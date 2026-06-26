<a id="elk-30c6246a-c7cf-4565-bdab-6932620d5059"></a><h2 id="last-call-for-prime-day-deals">Last call for Prime Day deals...</h2><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" id="elk-b7427c58-87a1-49c8-9c50-12f65f428858" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="N23eMeknaRyyfUaTqzLsNJ" name="Prime Day deals" alt="Collage of Prime Day deals" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/N23eMeknaRyyfUaTqzLsNJ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon edited with Gemini)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="elk-649fb93c-d032-46ac-b59d-0b1eddb39bbb">The end is near! We're now entering Prime Day 2026's final hours. If there's something you've been eyeing or unsure of &mdash; this is your last chance to act. Yes, there will be more sales this summer, but Prime Day is the summer's flagship retail holiday, so prices won't dip this low till Labor Day. The Tom's Guide Savings Squad will be here all day highlighting the best last-minute deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. So let's get started...</p><ul id="elk-727bcbfd-0866-49ee-b626-1c6149d6e162"><li><strong></strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><strong>shop all last-minute Prime Day deals</strong></a><strong></strong></li></ul>