<a id="elk-6543a2b4-1991-429e-99d9-260c9bc100d1"></a><h2 id="gta-6-pre-orders-are-finally-here-2">GTA 6 pre-orders are finally here!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-f0e08aa7-2bba-4360-b8a8-28436d9dda1c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="wCVU8kp7RnVDsUVrXCe99" name="GTA 6 - Vintage Vice 8" alt="GTA 6" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wCVU8kp7RnVDsUVrXCe99.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Rockstar Games)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-2bc634fb-f5a1-410a-9091-5c87e8a99cf1">Hello! It's been a long road, but GTA 6 pre-orders have arrived. After a few false dawns in recent months, in the UK and Australia you can pre-order the game now, and the US isn't far behind. Stick with me, and I'll guide you through the full process to help you lock in your copy, with all the retailer links you will need.</p>