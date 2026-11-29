It's pitch-dark at 5 p.m. It's chillier out than we'd like. It's cozy season, folks. Yes, these cold-weather months are practically tailor-made for indoor hangs spent snuggling up on the couch and settling in for something warm and comforting to watch.

That's where Tom's Guide comes in: We've sorted through all of your streaming options for you, zoomed in on one of the top streaming services out there — Netflix, naturally — and handpicked three of the platform's most comforting, soothing, and downright feel-good titles. Whether you're looking for romantic vibes, small-town charm or delicious-looking baked goods, each of these Netflix shows serves up a winning mix of humor and heart that's perfect for cozy season.

So grab a fuzzy blanket, some tasty snacks, and get ready to couch-rot with these three cozy shows you can watch now on Netflix.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

'Heartstopper'

Heartstopper | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on the bestselling graphic novels from Alice Oseman, this adorable coming-of-age series centers on the unlikely friendship-turned-enduring romance between two British teens: the recently outed outsider Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and the popular rugby player Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

Across three seasons and a movie finale, "Heartstopper" not only charts their sweet queer relationship but also those of their diverse friend group, including the bold and opinionated Tao (William Gao), trans artist Elle (Yasmin Finney), and asexual bookworm Isaac (Tobie Donovan).

Although it deals with the messiness of mental health, coming out and growing up, the acclaimed dramedy keeps the cozy vibes going with its close-knit core friendship, upbeat synth-pop soundtrack and gentle, slow-burn bond between Nick and Charlie.

Watch "Heartstopper" on Netflix now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Sweet Magnolias'

SWEET MAGNOLIAS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's adaptation of Sherryl Woods' "Sweet Magnolias" book series wrapped up its fifth and final season this past June, so if you haven't yet hung out with lifelong friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), now's the time.

Over 50 episodes, the romantic drama follows the three besties as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the small Southern town of Serenity, South Carolina. Even when the characters face tough moments and the drama starts to get a little soapy, it's always comforting to know the women will support each other through all that chaos — there are few friend groups we'd want to enjoy margaritas with more.

Watch "Sweet Magnolias" on Netflix now

'The Great British Baking Show'

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 14 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sorry to pretty much every other TV show in existence, but there really is nothing cozier than being in the tent that smells of baked goods with Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding and Nigella Lawson.

If you haven't yet experienced the warm and wondrous world of Hollywood handshakes, soggy bottoms and technical challenges, "The Great British Baking Show" is a sweet reality baking competition where, every season, a fresh batch of talented amateur bakers tackle cakes, breads, pastries, and desserts in weekly themed challenges as judges crown a Star Baker every week and send one baker home, narrowing the competitors down until they find the nation's best amateur baker.

But even with the competitive element, the long-running series is exceedingly low-drama and comfortingly wholesome, with the bakers opting for friendliness and support over any cutthroat rivalry.

Watch "The Great British Baking Show" on Netflix now