All the best Memorial Day mattress sales live: luxury Saatva price cuts, plus budget options from $89 this weekend
The lowest mattress prices of the year have returned in the Memorial Day sales
Jump straight to...
1. Top sales at a glance
2. Best deals — editor's pick
3. LIVE: latest updates
Latest news: Memorial Day is still a day away but all the Memorial Day mattress sales are live this morning. Most have been running for at least a week, many longer, and I’d be very surprised to see prices drop any further now — they’re already largely back to Black Friday levels.
As the Managing Editor of Tom’s Guide's Sleep team, I’ve been tracking mattress prices for over five years now. The deals I’m seeing this Memorial Day weekend largely match those from the last few major sales, such as Presidents’ Day, so they’re not new, per se. But they’re still good, with lots of mattresses now around $100 cheaper than they were in April.
And there’s a good chance it’s the last time we’ll see these prices. Several big-name brands have already warned us that mattress prices are expected to rise from the summer when the tariff pause is lifted. So if you think you’ll need a new mattress in the next 6-12 months, you could save a few hundred dollars by buying now.
Top Memorial Day mattress sales at a glance
- Zinus: $14% off budget mattresses
Prices start from $96 at Amazon
- DreamCloud: 60% off hybrid mattresses
Prices start from $299 at DreamCloud
- Nectar: 50% off memory foam mattresses
Prices start from $349 at Nectar
- Saatva: $400 off our top-ranking mattress
Prices start from $999 at Saatva
- Helix: 27% off + free pillows - code: TOMS27
Prices start from $749
- Purple: $700 off mattress + base
Prices start from $699
- Tempur-Pedic: see all Memorial Day deals
Prices start from $1,918.40
- Westin: 35% off hotel-style mattresses
Prices start from $1,069.25
5 best mattresses on Memorial Day: Editor's choice
My job this weekend is to help you find the right mattress at the lowest possible price — not just the biggest discounts (although you'll find those deals here, too). My team has tested over 90 mattresses: these are the five I most recommend, and the best Memorial Day deals for each.
1. Saatva Classic mattress (queen): $2,095 now $1,695 at Saatva
Our score: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (4,000+ reviews)
This luxury hybrid innerspring model has sat at the top of our best mattress rankings for four years now. We re-reviewed it in November and it remains the only mattress we've ever given a full five stars. Aside from superb comfort and support, the Classic is also very customizable: it comes in three different firmness levels and two heights, making it a good choice for most people, including anyone with back pain — it's endorsed by chiropractors, and I can confirm that it eased my post-pregnancy lower back pain in the seven months I slept on it.
Normal price: queen from $1,799
Today’s best deal: queen from $1,699 at Saatva
Price check: You can get the Saatva Classic for $1,699 with our special deal — that's $4 off the lowest price of the year ($1,695 on Presidents' Day), and $100 cheaper than both the official Saatva Memorial Day sale and the price in April.
2. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress (queen): $649 at DreamCloud
Our score: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (9,100+ reviews)
The DreamCloud is the best mattress in a box we've tested, offering comfort and support at a budget-friendly price tag — just what we expect from a boxed bed. We recently retested the DreamCloud and it continues to live up to our high expectations, particularly when it comes support. Our tester with back pain praised how it cradled her lower back, although as a side sleeper she found it took some time to soften the foams. It's not the standout luxury comfort of the Saatva Classic above, but if you're working with a tighter budget, it's fantastic value for money.
Normal price: queen from $649
Today’s best deal: queen from $649 at DreamCloud
Price check: A queen size dropped to $599 in a flash sale in April, but it's still cheaper now than the $699 we saw earlier this year. We don't predict a lower price soon — if anything, it's likely to go up due to tariffs.
3. Nectar Classic Memory Foam (queen): $649 at Nectar
Our score: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (50,000+ reviews)
One of our top-rated memory foam mattresses, the Nectar Classic manages to nail that tricky balance of support and comfort. We love it for back sleepers and combi sleepers; if you move around in the night, the Classic is comfortable in every position. Plus, the motion isolation is excellent, meaning your tossing and turning won't disturb your bed partner. For a softer body-hugging memory foam mattress, upgrade to the Premier — it's $949 for a queen at Nectar and for the extra $300 you get an extra inch of foam and a heap more cushioned comfort.
Normal price: queen from $649
Today’s best deal: queen from $649 at Nectar
Price check: The price of a queen Nectar Classic has been $649 for months now and as Nectar mattress sales rarely change, we doubt the price will drop over Memorial Day.
4. Zinus 10" Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam (queen): $219.98 now $177 at Amazon
Our score: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (79,000+ reviews)
It's pressure relief all the way with the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress. What I mean by that is this softer all-foam mattress is made of dense foam that cushions the body where it presses into mattress to evenly distribute weight and prevent pressure build-up. That's ideal for side sleepers but back and stomach sleepers should look for a mattress with firmer support. The Zinus is a great cheap mattress but at this price point we expect limited durability; we recommend it for short-term use or guest rooms.
Normal price: queen from $219.98
Today’s best deal: queen from $177 at Amazon
Price check: This deal has been running for over a month now but the price of the Zinus jumps around a lot. $177 for a queen is the lowest it's ever been — cheaper than Black Friday — but it was as high as $278 earlier this year.
5. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress (queen): $2,373 now $1,732.54 at Helix with code: TOMS27
Our score: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (7,400+ reviews)
Our sleep editor Nicola Appleton has been sleeping on the Midnight Luxe for over a year now and it's no exaggeration to say she's in love with this mattress. The best mattress for side sleepers we've tested, the Midnight Luxe has a thick, plush pillow top that contours to the shoulder and hip to prevent pressure build-up. But it's not all about the cushioning, as the spring base provides plenty of support; Nicola's back sleeping husband is also a big fan of the Midnight Luxe.
Normal price: queen from $1,899
Today’s best deal: queen from $1,732 at Helix
Price check: Use code TOMS27 to save 27% in the Helix Memorial Day sale and claim a free bedding bundle with any Luxe or Elite mattress. That's better than the usual 20% off Helix sale and a return to the Black Friday discount.
"Outstanding pressure relief for those who sleep on their sides"
Nicola Appleton, Sleep Editor
If there's one mattress I'd buy this Memorial Day, it's the Helix Midnight Luxe. I've been sleeping on this mattress for over a year now, singing its praises to anyone who even thinks the word 'mattress' near me.
As well as outstanding pressure relief when side sleeping (bye-bye, hip pain), the Helix Midnight Luxe has enhanced lumbar support that helps relieve my recurrent lower back pain.
And there's 27% off in the Helix Memorial Day sale using code TOMS27, which matches the best deal we've seen this year and reduces a queen size Midnight Luxe to $1,733 (was $2,373.)
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: queen was $2,373 now $1,733 plus free bedding bundle at Helix Sleep
The Helix Midnight Luxe is a premium mattress that offers outstanding pressure relief for those who sleep on their sides. There's currently 27% off the Luxe ahead of the Helix Memorial Day mattress sales when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. Plus, you'll get a free mattress protector and sheet set worth up to $183. The Helix mattress sale was marginally better during Black Friday, when the bedding bundle included two free pillows as well. But right now is likely the best price you'll get on this bed this side of Labor Day in September, so it's well worth taking advantage of. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty, free shipping and a 100-night sleep trial.
The best mattress deal I've seen this year
The Memorial Day mattress sales have been a little, let's say, predictable this year but this is one deal I didn't see coming — a queen Siena Memory Foam Mattress only $279 at Amazon.
For shoppers on a tight budget, this is the discount I recommend and as it's a limited time offer I suggest acting fast.
I had a chance to test the Siena and at that low price tag, I wasn't expecting much. But it turns out you shouldn't judge a mattress by its MSRP. The Siena is hugely supportive for both back and stomach sleeping, while the dense, squidgy foams add a cushioned feel.
You can read more about it in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, or check out our cheap mattress guide for more budget beds — although spoiler, it's the Siena that tops the chart.
Siena Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $278 at Amazon
This 10" memory foam mattress usually costs $359 for a queen in the Siena mattress sales and it's excellent value for money even at that price. So this sale is something special, with a queen back down to the lowest price we've recorded at $278. It's an even better price than Black Friday.
Our next best mattress... the DreamCloud
Ruth Jones, Sleep Staff Writer, Tom's Guide
The Saatva Classic is our number one rated mattress and having tested it out, I can confirm that it's worth the investment. However, if you're working with a smaller budget, my mid-range recommendation is the DreamCloud Hybrid.
Like the Classic, the DreamCloud Mattress is a hybrid innerspring with a bit of bounce, comfortable cushioning and a lot of support.
At just $649 for a queen, the DreamCloud punches well above its weight, with impressive back support for those suffering from aches and pains.
You can learn more about it with our DreamCloud Mattress review — or check it out on the DreamCloud site.
Save on our top-rated mattress
Claire Davies, Senior Sleep Editor
Mattress testing is a big part of my job as a Senior Sleep Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach, and the comfiest, most supportive mattress I've slept on to date is the Saatva Classic.
I’ve spent seven months using the Saatva Classic and it has revolutionized my sleep, helping relieve the lower back pain that's followed me since pregnancy. I think this luxury innerspring hybrid is well worth its full MSRP. So the fact that you can save $400 on the Classic Mattress at Saatva today is, in my opinion, excellent value.
That's a special discount that we've teamed up with Saatva to offer Tom's Guide readers — it's better than the deal you'll see on the Saatva site. So if you need a new mattress right now, it's a great offer to grab.
Saatva Classic Mattress (queen): was $2,099 now $1,699 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress I’ve slept on. It excels in three specific areas. The first is a double whammy of pressure relief and lower back support. The second area is edge support – it’s the strongest I’ve felt in a mattress, giving me and my family more space to spread out and sleep on. Lastly, the temperature control is excellent. I’m a very hot sleeper, but I sleep comfortably all night long on the Classic. Apart from a few minor cosmetic imperfections, I can’t fault this mattress.