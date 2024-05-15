What is a Sealy Posturepedic mattress and should you buy one in Memorial Day sales?

The Sealy Posturepedic mattress collection is Sealy's best-selling range of beds designed in collaboration with orthopedic specialists. Offering premium comfort and support, these models come in a range of sizes, firmness levels, and materials. But should you buy one in the Memorial Day sales?

Sealy is a leading bed manufacturer know for making some of the best mattresses on the market for cooling and comfort. Their Posturepedic beds are built with extra back support and comfort, using materials such as specially made coils and layers of memory foam.

Their most luxurious model is the Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid Mattress, and you can now save up to $400 on all sizes of the Posturepedic Plus Hybrid at Sealy. However, there are plenty of other Posturepedic deals to shop. Here, we'll take a look at these supportive mattresses' designs and materials, comfort and support, and price in the Memorial Day mattress sales.

Sealy Posturepedic mattress: Price & deals

Sealy have kickstarted their Memorial Day sale, and you can ignore the "Ends Today" banner; Sealy deals are ongoing. The two Posturepedic mattresses being sold on the official Sealy website are the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid and the Sealy Posturepedic Plus.

There's currently no deal on the Posturepedic Hybrid , with a queen priced at $1,249, but it's still the cheaper model on Sealy's website. The Posturepedic Plus, on the other hand, uses premium materials for increased durability and support, so naturally has a more premium price tag. The deal on the Plus knocks $100-$400 off all sizes, with a queen Plus $1,799 at full retail price but $1,699 on sale.

(Image credit: Mattress Firm)

Both mattresses come with a 10-year warranty, free shipping and set-up, and a 90-night sleep trial. While a 10-year warranty is sufficient and the standard amount for most mattresses on the market, their 90-night trial is below average, with most mattress brands offering at least a 100-night trial.

However, you can find the best cheap mattress deal on a Posturepedic bed over at Mattress Firm. Right now, you can get 30% off all sizes of the Spring Bloom 12" Medium Mattress at Mattress Firm, with a queen just $489.99 down from $699.99. Mattress Firm also gives you more time to try it out, as the retailer offers a 120-night sleep trial in addition to free delivery.

Sealy Posturepedic® Hybrid: from $1,149 at Sealy

The Plus is the most popular Posturepedic bed at Sealy. With two firmness options, it provides comfort and support with gel-infused memory foam and a sturdy base layer of 900 premium coils. Right now, it's up to 33% off all sizes.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid: was from $1,679 now $1,779 at Sealy

The Plus is the most premium Posturepedic bed at Sealy. Ideal for all sleepers thanks to its three firmness options, it provides a cool, supportive sleep thanks to its temperature control and 1,000 individually wrapped coils. Right now, it's up to $400 off all sizes, with a queen down to $1,699.

Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12": was from $499.99 now $349.99 at Mattress Firm

The Spring Bloom is the most affordable Posturepedic bed at Mattress Firm. Ideal for back and stomach sleepers, it provides a cool and comfortable sleep with targeted back support. Right now, it's 30% off all sizes, so a queen is now down to $489.99 (was $699.99).

Sealy Posturepedic mattress: Designs & materials

The Posturepedic Hybrid and Plus are both shipped flat, meaning they don't need to be expanded when they arrive at your door (which is why free in-home setup is included). The Spring Bloom, meanwhile, is condensed and delivered in a box. All three mattresses feature Surface-Guard Technology™, which protects the beds from allergens and bacteria, and a foam-and-coil hybrid design.

The Spring has the shortest design, standing 12" tall. It begins with a soft, stretch-knit antibacterial cover with MoistureProtect, a cooling technology. It features Sealy cool gel foam, motion-reducing Response Encased Coils for all-over comfort and proper spinal alignment, while reinforced foam center provides targeted back support.

(Image credit: Sealy)

The 13" Posturepedic Hybrid has three internal layers, plus a cooling cover featuring a temperature-regulating Sealy Chill technology. The first layer features ComfortSense Gel Memory Foam for body-cradling comfort. After a smoothing layer of transitional foam, there's a sturdy foundation layer of 900 premium coils with Responsive Coil Technology for airflow and support.

Like the Hybrid, the Plus has a 13" design, a Sealy Chill cover, and ComfortSense Memory Foam, but boasts more premium materials, including over 1,000 of Sealy's most durable individually wrapped coils.

Sealy Posturepedic mattress: Comfort & support

(Image credit: Sealy)

The Posturepedic Hybrid comes in Soft or Firm, while the Plus comes in Soft, Firm, or Medium. We would recommend the medium to back sleepers, while soft should be the best mattress for side sleepers and firm the best mattress for stomach sleepers. This is because side sleepers need a plush surface to cushion their shoulders and hips, while stomach sleepers need their hips to be kept upright for proper spine alignment.

However, as the soft is still innerspring, it should bring enough support for back sleepers, too. Meanwhile, the Posturepedic Spring Bloom is medium only, and Sealy recommends its to side and back sleepers looking for targeted back and core support.

Sealy Posturepedic mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid mattress if...

✅ You're a side or back sleeper: The mattress comes in soft or firm, but the soft model features enough support and comfort for both side and back sleepers.

✅ You want a traditional mattress for less: If you prefer a traditional mattress over a bed-in-a-box, this is the best-value option.

✅ You share a bed: The Hybrid features motion-reducing coils and slow-moving foam layers.

Buy the Sealy Posturepedic Plus mattress if...

✅ You're a hot sleeper: The bed features a Sealy Chill cooling cover, gel infused memory foam, and coils for maximum airflow.

✅ You want more support: Contains over 1,000 premium coils for a supportive base.

✅ You want premium materials: This may be the most expensive options, but it uses the highest-quality materials.

Buy the Sealy Posturepedic Spring Bloom mattress if...

✅ You're on a tight budget: The bed features a Sealy Chill cooling cover, gel infused memory foam, and coils for maximum airflow.

✅ You want comfort: A great one for side and back sleepers alike, this mattress provides crowd-pleasing medium comfort.

✅ You want faster delivery: This is the only one of the three mattresses to be delivered to your door in a box, with next-day delivery available. Meanwhile, the Hybrid and Plus can take up to three weeks to be delivered.