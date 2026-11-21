Ladies and gentlemen, I think we can all agree 2026 has been a console pricing onslaught. But it's not all bad — Grand Theft Auto 6 and Black Friday deals have finally rolled into town. If you want to upgrade your system alongside taking your first steps around Vice City, now's the time.

Sadly, while accessories and games are getting reduced, the console prices themselves are staying put at the time of writing. Of course, I'll update this article if that changes. Meanwhile, if you want to expand your collection with non-Rockstar titles, the annual PlayStation Black Friday sale is already live with deals from $7. For example, you can get Cyberpunk 2077 for $35.

There's a lot of time left to run on the Black Friday promotions, so we'll surely see more deals as we get closer to November 27. So, whether you’re based in the United States or the United Kingdom, here are the PS5 Black Friday deals to pay attention to.

PS5 accessories US

Sony InZone H5 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179 now $128 at Amazon The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best gaming headsets to use with both PS5 and PC. Lightweight and comfortable to use for long periods of time, the H5 can last for 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming. Read more Read less ▼

PSVR 2 Call of the Mountain Bundle: was $399 now $343 at Walmart Snag the PlayStation 5's latest VR headset, the PSVR 2, for $56 off, and this bundle also throws in one of the best PSVR 2 games, Horizon Call of the Mountain, at no extra cost. The PSVR 2 brings serious high-quality gaming credentials with a 4K OLED picture at up to a 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best VR controllers around, the VR 2 Sense. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 DualSense Edge controller: was $199 now $169 at Amazon Take your PS5 gaming up a level with the DualSense Edge. The first official "pro" created by Sony, it's the most premium version of the DualSense, allowing you to fully customise your play experience. You tweak stick sensitivity and dead zones, and even remap each button individually. Plus, it includes adjustable back buttons. The DualSense Edge in a Midnight Black hue is also on sale for $169 right now.

Also check: Best Buy | Walmart | PlayStation Direct Read more Read less ▼

PS5 accessories UK

Save 34% (£22) PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller: was £64 now £42 at Amazon Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colourways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to £43 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% (£20) PlayStation DualSense 007 First Light Edition: was £74 now £54 at PlayStation Direct US Fresh off Robert Pattinson being named the new James Bond, Sony’s 007 First Light collector’s pad feels well timed. Finished with a golden sheen and gun-barrel motif framing Bond’s codename, it packs the same adaptive triggers and haptic feedback as the regular DualSense. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% (£40) PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: was £130 now £90 at PlayStation Direct US Built with planar magnetic drivers for crisp, detailed 3D audio, this over-ear headset connects to your PS5 over low-latency PlayStation Link while pairing to your phone via Bluetooth at the same time. A retractable, noise-rejecting boom mic rounds out the package. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 games US

Horizon Forbidden West: was $41 now $28 at Amazon Sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4, Horizon Forbidden West takes everything that was great about its predecessor and expands upon it. In this open-world action/adventure game, you take control of Aloy: a warrior in the post-apocalyptic United States that has been reclaimed by nature. There, she must contend with animal-like machines, as well as cunning human foes, as she ventures from her homeland towards the coast of the Pacific. Read more Read less ▼

Returnal: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Housemarque's challenging, procedurally generated third-person roguelike shooter is still one of the PS5's best games, and if you've yet to play it, it's a bargain at this price. The game sees you taking the reins as Selene Vassos, a pilot who crash-lands on an ever-changing world home to tons of dangerous alien lifeforms. Equip yourself with strange weapons and abilities and explore the ever-changing map one loop at a time. Read more Read less ▼

The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $28 at Amazon If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging. Read more Read less ▼

Astro Bot: was $59 now $39 at Walmart Astro Bot is the full-featured follow-up to the PS5 console pack-in game, Astro's Playroom. You play the adorable PlayStation mascot as he travels across more than 50 planets in search of his lost crew. Packed with nods to PlayStation's past, and with some of the most consistently creative platform gameplay on any console, it's a family-friendly game that gives Mario a run for his money. Read more Read less ▼

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 at Amazon PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update. Read more Read less ▼

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5. Read more Read less ▼

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget. Read more Read less ▼

Demon's Souls:: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 games UK

Assassin's Creed Shadows: was £39 now £23 at Amazon Step into the shoes of shinobi assassin, Naoe, and legendary samurai, Yasuke, for less in Assassin's Creed Shadows, the 2025 installment of Ubisoft's historical action-adventure series. Explore the open world of feudal Japan and hop between these two characters to explore and experience that world using two radically different playstyles: stealth or strength, shadows or steel. This Only At Amazon edition also includes the Sekiryu Character Pack, alongside the full game. Read more Read less ▼

Sonic X Shadow Generations: was £24 now £22 at Amazon Right now, you can get a high-speed Sonic the Hedgehog adventure for less, as Sonic X Shadow Generations is better than half price for Prime Day. This remasters 2011's Sonic Generations and puts the titular anti-hero in the limelight in a brand new adventure of his own, giving you plenty of levels and challenges to blaze through as either the blue blur or his edgier foe. Read more Read less ▼

Elden Ring: was £39 now £27 at Amazon If you're yet to venture into the Lands Between and experience From Software's vast and challenging open-world action-RPG, now's the perfect chance: Elden Ring is 41% off for Black Friday. Play as a Tarnished, choose your preferred combat build, and roam around Limgrave and beyond, exploring this huge dark fantasy world and facing down a ton of tough combat encounters and even tougher bosses as you set out to become the Elden Lord. Read more Read less ▼