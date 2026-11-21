With the festive season approaching, besides planning to grab some deals in the Black Friday sale, you’ve probably also got holiday hosting on your mind.

And now is a great time to grab one of the best meat thermometers to ensure your holiday hosting goes to plan—and that you don’t send your guests home with an unwanted gift of food poisoning.

I’ve tested wireless and instant-read thermometers for Tom’s Guide for years, and have sourced the best deals I can find at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. But don’t fear, they won’t break your budget, as the ThermoMonster Instant Read Thermometer is $19 at Amazon. I’ve also found a great gift option — the beautiful MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer, $59 at Amazon, which comes in a walnut case.

Editors Choice

Black Friday wireless meat thermometers

Save 25% MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer, Walnut: was $79 now $59 at Amazon Could a meat thermometer be any more beautiful? This single meat thermometer probe from MEATER sits in an attractive walnut casing, and I think it’s perfect stocking filler. It has a built-in Bluetooth repeater in the charger, will keep you cooking for two hours on a five-minute charge, and the probe has two sensors. It measures internal heat up to 212°F. Read more Read less ▼

Save $28 Typhur Smart WiFi Wireless Meat Thermometer: was $189 now $161 at Amazon When you need more than one probe, the Typhur Smart WiFi Wireless Meat Thermometer has you covered. With hosting season approaching, it could be just what you need to ensure your proteins are cooked to perfection. Or it could make the perfect gift for the BBQ lover in your life, as each six-sensor probe can go from the oven to a grill or smoker with ease. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Typhur Sync One Pro Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy The Typhur Sync One Pro uses Sub-1G technology to power through grill lids, oven doors, and walls, keeping your connection solid across a 3,000-foot range. Whether you’re managing temperatures directly on the phone-free Smart Base or checking in from errands over Wi-Fi, you stay in full control of your cook. With six sensors and NIST-certified ±0.5°F accuracy, its ultra-thin probe takes the guesswork out of hitting the right temperature. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday wireless instant read thermometers

Save 21% ThermoMonster 0.5 Sec Instant Read Thermometer: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Make life simple with an instant-read thermometer that’s wallet-friendly, too. Right now, the ThermoMonster Instant Read Thermometer is under $20. That’s a small price to pay for the peace of mind that your protein is cooked perfectly. The gadget has a professional thermocouple sensor and delivers an accurate reading in just 0.5 seconds, showing the temperature on a clear display. Read more Read less ▼

TempPro Lightning 1-Second Instant Read Meat Thermometer: was $59 now $29 at Target As the name suggests, you get a lightning-fast reading with the TempPro. In one second, it delivers an accurate reading to ±0.5°F. The heavy-duty thermometer features a two-inch, auto-rotating, backlit display, an excellent grip and an IP65 waterproof rating for ease of use and durability. It also features a Raise-to-Wake and Auto-off functions to optimize battery use. Read more Read less ▼