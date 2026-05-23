<a id="elk-481ddddd-49fc-4cb9-9132-4639288c972b"></a><h2 id="hi-i-m-eve-and-welcome-to-our-live-memorial-day-mattress-sales-coverage-2">Hi, I'm Eve and welcome to our live Memorial Day mattress sales coverage!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-76266071-790c-4ccf-9f88-aa7bda94f5f0"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="5KAtEvPHwcJmE3bmGoA2sQ" name="BrooklynBeddingCopperFlex_03 price drop" alt="Mattress tester Eve Davies leaps onto the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Mattress in a warmly lit room. In the top right corner is a Tom's Guide price drop deals graphic" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/5KAtEvPHwcJmE3bmGoA2sQ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-a1ab35ef-c3db-4fd6-88c7-b3ce77963f70">Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Memorial Day mattress sales, where we're focusing on the mid-range marvels that we think are worth every cent of your hard-earned cash. <br><br>I'm <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/eve-davies">Eve</a>, a sleep tech writer and mattress tester. I've helped test some of the best value mattresses on the market. If you're looking to make your money go further this Memorial Day, I'm here to guide you towards this years genuinely good deals.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>