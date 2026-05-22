<a id="elk-b177329d-5e76-431d-a0f4-ced4ce89cfeb"></a><h2 id="hello-and-welcome-to-our-memorial-day-live-mattress-sales-coverage-2">Hello, and welcome to our Memorial Day live mattress sales coverage!</h2><p id="elk-2ebc53e4-8942-4d49-8d45-425385c5093e">I'm Nicola, I'm the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/au/author/nicola-appleton">sleep editor</a> here at Tom's Guide and I'll be holding your hand through this morning's live mattress deals coverage. I'll help guide you towards the mattress, bedding, pillow and sleep tech deals that are genuinely worth your hard-earned cash this weekend. Ready? Let's go...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>