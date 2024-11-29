Amazon Black Friday deals are LIVE: I'm checking the best sales

Black Friday deals are officially here! It's finally the big day, and there are deals, deals and more deals releasing at Amazon. There are so many big sales going on that it can be overwhelming, but that's where I come in to help.

I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, and I've spent every working day of the last three years tracking price drops on Amazon products. Whether you want an OLED TV or a new pair of sneakers this Black Friday, I have your back with the best possible savings on the products we've tested and recommend.

The biggest deal of the day has to the the LG C4 OLED 4K TV sale from $896 at Amazon. This is one of the best OLED TVs we've tested and is a hugely popular purchase, so add it to your cart while it's still in stock! You can also get great savings like the Crocs Classic Clogs on sale from $29 at Amazon and the AirPods Pro 2 for $153 at Amazon.

Make sure to bookmark this page as I'll be here all day bringing you the best Black Friday Amazon deals. There's plenty more deals coverage happening at Tom's Guide, so check out our Amazon promo codes page too.

Millie Davis-Williams Deals Writer I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. I've spent the last three years tracking Amazon deals on everything from Apple products to Crocs. I'll help you find the deals worth your money by highlighting my top picks from Amazon's sale.

My favorite Black Friday Amazon deals

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this holiday season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Black Friday is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17. As a bonus, some devices even come with a free smart bulb.

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153 at Amazon Apple's AirPods are some of my favorite earbuds, thanks to their incredibly comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. They sound pretty good as well, and they've got a very serviceable 6-hour battery life. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this model.

Best value bundle GoPro Hero13 Black Accessories bundle: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This accessories bundle is easily the best action camera deal right now. It includes the Hero13 Black, two batteries, a microSD card, a pouch and a grip, all for only $10 more than the sale price of the base GoPro Hero13 Black. You're effectively getting all of the accessories above for just $10! The Hero13 Black is already a great deal at its sale price given how recently it was released, making this bundle awesome value. If I were to pick any deal to snatch this Black Friday, it's this one!

Laptops

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,099 at Amazon This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.

Nintendo Switch

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.

Sonic x Shadow Generations: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Sonic Generations has been remastered for the current generation, and this fan-favorite platformer has never looked (or played) better. Plus, this package includes a new Shadow Generation chapter which might just be even better than the base game. Sonic x Shadow Generation might just be the Blue Blur's most compelling game to date.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle (2024): was $109 now $84 at Amazon The Kindle (2024) is on sale for the first time, and it’s an excellent device for readers on the go. It’s the lightest and most compact Kindle yet, weighing just 5.56 oz. It has a bright, glare-free 6-inch display and is extremely comfortable to hold. However, there’s no waterproofing, so if you want that feature you’ll have to upgrade to the Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was $199 now $154 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is now on sale. The non-Signature Kindle Paperwhite (2024) tops our list of the best Kindles, and while ultimately we think that version is better value, the Signature Edition includes a few nice extra features. You get no ads as standard, 32GB of storage, and wireless charging. There’s also a light sensor, which means brightness can be adjusted automatically depending on the environment you’re reading in.

TVs

Roku 55" Plus Series QLED TV: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Roku TVs are a great option for folks who are looking for a streaming experience that is both easy and powerful. The 55-inch Roku Plus Series offers the familiar face of Roku along with a quantum dot-enhanced picture — the latter of which is not always guaranteed in this price range. In our Roku Plus Series QLED review, we praised this TV for its accurate color, its surprisingly decent audio, and of course, its easy-to-use Roku functionality. Gamers, take note: You’re not getting much in the way of gaming support here, other than Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Free NBA2K25! Hisense U8N 65" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class. Even better, you'll get a free digital copy of NBA2K25 with this TV purchase.

Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $997 at Amazon The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a great gift this holiday season.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

Phones

Motorola Edge 2024: was $549 now $349 at Amazon Even though it's technically not Motorola's flagship phone, the Motorola Edge 2024 still carries its weight with its performance, sleek design, gorgeous pOLED display, dual cameras, and speedy 68W TurboPower charging that will get it to a decent level in 30 minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799 now $659 at Amazon Small but still mighty, the Galaxy S24 is a capable flagship Android phone that you might still consider small in a world dominated by huge handsets. Its cameras, chipset performance and AI features match or better any other full-size flagship phone you could throw at it.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon This small but powerful flagship Pixel offers some of the smartest cameras and software features around, with this Amazon discount making it the more affordable default price of a standard Pixel.

PS5

Sony PS5 Slim (Digital Edition): was $449 now $374 at Amazon The biggest deal going on Amazon's Black Friday PS5 sale at the moment is the PS5 Slim Digital Edition coming in at nearly 20% off! With an amazing library of exclusives, an eye-catching design and raw power that brings to life some incredible games, it's well worth buying.

PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: was $599 now $349 at Amazon Lowest price! Snag the PlayStation 5's latest VR headset, the PSVR 2, for $250 off and this bundle will throw in one of the best PSVR 2 games, Horizon Call of The Mountain, at no extra cost. The PSVR 2 brings serious high-quality gaming credentials with a 4K OLED picture at up to 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best controllers I’ve ever used on a VR headset with accurate tracking and impressive haptic feedback.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $229 now $132 at Amazon The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is fully compatible with Sony's PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 2TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $19 @ Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

CRZ YOGA Pima Cotton Workout Crop Top (Women's): was $24 now from $20 @ Amazon

Designed for low impact work outs or daily wear, this loose and casual cropped shirt matches perfectly with high-waisted shorts or leggings and will be a staple in your closet. The comfortable top is made with ultra soft pima cotton that allows your skin to breathe freely. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

New Balance 997H V1 Sneakers (Men's): was $94 now from $52 @ Amazon

I'm a big fan of chunky '90s-style sneakers and these fit the bill. The New Balance 997H lifestyle shoes use a heritage-inspired design, which is a spin on the classic 997 style from the '90s. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

Sweaty Betty Power High Waisted Gym Leggings: was $100 now from $60 @ Amazon

We think the Sweaty Betty Power are the best gym leggings on the market, and right now you can get them on sale at Amazon (however, note that prices vary based on size.) We love that they wick sweat, dry fast and don't slip down even during intense workouts.

Saucony Ride 17 Running Shoes: was $140 now from $101 @ Amazon

We love the Saucony Ride 17. After putting them to the test in our Saucony Ride 17 review, we loved their super comfortable feel and versatility that makes them well suited to runners of all abilities. They take the top spot in our list of the best running shoes. You can now get the Saucony Ride 17 at a discount, although note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.