As sure a sign the festive season is approaching as sausages on the street and John Lewis getting all sentimental, “I’m a Celeb” returns for 2026, inviting another batch of famous faces into the world of Bushtucker Trials and Dingo Dollars. Here's how to watch "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" 2026 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Overview "I'm a Celeb" 2026 premieres in the U.K. on Monday, November 16 at 9 p.m. GMT

• STREAM FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

2026’s class is an eclectic bunch, representing everything from socials to soaps, sports to singing. One of the big names this time out is former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, whose wife Colleen appeared on the show a couple of years ago. There’s also rock star Ricky Wilson, frontman of Kaiser Chiefs and one-time judge on “The Voice.” Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitian becomes the first wheelchair user to appear on the show, while broadcaster Mariella Frostrup is out to prove that women shouldn’t be “written off at a certain age.”

Those mourning the days of “Gavin & Stacey” featuring in the U.K. festive schedules will be pleased to see its titular star Joanne Page among the 2026 class, while fans of “The Celebrity Traitors” King Kenny should enjoy seeing his Beta Squad-mate Sharky enter the jungle. Model Leomie Anderson is out to challenge herself after finding one day at Glastonbury too much, while former “Love Island” finalist Chloe Burrows says she’s “excited to do a show where it's just about coming together, getting through it and making loads of friends.”

Viewers may be surprised to learn that soap star Claire Sweeney has never appeared on the show before, making her debut as part of the 2026 class, while it’ll be interesting to see “Big Brother” host AJ Odudu on the other side of the reality TV camera. Viral comedian Jack Skipper completes the bunch with a cheeky energy that could make him a potential dark horse for the King of the Jungle crown.

This year’s line-up promises plenty of entertainment, with the show sure to deliver its usual share of must-see moments, so read on to find out how to watch "I'm a Celeb" 2026 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'I'm a Celeb' 2026 for free in the U.K.

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"I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" 2026 will premiere in the U.K. at 9 p.m. GMT on Monday, November 16. Episodes will air on ITV, and stream for free on ITVX, with new installments arriving daily, at around the same time. Spin-off "I'm a Celebrity... Unpacked" will go out on ITV2 and ITVX after each episode of the main show. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock ITVX with a VPN.

Watch 'I'm a Celeb' 2026 from abroad

If you’re travelling and find that your usual streaming service is blocked, a VPN (virtual private network) can make your device appear as though it’s back in your home country. That way, you can keep using the subscriptions you already pay for, just as you would on your sofa at home.

We regularly test VPNs, and NordVPN is one of the best all‑round options for streaming thanks to its fast speeds, reliable unblocking, and wide device support. It also comes with a 30‑day money‑back guarantee, so you can see how it works with your setup before fully committing.

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Get NordVPN and stream "I'm a Celeb" 2026 wherever you are.

Using a VPN is simple.

1. Install the VPN app on the device you’ll watch on. NordVPN is our pick.

2. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, choose a UK server to access ITVX while abroad.

3. Open your streaming app and play as normal.

Can I watch 'I'm a Celeb' 2026 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

The U.K. iteration of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" doesn't air outside of Blighty, however various countries have their own version.

The Aussie version is currently available for free on 10Play, although the show is moving to 7Plus from 2027, while Canada's own French language version is streaming on TVA Plus.

U.K. viewer abroad? A VPN will help you connect to your usual streaming service, and watch as you would back home.

All you need to know about 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here' 2026

'I'm a Celeb' 2026 trailer

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 Promo | ITV - YouTube Watch On

"I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" 2026 premieres on Monday, November 16 in the U.K.. New episodes arrive daily at around 9 p.m. GMT.

'I'm a Celeb' 2026 contestants

Wayne Rooney – Former footballer, manager, and pundit

– Former footballer, manager, and pundit Ade Adepitan MBE – Paralympian and TV presenter

– Paralympian and TV presenter Joanna Page – "Gavin & Stacey" actor

– "Gavin & Stacey" actor Ricky Wilson – "Kaiser Chiefs" frontman and singer

– "Kaiser Chiefs" frontman and singer Chloe Burrows – TV personality and former "Love Island" finalist

– TV personality and former "Love Island" finalist AJ Odudu – TV presenter

– TV presenter Claire Sweeney – Soap star

– Soap star Mariella Frostrup – Broadcaster, journalist and author

– Broadcaster, journalist and author Leomie Anderson – Fashion model

– Fashion model Sharky – Content creator

– Content creator Jack Skipper – Comedian

Where is 'I'm a Celeb' filmed? The U.K. version of the show is filmed in Dungay Creek, a former banana plantation near Murwillumbah in New South Wales, Australia. Barring the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which, due to the COVID-19 pandemic were relocated to Hwrych Castle in Wales, this has been the location of the main series since season 2 back in 2003. "I'm a Celebrity...South Africa," an all-star spin-off featuring former contestants, takes place in Kruger National Park in South Africa, while the upcoming "I'm a Celebrity... The Wild Frontier" was shot in Canada's Callaghan Valley.

Is there an "I'm a Celeb" spin-off? Companion show "I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked" is set to return for 2026, airing on ITV2 and streaming on ITVX. The show is hosted by Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers as they dissect all the jungle goings on and spill the tea with recently evicted campmates.

Who hosts 'I'm a Celeb'? Ant & Dec return to host "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" 2026. The Geordie duo have fronted every season of the show since its inception in 2002, although Holly Willoughby joined Dec in 2018 after Ant took a season off due to ill health.

How do I vote in "I'm a Celeb" 2026? To have you say on who remains in camp, you'll need the "I'm a Celeb" app, which is available on the U.K. versions of both the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Voting and download of the app is free. You'll get to cast one vote per voting round, but remember, do not try to vote while watching on catch-up.

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