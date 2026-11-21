The home entertainment world has been shifting toward OLED for a while, and now that the technology has become more affordable, it’s easier to see what the fuss is about.

OLED displays can turn pixels off individually, meaning you get much better contrast, perfect blacks, and more vibrant color, and it’s also much more likely you’ll get gaming features like NVIDIA G-Sync and variable refresh rate (VRR) now. In short, they’ve become something of a total package, and some of our favorites are on sale across U.S. retailers already ahead of the Black Friday period.

Here are the best OLED TV deals we’ve spotted so far.

The Best OLED Deals Ahead of Black Friday 2026