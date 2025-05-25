All the best Memorial Day mattress sales live: luxury Saatva price cuts, plus budget options from $89 this weekend

Jump straight to...

Latest news: Memorial Day is still a day away but all the Memorial Day mattress sales are live this morning. Most have been running for at least a week, many longer, and I’d be very surprised to see prices drop any further now — they’re already largely back to Black Friday levels.

As the Managing Editor of Tom’s Guide's Sleep team, I’ve been tracking mattress prices for over five years now. The deals I’m seeing this Memorial Day weekend largely match those from the last few major sales, such as Presidents’ Day, so they’re not new, per se. But they’re still good, with lots of mattresses now around $100 cheaper than they were in April.

And there’s a good chance it’s the last time we’ll see these prices. Several big-name brands have already warned us that mattress prices are expected to rise from the summer when the tariff pause is lifted. So if you think you’ll need a new mattress in the next 6-12 months, you could save a few hundred dollars by buying now.

5 best mattresses on Memorial Day: Editor's choice

My job this weekend is to help you find the right mattress at the lowest possible price — not just the biggest discounts (although you'll find those deals here, too). My team has tested over 90 mattresses: these are the five I most recommend, and the best Memorial Day deals for each.

Unbeatable value 2. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress (queen): $649 at DreamCloud

Our score: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (9,100+ reviews)

The DreamCloud is the best mattress in a box we've tested, offering comfort and support at a budget-friendly price tag — just what we expect from a boxed bed. We recently retested the DreamCloud and it continues to live up to our high expectations, particularly when it comes support. Our tester with back pain praised how it cradled her lower back, although as a side sleeper she found it took some time to soften the foams. It's not the standout luxury comfort of the Saatva Classic above, but if you're working with a tighter budget, it's fantastic value for money. Normal price: queen from $649

Today’s best deal: queen from $649 at DreamCloud

Price check: A queen size dropped to $599 in a flash sale in April, but it's still cheaper now than the $699 we saw earlier this year. We don't predict a lower price soon — if anything, it's likely to go up due to tariffs. Read the full review