I found the best Black Friday meat thermometer deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Target — starting from $19
Perfectly cooked protein
With the festive season approaching, besides planning to grab some deals in the Black Friday sale, you’ve probably also got holiday hosting on your mind.
And now is a great time to grab one of the best meat thermometers to ensure your holiday hosting goes to plan—and that you don’t send your guests home with an unwanted gift of food poisoning.
I’ve tested wireless and instant-read thermometers for Tom’s Guide for years, and have sourced the best deals I can find at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. But don’t fear, they won’t break your budget, as the ThermoMonster Instant Read Thermometer is $19 at Amazon. I’ve also found a great gift option — the beautiful MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer, $59 at Amazon, which comes in a walnut case.
Quick links
- All Black Friday meat thermometer deals @ Amazon
- All Black Friday meat thermometer deals @ Best Buy
- All Black Friday meat thermometer deals @ Target
Editors Choice
- CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy
- ThermoMonster 0.5 Sec Instant Read Thermometer: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon
Black Friday wireless meat thermometers
Could a meat thermometer be any more beautiful? This single meat thermometer probe from MEATER sits in an attractive walnut casing, and I think it’s perfect stocking filler. It has a built-in Bluetooth repeater in the charger, will keep you cooking for two hours on a five-minute charge, and the probe has two sensors. It measures internal heat up to 212°F.
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I tested the CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer and rate it as the top choice in the Tom's Guide buying guide. It's intuitive to use, the app guides you through the cooking process and it even has a voice alert. With a $30 saving, it's an excellent Black Friday buy.
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When you need more than one probe, the Typhur Smart WiFi Wireless Meat Thermometer has you covered. With hosting season approaching, it could be just what you need to ensure your proteins are cooked to perfection. Or it could make the perfect gift for the BBQ lover in your life, as each six-sensor probe can go from the oven to a grill or smoker with ease.
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The Typhur Sync One Pro uses Sub-1G technology to power through grill lids, oven doors, and walls, keeping your connection solid across a 3,000-foot range. Whether you’re managing temperatures directly on the phone-free Smart Base or checking in from errands over Wi-Fi, you stay in full control of your cook. With six sensors and NIST-certified ±0.5°F accuracy, its ultra-thin probe takes the guesswork out of hitting the right temperature.
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Black Friday wireless instant read thermometers
Make life simple with an instant-read thermometer that’s wallet-friendly, too. Right now, the ThermoMonster Instant Read Thermometer is under $20. That’s a small price to pay for the peace of mind that your protein is cooked perfectly. The gadget has a professional thermocouple sensor and delivers an accurate reading in just 0.5 seconds, showing the temperature on a clear display.
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As the name suggests, you get a lightning-fast reading with the TempPro. In one second, it delivers an accurate reading to ±0.5°F. The heavy-duty thermometer features a two-inch, auto-rotating, backlit display, an excellent grip and an IP65 waterproof rating for ease of use and durability. It also features a Raise-to-Wake and Auto-off functions to optimize battery use.
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This is the go-to meat thermometer that I use to check the temperature of my protein, and I gave it a four-star review when I tested it in my own kitchen. It's a no-nonsense gadget that gives fast, accurate results without the fuss of a wireless device.
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Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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