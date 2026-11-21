Oh! Sorry, didn't see you there — I was too busy practicing the choreo of XG's DEPENDS with my favorite earbuds. What's that? You're looking for the best Black Friday earbuds deals? I think I can help out there. Just give me a second, I've got to nail Juria's part here...

So my pick of the crop at the moment is the WF-1000XM5 for $179 at Amazon. They might be last generation's flagship, but that means you get excellent performance at a cut price. There are more besides; let me just finish off my practice. And a 1, 2, a 1, 2, 3.

Best Black Friday earbuds deals

Soundcore P31i: was $59 now $29 at Amazon You know the cheap, good, quick scale? If you want cheap and quick, it's not gonna be good, etc etc. The Soundcore P31i are all three. They're super cheap, they're super good, and they can be delivered by Amazon Prime quickly. Take that, engineers. Or thought-experimenters. Read more Read less ▼

Soundcore Liberty 5: was $129 now $75 at Amazon Simple, uncompromising earbuds is probably how some would describe the Liberty 5 earbuds. But I'm not 'some' — the Liberty 5 are good, but boring. And they thrust AI down your throat. Stahp. Can't deny the value for under $100, though. This is a great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $329 now $179 at Amazon Now we're talking. There's no AI chatbot assistant or anything artificial here — just a great pair of buds. Previous gen they might be, but they've still got it where it counts. Namely, sick sound quality and good battery life. Oh, and Sony's app is really good. Read more Read less ▼