I've been searching for the best Black Friday earbuds deals: You can save up to $140 off Sony, Bose, Beats and more
In-ear savings for life
Oh! Sorry, didn't see you there — I was too busy practicing the choreo of XG's DEPENDS with my favorite earbuds. What's that? You're looking for the best Black Friday earbuds deals? I think I can help out there. Just give me a second, I've got to nail Juria's part here...
So my pick of the crop at the moment is the WF-1000XM5 for $179 at Amazon. They might be last generation's flagship, but that means you get excellent performance at a cut price. There are more besides; let me just finish off my practice. And a 1, 2, a 1, 2, 3.
Best earbuds Black Friday deals: Quick links
- Soundcore P31i: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
- CMF Buds Pro 2: was $49 now $35 @ Amazon
- Soundcore Liberty 5: was $129 now $75 @ Amazon
- Nothing Ear (3): was $149 now $94 @ Amazon
- Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM5: was $329 now $179 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Gen 2: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM6: was $329 now $248 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday earbuds deals
You know the cheap, good, quick scale? If you want cheap and quick, it's not gonna be good, etc etc. The Soundcore P31i are all three. They're super cheap, they're super good, and they can be delivered by Amazon Prime quickly. Take that, engineers. Or thought-experimenters.
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Lamborghini-orange earbuds without the eye-watering Italian price tag; and they're more reliable. They won't leave you on the side of the road with a busted transmission — but the CMF Buds Pro 2 will try to feed you ChatGPT. Somehow, the transmission issues feel less bad. Thanks, Nothing.
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Simple, uncompromising earbuds is probably how some would describe the Liberty 5 earbuds. But I'm not 'some' — the Liberty 5 are good, but boring. And they thrust AI down your throat. Stahp. Can't deny the value for under $100, though. This is a great deal.
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The Nothing Ear (3) are the business. They look wicked, I love their sound and... oh, what's this? Oh God, ChatGPT integration. At least the cool case that doubles as a higher-quality call mic is cool. And $50 off? I reckon I can forgive the chatbot thing.
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The Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro have a Guinness World Record, I'm told, for sound quality. Take that for what it's worth (not much) — instead, take our word for it. These are great buds with excellent sound quality and... oh, come on now. AI integration. $40 off takes the sting out.
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Now we're talking. There's no AI chatbot assistant or anything artificial here — just a great pair of buds. Previous gen they might be, but they've still got it where it counts. Namely, sick sound quality and good battery life. Oh, and Sony's app is really good.
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Samsung's at it again, stealing Apple's naming convention. They've stolen the shape too — and then tossed in AI integration (I am, as we speak, mid-AI earbuds breakdown). At least the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro sound excellent and pair very well with Samsung Galaxy devices. And $70 off? Black Friday, you spoil us.
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You a fitness freak? Gotta get your sweat on? Then the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are the Black Friday earbuds for you. Their hooks make them stay super solidly in your ears, and they sound great. And they're orange. For $70 off? Please, and thank you.
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Do you know how I like to block out the sound of crying children on the bus? If I forget to charge these, then I stick my fingers in my ears and glare angrily at the poor parents — but mostly I use the epic noise-canceling Bose has built into the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Gen 2. You can too now, with $70 off this Black Friday.
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I haven't talked about AI for at least three entries on the list now — and we're going to continue this winning streak with Sony's flagship buds. The WF-1000XM6 are a great pair of earbuds with excellent noise canceling and amazing sound quality. And they don't thrust some form of chatbot down your throat. Bliss.
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Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
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