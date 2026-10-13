Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (October 13-19)

Looking for your next watch? Netflix’s top 10 is a good place to start, but with so many shows competing for your attention, figuring out what’s actually worth watching can be tricky. Each week, I take a look at Netflix’s most popular shows and pick out three that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller, a dark psychological drama or something completely different, there’s plenty to choose from if you know where to look. This week, there are three shows that I think are well worth your time. So, before you spend half the evening scrolling through Netflix without settling on anything, here are three top 10 shows I think you should add to your watchlist.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Below’

BELOW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest No. 1 show is “Below,” a creepy sea creature thriller that pairs monster horror with small-town drama. The series makes great use of the ocean’s vast, unpredictable expanse to build suspense, with strange natural phenomena and menacing icebergs adding to the mystery. I found it seriously bingeable, and the steady stream of reveals kept me hooked even when some of the weaker side stories pulled focus from the central mystery. It’s not perfect, but the creepy premise and atmospheric setting make it an easy pick for your next binge.

Set in the remote fishing village of Snook’s Arm, Newfoundland, “Below” follows Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett), a fisherman struggling to keep his family together while his hometown faces an uncertain future. When a mysterious sea creature begins attacking the surrounding waters, strange incidents soon spread throughout the community. With his son Wade (Charlie Heaton) experiencing unsettling symptoms, Calvin joins forces with visiting marine researcher Dr. Fonda Howander (Mackenzie Davis) to investigate the increasingly dangerous situation. Calvin must uncover what lies beneath the ocean and confront secrets connected to his own past.

Stream "Below" on Netflix

‘East of Eden’

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Still attracting plenty of attention on Netflix is “East of Eden,” Zoe Kazan’s new take on John Steinbeck’s classic 1952 novel. This historical drama puts Cathy Ames front and center, giving us a closer look at one of the story’s most complicated characters rather than treating her as a straightforward villain. It’s a fresh approach to a familiar tale, with plenty of family drama and emotional conflict along the way. There’s also a lovely family connection behind the adaptation: Zoe Kazan is the granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Elia Kazan, who directed the 1955 movie version starring James Dean.

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Cathy Ames (Florence Pugh) is a fiercely independent woman whose arrival upends the lives of brothers Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles Trask (Mike Faist). As Adam attempts to build a new life and raise a family, Cathy has plans of her own, eventually adopting a new identity and pursuing financial independence. Years later, the next generation of the Trask family, including Adam’s sons Cal and Aron, becomes caught up in the consequences of their parents’ decisions. Spanning decades, this seven-part limited series follows the family’s changing fortunes, complicated relationships and growing conflicts as their lives unfold.

Stream "East of Eden" on Netflix

‘Haunted Hotel’

Haunted Hotel | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for an adult animated series with a spooky twist, “Haunted Hotel” is well worth checking out. This supernatural horror-comedy comes from the team behind “Rick and Morty,” with Dan Harmon among its executive producers, and pairs weird supernatural situations with plenty of sharp, sitcom-style humor. Think “Beetlejuice” meets “What We Do in the Shadows,” with a cast of quirky characters and plenty of spooky chaos along the way. It’s earned positive reviews, too, making it a fun choice if you want something horror-inspired that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

“Haunted Hotel” follows Katherine (Eliza Coupe), a single mother of two who inherits the Undervale Hotel following the death of her brother, Nathan (Will Forte). Hoping to get the struggling business back on its feet, she moves in with her children, Ben (Skyler Gisondo) and Esther (Natalie Palamides), only to discover that the building is packed with restless ghosts. Fortunately, Nathan remains at the hotel as a friendly spirit and offers to help his sister manage its unusual residents. The family also encounters an ancient demon trapped in a young boy's body, who becomes part of their increasingly bizarre household.

Stream "Haunted Hotel" seasons 1-2 on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Below" (2026)

2. "East of Eden" (2026)

3. "Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying" (2026)

4. "The Great British Baking Show" (2026)

5. "Haunted Hotel"

6. "Is It Cake? Halloween" (2025)

7. "Doctor X" (2026)

8. "A Different World" (2026)

9. "Wonka's the Golden Ticket" (2026)

10. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (2023)

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