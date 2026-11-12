How to watch 'Shetland' season 11 online for *FREE* — stream the cop drama from anywhere

Tosh has a few more grisly mysteries to solve but "Shetland" season 11 will be the final string of episodes for Alison O'Donnell as she waves goodbye to the show.

Here's how to watch "Shetland" season 11 online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

"Shetland" S11 — free streaming details, release date "Shetland" season 11 will air on BBC One on Thursday, November 12 at 9 p.m. BST, and will be available on BBC iPlayer to stream.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch BBC iPlayer anywhere — use NordVPN

"Shetland" only left our screens back in February, but Ruth Calder and Tosh are returning already for more police procedural drama on the BBC.

We have six fresh episodes to come, including a case involving the local GP whose car is found in a lake with a skeleton in the boot, Tosh going missing, and chaos for Graeme and Jonah.

After playing Tosh for 13 years, it figures that O'Donnell is ready to move on and explore other roles elsewhere, but that doesn't mean we'll miss her any less.

Ready to dive into the next mystery? Here's how to watch "Shetland" season 11 online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch 'Shetland' S11 for free? "Shetland" season 11 will stream for free in the U.K. on BBC iPlayer. A U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence are required to watch. You can also watch the show on the free-to-air U.K. channel BBC One from Thursday, November 12 at 9 p.m. BST. Outside the U.K. on vacation? Unlock "Shetland" season 11 with NordVPN (try risk-free).

How to watch 'Shetland' season 11 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Shetland" season 11 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer for free, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN (try risk-free) does (we use it daily).

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✅ Unlocks BBC iPlayer Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Shetland" season 11.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Shetland" season 11 online and on-demand.

Watch 'Shetland' season 11 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Shetland" season 11 will be broadcast on linear TV in the U.K. on BBC One. The first episode airs on Thursday, November 12 at 9 p.m. BST.

You can also catch the show through BBC iPlayer after it airs on TV.



Outside the U.K.? You don't have to miss the series if you are a Brit living abroad because you can watch your usual streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Can you watch 'Shetland' season 11 in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, as the release is tied to the BBC, there is no way to watch "Shetland" season 11 on any linear TV channels in the U.S., Canada, or Australia (or anywhere outside of the U.K.) at the moment.

The show will not be playing on any streaming services immediately, either, but past seasons of the show are on BritBox in all three countries. We expect season 11 to land there eventually, too.

The solution? NordVPN can unlock your stream if you're a British resident so you can watch "Shetland" season 11 from anywhere.

'Shetland' season 11 — all you need to know

'Shetland' season 11 — cast

Ashley Jensen as DI Ruth Calder

as DI Ruth Calder Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh

as DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh Steven Robertson as Detective Sandy Wilson

as Detective Sandy Wilson Lewis Howden as Billy McCabe

as Billy McCabe Samuel Anderson as Matt Blake

as Matt Blake Steven Miller as Reverend Alan Calder

as Reverend Alan Calder Anne Kidd as Cora MacLean

as Cora MacLean Angus Miller as Donnie Russell

as Donnie Russell Stella Gonet as Martha Linden

as Martha Linden Christine Bottomley as Emily Linden

as Emily Linden Ewan Miller as Raymond Linden

as Raymond Linden Jude Bain as Jonah Linden

as Jonah Linden John Wark as Eric Linden

as Eric Linden Gregor Fisher as Donald Pierce

as Donald Pierce Kevin Harvey as Graeme Gould

as Graeme Gould Robin Weaver as Sandra Ross

'Shetland' season 11 - episode guide

Episode 1: A car is pulled from the sea with a skeleton inside; DI Ruth Calder and DI Tosh McIntosh search for the owner and trace a respected local GP who left nine years prior.

A car is pulled from the sea with a skeleton inside; DI Ruth Calder and DI Tosh McIntosh search for the owner and trace a respected local GP who left nine years prior. Episode 2: Tosh searches for an escape while Calder investigates the lies surrounding Linden's disappearance.

Tosh searches for an escape while Calder investigates the lies surrounding Linden's disappearance. Episode 3: Calder looks into the vengeful, grieving relative of one of Raymond Linden's patients.

Calder looks into the vengeful, grieving relative of one of Raymond Linden's patients. Episode 4: Further investigation into the historic murder case linked to the recovered car and skeleton.

Further investigation into the historic murder case linked to the recovered car and skeleton. Episode 5: Deepening secrets surface as the team tracks down key witnesses and connections from the past.

Deepening secrets surface as the team tracks down key witnesses and connections from the past. Episode 6: The conclusion of the 6-episode mystery and Tosh's final chapter on the islands.

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