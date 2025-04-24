Avocado just launched its most luxurious organic mattress yet — but there's a catch

Avocado is a brand at the forefront of organic sleep and with the launch of the Grand Luxe Mattress from $8,499 at Avocado, luxury comfort is getting greener.

Built with up to 17 layers of natural and certified organic materials, the Grand Luxe Mattress comes in multiple feels to suit every sleep style.

Avocado Grand Luxe Mattress specs Release date: April 2025

Sizes: 4 (queen to split king)

Type: Hybrid

Feel: Firm, medium-firm, medium

Price: from $8,499 at Avocado

Avocado's flagship Green Mattress has earned a mention among the best mattresses we've tested — the Grand Luxe keeps the organic support of this 4.5-star mattress but adds a sumptuous finish and even more pressure relief.

But that does mean a high price tag and with an MSRP starting at $8,499, the Grand Luxe is an indulgence.

This isn't the first time Avocado has branched out into the realm of ultra-premium mattresses (the Grand Luxe is cheap compared to Avocado's collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow.)

And with latex mattresses known for their durability, the Grand Luxe should provide ample years of natural sleep.

April is Earth Month and while this is rarely a celebration of extravagance, the launch of Avocado's Grand Luxe Mattress is a chance to treat yourself while respecting the planet. Here's everything you need to know about it...

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avocado Grand Luxe Mattress: from $8,499 at Avocado

With six iterations to choose from, the Avocado Grand Luxe is an organic mattress with ample choice. Although the more sumptuous the feel, the higher the price tag. While Avocado mattress sales are semi-regular, the Grand Luxe isn't included in the current Earth Month deal so we doubt it will see frequent discounts. However, keep an eye out for savings in May's Memorial Day mattress sales.

Avocado Grand Luxe Mattress: Price

The Avocado Grand Luxe is an indulgence but while the prices are high, the luxury build and use of organic materials are likely to result in increased durability.

Queen MSRP (Firm Classic Tufted Top): $8,499

$8,499 King MSRP (Firm Classic Tufted Top): $10,999

$10,999 Cal king MSRP (Firm Classic Tufted Top): $10,999

$10,999 Split king MSRP (Firm Classic Tufted Top): $13,749

These prices are for the simplest Grand Luxe model, although even this is anything but basic.

Like many of the best luxury mattresses, the Grand Luxe is available in multiple feels and finishes. Firm, Cushion Firm and Medium models are crafted without a pillow top, while Medium, Medium Plush and Ultra Plush feels come with a pillow top.

(Image credit: Avocado)

Each contouring upgrade increases the price. For example, a queen Firm without pillow top is $8.499, while a queen Medium with pillow top is $13,699.

This is an ultra-premium price, expensive even for the best organic mattresses. In comparison, the flagship Avocado Green Mattress has an MSRP of $1,999 for a standard queen at Avocado.

The Grand Luxe appears to be covered by the Avocado 25-year mattress warranty and comes with a 365-night trial.

Avocado Grand Luxe Mattress: Features

Known for multilayered mattresses that make use of the best natural materials, the Grand Luxe is designed to embody Avocado's ethos: high-quality organic comfort.

The Grand Luxe mattress design features up to 17 layers of natural materials, including the buoyant pressure relief of latex foams.

Each mattress also contains GOTS-certified organic cotton, silk, as well as mohair, Peruvian alpaca and British wool.

(Image credit: Avocado)

Natural fabrics are known for their innate breathability, so we expect the Grand Luxe to maintain a comfortable temperature all night long.

A multi-tiered AeraSpring system promises "pinpoint precision" and a supportive feel Avocado describes as "weightless." This should particularly suit those who regularly wake up with aches and pains.

Finished with hand-tufted wool rosettes, for enhanced longevity and airflow, every aspect of the Grand Luxe has been carefully considered.

The Grand Luxe is available in six firmness levels, including options with or without pillow top. The pillow top combines microcoils and talalay latex for responsive pressure relief.

(Image credit: Avocado)

(The pillow top is also sold separately, if you want to add a luxury organic upgrade to your current mattress.)

The Grand Luxe is currently being rolled out across Avocado mattress stores, should you want to try before you buy. Avocado recommends calling ahead, to ensure the mattress is available for testing.

Alternatively — and if your budget doesn't stretch as far as the Grand Luxe — check out our Avocado Green Mattress review.

While it might not deliver the indulgence of the Grand Luxe, this organic mattress impressed us with its full body support and feel for every sleep style.