.
Here are the best OLED TV deals we’ve spotted so far.
Quick Links
- LG 42" Class 4K UHD OLED: was $813, now $685 at Walmart
- LG 48" C5 Series 4K UHD OLED: was $899, now $996 at Walmart
- Sony 65" BRAVIA 6 OLED 4K: was $1,999, now $1,339 at Target
- Samsung - 65" Class S90H: was $2,699, now $1,399 at Best Buy
- LG 65" OLED evo AI C6: was $2,399, now $1,439 at Target
- Samsung - 77" Class S90H OLED: was $3,699, now $1,899 at Best Buy
The Best OLED Deals Ahead of Black Friday 2026
Save over $100 on this LG 42” Class 4K UHD OLED TV at Walmart, with the a9 Gen5 AI Processor to adjust for best picture and sound quality automatically, as well as VRR for gaming.
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The LG C5 series is a great all-rounder, and you can save almost $100 on this 48-inch model. It has LG's webOS for running apps, over 8.3 million self-lit smart pixels, and a super slim bezel
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This 65-inch BRAVIA 6 OLED from Sony is seeing a $660 saving, offering Triluminos Pro for more than a billion colors, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and up to 120Hz refresh rate for gamers.
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No, your eyes don't deceive you — that's almost 50% off this fantastic OLED TV from Samsung. With great glare-free picture quality, excellent AI upscaling for 4K content, and HDR, it's hard to beat.
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Save almost $1,000 on the award-winning LG C6 with a 65-inch screen. It offers perfect blacks, a Brightness Booster for a more luminous picture, and plenty of input ports. It can reach 165Hz refresh rate, too.
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Another near 50% discount, this time on a 77-inch OLED TV from Samsung, this model is also glare-free and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
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